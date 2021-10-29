Beech president and CEO Dr. Kenneth Scott to be honored by Wagner Free Institute of Science

Scott is the keynote and distinguished honoree for A Sip of Science 2021

Dr. Kenneth Scott, president and CEO of Beech Companies, is being honored by the Wagner Free Institute of Science at its A Sip of Science Benefit Cocktail Party. The annual event will be held November 12 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m, at the Wagner, which is located at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue. Scott is being recognized for his unparalleled commitment and service to the people and places in the community. He will deliver the keynote science address for the evening.

A Sip of Science is Wagner’s signature fundraising event. It draws together Wagner supporters, community leaders, and a distinguished honoree for a night of cocktails and camaraderie amid its sublime natural history collections.

Guests will mingle among the specimens in the breathtaking Victorian museum, enjoy live music, signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and try their luck at the prize drawing,all while helping raise crucial funds for the education programs such as GeoKids and landmark preservation activities.

Some 30 years ago, Beech partnered with Wagner to create GeoKids, a free science program for elementary students in local schools. Through Beech, Scott has fostered the continuous growth of Wagner’s largest children’s education program.

Dr. Kenneth Scott

According to Scott, “Science affects our everyday life, health, and community.” This event is important because it ensures free access to science for thousands of people every year and it makes science accessible and relatable.

Scott joined Beech after a career in engineering and technology, is passionate about science, and sees the understanding of science and technology as critical to our future. He is a key supporter of programs that engage children in hands-on science learning experiences.

Under the Obama administration, Scott served on the White House Advisory Board for Technology in Education. He is recognized as a global thought leader on community development, as well as science and technology. He is a regular guest lecturer and panelist at conferences and universities throughout the United States and internationally.

His travels have taken him around the world reviewing the latest in science and technology, and he has consulted with industry leaders, including Apple, NASA, Google, Cisco, SpaceX, and Zoom. Scott is also a long-time member of the National and Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and is an executive producer of documentary films and television.

In accordance with city policy, guests will be required to present proof of vaccination.