Saturday November 4, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
3 Nov 2023

An evening of academic excellence

ABOVE PHOTO: Two of the many Universal Alcorn parents who attended the event and “Read By Fourth” South Philadelphia Reading Captain Bebe Daily. (Photos/Universal Alcorn)

Universal Alcorn Performing Arts Academy held a math and literacy night on Tuesday, October 24 for student scholars from grades K-4. During the well-attended event, parents and guardians were able to observe first-hand how students learn math and reading and discover ways that they can assist their children at home.

Students Gabrielle Lowe-Brown, Chase Lowe-Brown, and Carter Lowe-Brown play an educational game.

