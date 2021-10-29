Image

2:13 PM / Saturday October 30, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
29 Oct 2021

Beech president and CEO Dr. Kenneth Scott to be honored by Wagner Free Institute of Science

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 29, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Scott is the keynote and distinguished honoree for A Sip of Science 2021 

Dr. Kenneth Scott, president and CEO of Beech Companies, is being honored by the Wagner Free Institute of Science at its A Sip of Science Benefit Cocktail Party. The annual event will be held November 12 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m, at the Wagner, which is located at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue. Scott is being recognized for his unparalleled commitment and service to the people and places in the community. He will deliver the keynote science address for the evening.

A Sip of Science is Wagner’s signature fundraising event. It draws together Wagner supporters, community leaders, and a distinguished honoree for a night of cocktails and camaraderie amid its sublime natural history collections.

Guests will mingle among the specimens in the breathtaking Victorian museum, enjoy live music, signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and try their luck at the prize drawing,all while helping raise crucial funds for the education programs such as GeoKids and landmark preservation activities. 

Some 30 years ago, Beech partnered with Wagner to create GeoKids, a free science program for elementary students in local schools. Through Beech, Scott has fostered the continuous growth of Wagner’s largest children’s education program.

Dr. Kenneth Scott

According to Scott, “Science affects our everyday life, health, and community.” This event is important because it ensures free access to science for thousands of people every year and it makes science accessible and relatable. 

Scott joined Beech after a career in engineering and technology,  is passionate about science, and sees the understanding of science and technology as critical to our future. He is a key supporter of programs that engage children in hands-on science learning experiences.

Under the Obama administration, Scott served on the White House Advisory Board for Technology in Education. He is recognized as a global thought leader on community development, as well as science and technology. He is a regular guest lecturer and panelist at conferences and universities throughout the United States and internationally.

Image

 His travels have taken him around the world reviewing the latest in science and technology, and he has consulted with industry leaders, including Apple, NASA, Google, Cisco, SpaceX, and Zoom. Scott is also a long-time member of the National and Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and is an executive producer of documentary films and television.

In accordance with city policy, guests will be required to present proof of vaccination.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailBeech Companies mourns the passing of Beech founding president Floyd W. Alston Free Student Job Training! Beech​ Companies​ is offering​ a Free Utility Training Program for students Cheyney University to host high school students for free three-week Summer Transportation Institute
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

Nearly 1,800 women murdered by men in one year, new Violence Policy Center study finds

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email WASHINGTON, DC — Nine out of 10 Black women murdered by men are...

Sun Report

Five tips for a pet-friendly outdoor space

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households have...

Health

EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe ASSOCIATED  PRESS  Millions more Americans just became...

Stateside

2021 General Election ‘at-a-glance’ voter guide

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Local Contests City Controller The city controller is elected to a four-year term,...

Politics

Mail ballots, office hours, and drop box locations for the 2021 General and Special Elections

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email The Philadelphia County Board of Elections office in City Hall 140 is open...

Oasis

Obituary: Bynum family patriarch, Philadelphia businessman Benjamin L. Bynum, Sr. , 98

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email It is with great sadness that the Bynum Family announces the passing of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff