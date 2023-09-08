A matter of life or death: BBW pageant promoter Dave Wilkes’ son needs a kidney                                                                                                                         

By Napoleon F. Kingcade The clock is ticking, and Dave Wilkes, promoter of the Big Beautiful Women (BBW) pageant is fearing the worst.

Currently Wilkes is in a tough situation. He found out three months ago that his son, Mundy Wilkes, is in dire need of a kidney transplant, and could die in a matter of weeks or months if he does not receive one.

Mundy has one kidney that’s non-functional, while the other kidney is barely functioning, Wilkes said.

Rather than crying over his son’s situation, Wilkes is pleading with anyone who can donate a kidney in his son’s name. He is prepared to pay the person who can save Mundy’s life.

“This is very serious because there are so many people in line to get a kidney,” Wilkes said. “I have been advertising on Facebook for someone to step up to the plate. I know everything takes a while because there’s a lot of tests a person [must] go through.

But right now, I don’t care what the amount is. I have to find out what that person wants and how much money they demand. Whatever the amount they say, I have to work towards getting that amount of money for them. I want my son to get a kidney.”

Mundy Wilkes

As of right now, Mundy works in the housekeeping department at the University of Pennsylvania, but he can only work a limited number of hours there. Yet, despite his life-threatening illness, Wilkes said Mundy still smiles.

While Wilkes is trying to deal with his son’s situation, he has a Big Beautiful Women Pageant scheduled for October 15 at the Clarion Airport Hotel, located at 76 Industrial Highway in Essington. Although Wilkes never thought of canceling his pageant, he is considering organizing a fundraiser to raise the money for his son’s transplant. He’s planning to have his singing group Pure Ivory to perform at the fundraiser.

“I want to make sure people know this is mentally draining me,” Wilkes said. “I do so much for people and I like to help people. But now, I must help my son get a kidney. I have to do what I have to do. And I have [tried] not to allow this situation to slow me down.”

Since the day that Wilkes found out about Mundy’s condition, he has helped his son to lose weight. The doctors said that Mundy has to slim down in order to be placed on a dialysis machine.

“The doctors told my son that he has to lose weight for his diabetes and blood pressure to go down,” Wilkes said. “He has to lose the weight for him to deal with the dialysis.”

Mundy Wilkes with his group poor Ivory

In addition to helping Mundy modify his diet, Wilkes has been working out his son with different types of exercises. According to Wilkes, Mundy has lost over 40 pounds in last three weeks.

“I gave him a special diet to follow,” Wilkes said. “He started eating different foods. I took him off the starches and sugars. I made him stick to a diet. Sometimes he drinks juices, but he’s drinking more water these days.”

Besides his annual Big Beautiful Women Pageant, Wilkes also honors Philadelphia’s professional boxers at his Salute to Philly Boxers event. Since 1998, Wilkes has given over 200 awards to pro boxers, boxing referees, trainers, judges and promoters at his banquets. Wilkes’ greatest challenge now is finding his son a kidney.

After consulting with their own medical providers, those interested can reach Dave Wilkes at: 1-844-2Wilkes to discuss the possibility of donating a kidney to Mundy. It would be an answer to their prayers. Medically approved donors will be compensated.

To learn more about kidney disease, visit: www.kidney.org.