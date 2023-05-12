Image

10:52 AM / Saturday May 13, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
12 May 2023

Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison

May 12, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison was captured while dressed as a woman, authorities said, and a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force focused Friday on tracking down the other escapee.

Members of the task force were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia where they believed 24-year-old Nasir Grant was staying, said Robert Clark, a supervisory deputy with the Marshals Service Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a man resembling Grant came out of a residence, Clark said.

Grant got into a car and authorities followed it and stopped him nearby.

“I believe he was thoroughly surprised,” Clark said, adding that Grant was taken into custody without any problem.

“He submitted to our commands, and it was pretty much an uneventful arrest, which is the way we like it,” Clark said.

The search continued for Ameen Hurst, 18, who escaped with Grant from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on Sunday night by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has said.

Hurst and Grant were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

Hurst had been charged with four counts of murder, while Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges. Officials have said the inmates were housed in the same unit, but different cells.

Clark described the search for the two men as “exhausting,” with all task force members working 16- to 18-hour days. The arrest of Grant will allow the task force to focus on the hunt for Hurst, he said.

The men were aided by a woman in the city, who authorities said Thursday had been charged with escape and conspiracy.

A judge set bail at $500,000 for Xianni Stalling, though that ruling was being appealed by prosecutors who had sought $2 million bail. She was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. She was being represented by the public defender’s office, which declined to comment.

