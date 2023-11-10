An election for the history books

While Philadelphia made political history on Tuesday night by electing Cherelle Parker its 100th mayor, that’s not the only history that was made.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Most Philadelphians knew that Tuesday’s election night was going to be historic.

They knew that barring something catastrophic, former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker would become the City’s 100th mayor and the first woman to hold the office.

They knew that Nina Ahmad and Rue Landau would make history as the first South Asian and first openly LGBTQ members of Philadelphia City Council.

But what was still up in the air as Election Day drew to a close was the level of representation Philadelphia’s Republican Party would have on City Council.

Cherelle Parker

By the end of the night, Philadelphia’s voters decided that Brian O’Neill, who managed to win his 12th term on City Council Tuesday night, would be the GOP’s lone standard bearer in the city’s legislature.

The Working Families Party, led by incumbent Councilmember At-Large Kendra Brooks, finished the job it started four years ago and won both of Council’s At-Large minority seats.

Nicolas O’Rourke, pastor of the Living Water United Church of Christ, defeated Republicans Jim Hasher and Drew Murray for the second minority at-large seat.

Nicholas O’Rouke

“We just left the Republican Party to the dustbin of history by running on a positive vision for Philadelphia,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “Philly can be a city where everybody can get a good job, send their kids to a good school, and feel safe in their neighborhoods. Kendra and I are ready to fight for a city where everyone can thrive, not just the powerful or the privileged.”

“Philadelphia is officially a two-party town,” Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell said in a statement. “But it’s not the Republicans and Democrats, it’s the Working Families Party and the Democrats. We are so proud of our two champions Kendra and Nicolas, and we know they’re going to wake up every day ready to fight for quality schools, clean air and water, and housing you can afford. The future of Philadelphia just got a little brighter.”

Daniel McCaffrey

Brooks and O’Rourke’s candidacies led to a citywide discussion what constitutes a “minority party” under the City Charter, with Republicans saying that the Working Families Party was too close to the Democratic majority to hold them accountable. Receiving endorsements from prominent Democrats including Gov. Josh Shapiro, who endorsed Brooks and Sen. John Fetterman, who endorsed both Working Families candidates, didn’t help that perception with some voters.

Brooks disagrees.

Brian O’Neil

“In Council, we have a lot of robust discussions on issues and that will continue,” she said. “We do have differing opinions on things. No matter how much people try to make us out to be Democrats, we are not.”

Surrounded by family, friends, political backers and an outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, Parker took the stage of the Sheetmetal Workers Union Hall in South Philadelphia to thank the voters for giving her this opportunity.

“My message to Philadelphians, from all walks of life was that if they would just give me the opportunity that I want to put to great use everything inside of me my lived life experience, my professional experience, my academic preparation that I will put all of it to great use to work with you all to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest with economic opportunity for all,” Parker said.

Nina Ahmad

Throughout her time in the campaign trail, Parker learned that Philadelphians wanted someone who would be straight with them, she said. She intends to be that person as mayor.

“When I shared that message, I made sure I let them know how complex the issues were, that there was no one single thing that we could do to accomplish all of those goals, but that it would take local, state, federal government, the private sector and the philanthropic community all working together in order to make it happen,” she said.

Rue Landau

While she recognized the importance of being the first woman elected to run the City of Philadelphia, Parker was more focused on thanking the women that taught and mentored her throughout her career.

One of those women was former City Councilmember Marian Tasco, who drew Parker’s ballot position number for the May primary. Earlier on Tuesday, Tasco was asked what it meant to her to see possibly her most successful mentee assume the city’s highest office.

“I’m very excited,” Tasco said. “[Parker] is a very intelligent woman, she likes people, and she likes to make a difference. This is how she’s going to work for people.”

The SUN contacted Republican Mayoral candidate David Oh for comment but hadn’t received a response at press time.

While many expected the Democrats to do well in Philadelphia, they also did well statewide. Appellate Court Judge Dan McCaffrey defeated Montgomery County Court Judge Carolyn Carluccio to win a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

As it did in many races across the country, reproductive rights figured prominently in this race to replace Chief Justice Max Baer, who died last year. The court is currently examining a challenge to the law prohibiting women seeking an abortion from using public funds and the law that prohibits local municipalities from enacting their own gun control laws, something Philadelphia’s City Council has been battling for years.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane and Jill Beck, a lawyer from Pittsburgh won election to Pennsylvania’s Superior Court and Matt Wolf, a Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge won a seat on Commonwealth Court. City voters also approved a ballot question that makes the Office For The People With Disabilities permanent.

Inauguration Day is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2024.