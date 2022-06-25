Image

After two outdoor shows at FDR Park, Philadelphia Flower Show to return to Pennsylvania Convention Center

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Tuesday that the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its indoor location at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in early spring, from March 4-12, 2023.

Image

After transitioning the Flower Show outdoors to South Philadelphia’s FDR Park for the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2023 Flower Show will once again welcome guests to experience the first taste of spring indoors. For first-time visitors and longtime Flower Show fans alike, this return indoors will offer a beautiful respite after a lengthy winter. In 2023, PHS invites guests back to celebrate the spectacular and decadent floral displays that the award-winning Flower Show is known for, and to embrace the radiance and joy that flowers provide. The 2023 Show will reveal the exciting, energetic, and passionate side of flowers, gardens, and horticulture.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show, from March 4-12. After two monumental years of producing the Flower Show outdoors, our return to this venue brings us back to our indoor home and the ability to create a colorful and fragrant beginning to the spring season,” said PHS’s chief of shows, Sam Lemheney.

“Producing the Flower Show outdoors at FDR Park allowed PHS to continue this beautiful and historic event during a tumultuous time. We couldn’t have done this without the support of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, the Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation, the American Swedish Historical Museum, the Sports Complex Special Services District, and the Friends of FDR Park who offered us their support and partnership throughout the past 2 years,” said Matt Rader, PHS president.

With the exception of the 2021 and 2022 Flower Shows, the Pennsylvania Convention Center has been the indoor home of the Philadelphia Flower Show since 1996, and serves more than 31 million visitors annually, from 120 cities nationwide. Located just steps from America’s most historic square mile, the Pennsylvania Convention Center offers the perfect indoor backdrop to bring the Philadelphia Flower Show to life.

Each visitor who purchases a Flower Show ticket, attends a Flower Show special event, or becomes a PHS member contributes to PHS to further its community-driven work of planting trees, supporting neighborhood greening, establishing community gardens, providing job training, managing public gardens, and connecting people with horticulture and one another.

For more information, visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show.

