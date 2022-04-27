Biden appoints Dr. Ala Stanford as Regional Director of Department of Health and Human Services

Photo credit: Moni-Rose Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA: The White House has announced that President Joseph Biden has appointed Dr. Ala Stanford as Regional Director, Region III of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As Regional Director, Region III, Dr. Stanford will lead the region which serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

Dr. Stanford created the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) in April 2020 to mitigate the morbidity and mortality rates related to COVID-19 in Philadelphia and its surrounding communities that were disproportionately impacted during the height of the pandemic. In November of 2021, she opened ASHE to provide preventative medicine in a neighborhood with poor health outcomes and low life expectancy. Services include pediatric and adult primary care, behavioral health, phlebotomy, vaccinations, and EKGS. To date, the Black Doctors Consortium (BDC) at ASHE has seen over 3,000 patients.

Dr. Stanford’s organization was heralded the “national model” by Admiral, Rachel Levine, MD the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health, and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said, “She is a perfect example of how a community member can stand up and lead during a time of crisis…” Dr. Stanford brings her 24+ years of medical experience, innovation, and public health praxis from a local and regional stage to a national level in the Department of Health and Human Services.

BDCC is proud of its founder and visionary. Dr. Stanford leaves the organization(s) and entities she founded (BDCC, BDC, ASHÈ) in the very capable hands of experienced and committed administrative and medical staff.