2:04 AM / Wednesday November 29, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
27 Nov 2023

Applications open for City of Philadelphia Real Estate Tax Credit Program

November 27, 2023

FORWARD, the leading program administration solution for local governments, has partnered with the City of Philadelphia to launch the City of Philadelphia Real Estate Tax Credit Program.

The City of Philadelphia has created this program by allocating $1.7 million in tax credits through a special fund to support Philadelphia homeowners with increasing real estate tax bills. Eligible homeowners must be located in the City of Philadelphia and meet the 80% or below Area Median Income (AMI) threshold.

“Property taxes are a critical source of revenue for our city, but they also put a strain on many Philadelphians,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. 

“This program is a way to strike a balance between these two competing needs. It will provide relief to those who need it most, while also ensuring that we have the resources to invest in our city’s future.”

To be eligible for the program, Philadelphia homeowners must:

Live within the City of Philadelphia;

Be the legal owner and current resident of the property;

Property tax bill has increased by 50% or more between the 2022 and 2023 tax assessments

Household income must be at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI)

The City of Philadelphia approved FORWARD as the program administrator contractor to assist with community outreach, application support, and screening for eligibility in a way that uses taxpayer dollars efficiently. Applicants can expect the following:

To apply through FORWARD’s online application portal, available in 68 languages;

Access to application support available in multiple languages via phone, text and email; and

To submit proof of primary residence, income and identification.

“FORWARD is proud to provide end-to-end programming support to the City of Philadelphia as the City launches its Real Estate Tax Credit Program,” said Adnan Mahmud, CEO of 

FORWARD Platform. “Our team is excited to be a part of the City of Philadelphia’s commitment to reduce the financial burden placed on Philadelphia homeowners.”

City of Philadelphia homeowners who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply and learn more at https://forwardplatform.com/city-of-philadelphia-real-estate-tax-relief/.

