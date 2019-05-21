At Your fingertips: Comprehensive Guide of Candidates for Office

Official Listings from City Commissioner Office
Judge of the Superior Court – Democratic
Statewide (Vote for not more than 2)
- [1] Beth Tarasi
- [2] Daniel D McCaffery
- [3] Amanda Green-Hawkins
Judge of the Superior Court – Republican
Statewide (Vote for not more than 2)
- [101] Rebecca Warren
- [102] Megan McCarthy King
- [103] Christylee Peck
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas – Democratic
1st District (Vote for not more than 6)
- [4] Jennifer Schultz
- [5] Joshua Roberts
- [6] Craig Levin
- [7] Jon Marshall
- [8] James C Crumlish
- [9] Nicola Serianni
- [10] Wendi Barish
- [11] Leon Goodman
- [12] Robert Trimble
- [13] Beth Grossman
- [14] Sherman Toppin
- [15] Cateria R McCabe
- [16] Kendra McCrae
- [17] Vicki Markovitz
- [18] Laurie Dow
- [19] Anthony Kyriakakis
- [20] Chris Hall
- [21] Henry McGregor Sias
- [22] Janine D Momasso
- [23] Tiffany Palmer
- [24] Carmella Jacquinto
- [25] James F Berardinelli
- [26] Terri M Booker
- [27] Kay Yu
- [28] Gregory Weyer
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas – Republican
1st District (Vote for not more than 6)
- [104] Beth Grossman
Judge of the Municipal Court – Democratic
1st District (Vote for 1)
- [29] David H Conroy
- [30] Theresa Brunson
Mayor – Democratic
Citywide (Vote for 1)
- [31] Jim Kenney
- [32] Alan Butkovitz
- [33] Anthony Hardy Williams
Mayor – Republican
Citywide (Vote for 1)
- [105] Billy Ciancaglini
City Commissioner – Democratic
Citywide (Vote for not more than 2)
- [34] Marwan Kreidie
- [35] Omar Sabir
- [36] Lisa Deeley
- [37] Luigi Borda
- [38] Dennis Lee
- [39] Annette Thompson
- [40] Kahlil Williams
- [41] Carla Cain
- [42] Warren Bloom
- [43] Moira Bohannon
- [44] Robin Trent
- [45] Jen Devor
- [46] Lewis Harris Jr
City Commissioner – Republican
Citywide (Vote for not more than 2)
- [106] Al Schmidt
Register of Wills – Democratic
Citywide (Vote for 1)
- [47] Tracey Gordon
- [48] Jacque P Whaumbush
- [49] Ronald R Donatucci
Sheriff – Democratic
Citywide (Vote for 1)
- [50] Rochelle Bilal
- [51] Malika Rahman
- [52] Larry King Sr
- [53] Jewell Williams
Council at Large – Democratic
Citywide (Vote for not more than 5)
- [54] Adrián Rivera-Reyes
- [55] Deja Lynn Alvarez
- [56] Helen Gym
- [58] Ogbonna Paul Hagins
- [59] Fernando Treviño
- [60] Eryn Santamoor
- [61] Joseph A Diorio
- [62] Hena Veit
- [63] Billy Thompson
- [64] Beth Finn
- [65] Latrice Y Bryant
- [66] Allan Domb
- [67] Katherine Gilmore Richardson
- [68] Erika Almirón
- [70] Bobbie Curry
- [71] Isaiah Thomas
- [72] Vinny Black
- [73] Wayne Edmund Dorsey
- [74] Edwin Santana
- [75] Mark Ross
- [76] Devon Cade
- [77] Sandra Dungee Glenn
- [78] Derek S Green
- [79] Wayne Allen
- [80] Justin DiBerardinis
- [81] Fareed Abdullah
- [82] Asa Khalif
- [83] Ethelind Baylor
Council at Large – Republican
Citywide (Vote for not more than 5)
- [107] Al Taubenberger
- [108] Dan Tinney
- [109] Matt Wolfe
- [110] Bill Heeney
- [111] David Oh
- [112] Drew Murray
- [113] Irina M Goldstein
District Council – Democratic
1st District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Lou Lanni
- [85] Mark F Squilla
District Council – Republican
1st District (Vote for 1)
- [114] Daniel Orsino
District Council – Democratic
2nd District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Lauren Vidas
- [85] Kenyatta Johnson
District Council – Republican
2nd District (Vote for 1)
- [114] Michael Bradley
District Council – Democratic
3rd District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Jannie L Blackwell
- [85] Jamie Gauthier
District Council – Democratic
4th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Ron Adams
- [85] Curtis Jones Jr
District Council – Democratic
5th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Darrell L Clarke
District Council – Democratic
6th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Bobby Henon
District Council – Republican
6th District (Vote for 1)
- [114] Pete Smith
District Council – Democratic
7th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Angel L Cruz
- [85] Maria Quiñones Sánchez
District Council – Democratic
8th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Cindy Bass
District Council – Democratic
9th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Cherelle L Parker
District Council – Democratic
10th District (Vote for 1)
- [84] Judy Moore
District Council – Republican
10th District (Vote for 1)
- [114] Brian J O’Neill
