Image

12:43 PM / Tuesday May 21, 2019

Visit Dorchester
21 May 2019

At Your fingertips: Comprehensive Guide of Candidates for Office

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 21, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

Official Listings from City Commissioner Office

Judge of the Superior Court – Democratic

Statewide (Vote for not more than 2)

  • [1] Beth Tarasi
  • [2] Daniel D McCaffery
  • [3] Amanda Green-Hawkins

Judge of the Superior Court – Republican

Statewide (Vote for not more than 2)

  • [101] Rebecca Warren
  • [102] Megan McCarthy King
  • [103] Christylee Peck

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas – Democratic

1st District (Vote for not more than 6)

  • [4] Jennifer Schultz
  • [5] Joshua Roberts
  • [6] Craig Levin
  • [7] Jon Marshall
  • [8] James C Crumlish
  • [9] Nicola Serianni
  • [10] Wendi Barish
  • [11] Leon Goodman
  • [12] Robert Trimble
  • [13] Beth Grossman
  • [14] Sherman Toppin
  • [15] Cateria R McCabe
  • [16] Kendra McCrae
  • [17] Vicki Markovitz
  • [18] Laurie Dow
  • [19] Anthony Kyriakakis
  • [20] Chris Hall
  • [21] Henry McGregor Sias
  • [22] Janine D Momasso
  • [23] Tiffany Palmer
  • [24] Carmella Jacquinto
  • [25] James F Berardinelli
  • [26] Terri M Booker
  • [27] Kay Yu
  • [28] Gregory Weyer

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas – Republican

1st District (Vote for not more than 6)

  • [104] Beth Grossman

Judge of the Municipal Court – Democratic

1st District (Vote for 1)

  • [29] David H Conroy
  • [30] Theresa Brunson

Mayor – Democratic

Citywide (Vote for 1)

  • [31] Jim Kenney
  • [32] Alan Butkovitz
  • [33] Anthony Hardy Williams

Mayor – Republican

Citywide (Vote for 1)

  • [105] Billy Ciancaglini

City Commissioner – Democratic

Citywide (Vote for not more than 2)

  • [34] Marwan Kreidie
  • [35] Omar Sabir
  • [36] Lisa Deeley
  • [37] Luigi Borda
  • [38] Dennis Lee
  • [39] Annette Thompson
  • [40] Kahlil Williams
  • [41] Carla Cain
  • [42] Warren Bloom
  • [43] Moira Bohannon
  • [44] Robin Trent
  • [45] Jen Devor
  • [46] Lewis Harris Jr

City Commissioner – Republican

Citywide (Vote for not more than 2)

  • [106] Al Schmidt

Register of Wills – Democratic

Citywide (Vote for 1)

  • [47] Tracey Gordon
  • [48] Jacque P Whaumbush
  • [49] Ronald R Donatucci

Sheriff – Democratic

Citywide (Vote for 1)

  • [50] Rochelle Bilal
  • [51] Malika Rahman
  • [52] Larry King Sr
  • [53] Jewell Williams

Council at Large – Democratic

Citywide (Vote for not more than 5)

  • [54] Adrián Rivera-Reyes
  • [55] Deja Lynn Alvarez
  • [56] Helen Gym
  • [58] Ogbonna Paul Hagins
  • [59] Fernando Treviño
  • [60] Eryn Santamoor
  • [61] Joseph A Diorio
  • [62] Hena Veit
  • [63] Billy Thompson
  • [64] Beth Finn
  • [65] Latrice Y Bryant
  • [66] Allan Domb
  • [67] Katherine Gilmore Richardson
  • [68] Erika Almirón
  • [70] Bobbie Curry
  • [71] Isaiah Thomas
  • [72] Vinny Black
  • [73] Wayne Edmund Dorsey
  • [74] Edwin Santana
  • [75] Mark Ross
  • [76] Devon Cade
  • [77] Sandra Dungee Glenn
  • [78] Derek S Green
  • [79] Wayne Allen
  • [80] Justin DiBerardinis
  • [81] Fareed Abdullah
  • [82] Asa Khalif
  • [83] Ethelind Baylor

Council at Large – Republican

Citywide (Vote for not more than 5)

  • [107] Al Taubenberger
  • [108] Dan Tinney
  • [109] Matt Wolfe
  • [110] Bill Heeney
  • [111] David Oh
  • [112] Drew Murray
  • [113] Irina M Goldstein

District Council – Democratic

1st District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Lou Lanni
  • [85] Mark F Squilla

District Council – Republican

1st District (Vote for 1)

  • [114] Daniel Orsino

District Council – Democratic

2nd District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Lauren Vidas
  • [85] Kenyatta Johnson

District Council – Republican

2nd District (Vote for 1)

  • [114] Michael Bradley

District Council – Democratic

3rd District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Jannie L Blackwell
  • [85] Jamie Gauthier

District Council – Democratic

4th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Ron Adams
  • [85] Curtis Jones Jr

District Council – Democratic

5th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Darrell L Clarke

District Council – Democratic

6th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Bobby Henon

District Council – Republican

6th District (Vote for 1)

  • [114] Pete Smith

District Council – Democratic

7th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Angel L Cruz
  • [85] Maria Quiñones Sánchez

District Council – Democratic

8th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Cindy Bass

District Council – Democratic

9th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Cherelle L Parker

District Council – Democratic

10th District (Vote for 1)

  • [84] Judy Moore

District Council – Republican

10th District (Vote for 1)

  • [114] Brian J O’Neill

Download Sample Ballots

Related Posts

Women Connected holds networking event with Philadelphia’s Judicial Candidates Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide:  Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Candidates Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Michael ‘Prince’ Jackson graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount University

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Prince Jackson  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony On...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Former Mayor John Street files lawsuit to stop Mayor Kenney’s real estate assessment increases

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Calls residential real estate assessments ‘taxation without representation’ Former Mayor John F. Street...

Sports

What’s Next? Now that a lucky bounce has sent the Philadelphia 76ers home for the summer, the real work is about to begin

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, center, reacts with teammates after making...

Oasis

Mother Bethel AME Mass Choir presents spring concert “Musical Moments”

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All are welcome to share in what promises to be a spirit-filled, harmonic...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 19

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The Sun goes through all 12 signs in a year, which...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff