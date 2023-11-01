Image

9:27 PM / Thursday November 2, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
1 Nov 2023

76ers Joel Embid fined $35K for obscene gestures during victory over Trail Blazers

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 1, 2023 Category: Local, Sports Posted by:

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers’ victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy on Sunday.

The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup. He finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailAldridge leads Trail Blazers over 76ers Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory Iconic Sonny Hill Honored for Longtime Contributions to City, 76ers
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Stateside

Thousands of Jews, allies demand cease fire of Israel bombing Gaza; take over Grand Central Station, NY

October 29, 2023

Tweet Email Photo: IG/Jewish Voice for Peace NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of protesters filled the main...

Election 2023

Secretary Of The Commonwealth reminds eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote by Oct. 23

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa.– Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the Oct. 23...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Education

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia opens K-8th grade applications for 2024 – 2025 school year

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured from left to right are: Lateefah Lucky, CSFP parent ambassador and accounting...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff