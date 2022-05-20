A. Bruce Crawley named as commencement speaker at his alma mater Saint Joseph’s University graduation ceremony May 21

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Philadelphia’s own A. Bruce Crawley has been a staple in his hometown community for decades. He graduated from Saint Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing management and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Temple University.

As an accredited member of the Public Relations Society of America, Crawley’s work in PR, marketing, advertising and finance earned him a great deal of recognition. Some of his work includes founding and serving as president of Crawley, Haskins, Sloan PR & Advertising, and later establishing Millennium 3 Management, Inc. (M3M), a full-service marketing and communications firm where he is the principal owner and serves as the CEO.

Active in the community, Crawley founded the African American Chamber of Commerce of Philadelphia, which is the leading advocate for minority-owned businesses in the Delaware Valley and Southeastern Pennsylvania. He served as the chairman for the African American Chamber of Commerce of Philadelphia for 13 years and was a founding member of the board for The Greater Philadelphia Tourism Marketing Corporation (Visit Philly). Crawley also served as chairman of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) for five years and is currently a member of their board of directors.

A. Bruce Crawley (Photo courtesy: A. Bruce Crawley)

A dedicated advocate for his community, he also co-founded the Multicultural Affairs Congress for the Convention’s Bureau alongside U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans (D-3rd Dist.).

Crawley continues to be active in the community serving on the board of Independence Health Group (the parent corporation of Independence Blue Cross) and as board chair of the Richard Allen New Generation (RANG), a non-profit registered community organization that serves the needs of the North Philadelphia area. Additionally, Crawley took his love for giving back internationally and serves as the chairman of The Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence, a 501 c3 organization dedicated to providing IT and other necessities to school-aged children in Ghana.

Crawley’s dedication to giving back in a multitude of ways has not gone unnoticed. On Saturday, May 21, he will give the commencement speech at Saint Joseph’s University’s Class of ‘22 graduation ceremony, where he will also receive an honorary degree. Still very active at Saint Joseph’s, Crawley was a member of the board of trustees for nine years. While on the board, he served as a member of the board’s executive committee and chair of the Enrollment and marketing committee. He was also inducted into the Saint Joseph’s Haub School of Business Hall of Fame in 2014, and currently serves on the board of visitors for the business school.

“I’m very excited and honored to have been chosen by Saint Joseph’s,” Crawley said about being chosen to deliver this year’s address. “They certainly had a meaningful impact on my life. I was the first person in my family to go to college.”

There is no doubt that Crawley’s efforts to uplift and improve the Philadelphia community will continue to make our city a better place to live. To find out more about the work that A. Bruce Crawley is doing in the community, be sure to visit: www.m3mpr.com. You can also reach him directly at: [email protected].