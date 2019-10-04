A~List Skin and Lash Lounge is Officially Open

ABOVE PHOTO: The owners and staff of A~List Skin and Lash Lounge (left to right): Michelle Saaheene, Alexis Peña, Ronea Paden, Twana Miller (owner), Nadya Abney, and Savoeun Sok.

By Kharisma McIlwaine

On Thursday, September 26, A~List Skin and Lash Lounge held its official grand opening.

Twana Miller, the owner and mastermind behind A~List, was all smiles for the big day. Those who are fans of all things fabulous should know that A~List Skin and Lash Lounge offers a wide array of beauty services. Located in Rittenhouse, A~List offers a variety of eye lash extension styles, brow styling, including microblading, skin care services, body waxing and more. A~list also includes a nail bar called A~List Nail Studio. The room was filled with clients, family and friends who know the quality of the services A~List provides.

Everyone in attendance was eager to take part in the celebration. Black, white and gold balloons decorated the room, which complimented the color scheme and posh décor of A-List perfectly. A DJ spun some fan favorites as butlered champagne trays and hors d’oeurves were carried from room to room. Light conversation and an abundance of laughter carried throughout the space as people noshed on light bites over conversation. Guests also enjoyed creating memories, taking home memorabilia of the evening courtesy of the photobooth. Miller was overjoyed at the turnout and support.

“I feel fantastic! I feel emotional… this is a milestone for me in my life. I’ve worked so hard and here we are, ” she said.

One of A~list lash technicians Ronea Paden, echoed Miller’s sentiment on the opening.

“It feels good to see my clients come out and support us and I’m looking forward to more business,” Paden said.

The changes in A~List did not happen overnight, but the long process has been well worth it.

“It’s been an eight-month process in the making. I wanted something that gave you a lounge feel, and I wanted privacy hence the curtains and the rooms. I just wanted something that was comfortable but classy and this is what I came up with,” Miller stated.

Miller also took a moment to appreciate the loyal customers who continue to support her dream.

“Clients have turned to friends and friends have turned to family. Also, the empowerment that is in this room right now… this is a powerhouse of women in this room right now,” she said.

“And to see them all together… usually I see them one at a time. For them to show up for me like this… I’m lost for words.”

Miller plans to continue to grow and expand her target demographic and the types of clients that she hopes will join her A~List clientele.

“My target now is groups, brides and parties,because we have the room now to accommodate at least six or seven at a time,” she said. “There’s more to come. I don’t plan on stopping with this menu, I plan to add as I go.”

Many in attendance were delighted to see one special guest and longtime client of Miller in particular. Legendary singer-songwriter Patti LaBelle came to lend her support for the opening. LaBelle even stuck around to see a friendly lash competition with attendees.

Before the end of the event, Miller took the opportunity to thank her staff and everyone in attendance.

“These ladies that are standing around me, I could not do any of this without them,” she said, fighting back tears. “My team is so awesome! When I told them I was opening my own, they didn’t blink an eye to come with me. They believed in my dream. They come in and they dedicate themselves day in and day out. This one is in school, these two have children, and my new baby over there Nadya… I trust her, and that’s so big in this business. I love my team like my family.”.

“I want to thank my man for putting up with me. I want to thank my mom for instilling in me the work ethic that I have… if you want it you have to work for it,” Miller continued. “And I want to thank each and every one of you in this room… because this whole room has been the wind beneath my sails. All of you have inspired, uplifted me. We laughed, we cried, I’ve been through weddings, I’ve been through pregnancies… I’ve been through so much with everybody in this room and we are truly an A~List family. You guys know I love you.”

Miller also took the opportunity to support other local businesses with the opening of A~List, allowing vendors like The Guady Spot to put their products on display.

“So many women have uplifted me and supported me and I want to pass that on. Any woman that I can help in business or promote that’s what I plan to do, ” she said.

A~List Skin & Lash Lounge is located at 2013 Sansom Street on the second floor. For more information on hours and services, visit: www.alistskinandlash.com. Also be sure to follow A~List on Instagram at: @alistskinandlashlounge and Twana Miller at: @thelashmaster.