AG Shapiro files civil complaint against Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andre Doroshin

ABOVE PHOTO: Andrei Doroshin speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Philadelphia officials have shut down a COVID-19 vaccine clinic after concerns grew about Dorshin, the 22-year-old graduate student running the effort. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a civil complaint last Friday against Andre Doroshin, director and CEO of Philly Fighting COVID, Inc., for violating Pennsylvania consumer protection, charitable solicitation, and nonprofit corporation laws. A consent decree has been submitted to the court and awaits approval.

“Mr. Doroshin put people’s privacy at risk under the guise of serving as a nonprofit, and he is now being held accountable for those actions,” Shapiro said.

“Under the terms of this settlement, Doroshin must destroy all of the private data gathered through Philly Fighting COVID’s pre-registration services, and is banned from doing any work of this kind in Pennsylvania for the next decade. If Doroshin or any of his associates from Philly Fighting COVID violate this order, my office will not hesitate to act.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Doroshin and his associates are prevented for 10 years from governing, controlling, administering, or possessing charitable assets or soliciting charitable donations of any kind in Pennsylvania. Doroshin is also prevented from deriving any financial benefit from any insurance company, government agency, or third party through the database of consumer health information obtained through COVIDReadi and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, and must immediately destroy all personal health information gathered through the course of Philly Fighting COVID’s COVIDReadi pre-registration service. The Office of Attorney General will confirm the destruction via an affidavit and a certification of compliance.

“I want to thank Attorney General Josh Shapiro and his staff for their investigation and work to hold Mr. Dorsohin accountable,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “As we’ve said previously, working with Mr. Doroshin and Philly Fighting COVID was a mistake. Over the past 13 months, I’m proud that Philadelphia has become one of the most vaccinated cities in the country. That is thanks in no small part to the Department of Public Health’s tireless efforts and our incredible healthcare partners—with more than 80 percent of adults, or nearly one million people, now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 90 percent of residents 12 and older having received at least one dose. Our administration remains committed to seeing our great city through the pandemic, to improving the racial and economic equity of vaccinations, and continuing the level of transparency that the public deserves.”

Doroshin must also dissolve Philly Fighting COVID, Inc., within 90 days of the court’s approval and is incentivized to pay the $30,000 in restitution by Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to avoid an additional $30,000 in costs and penalties. All of the restitution will be paid to the Office of Attorney General for distribution to one or more charitable organizations to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to disadvantaged communities in Philadelphia.

Should Doroshin, Philly Fighting COVID, Inc., or Vax Populi, Inc., violate the terms of the settlement, they are jointly liable to the Commonwealth for more than $700K in penalties and costs.