1:15 AM / Saturday September 7, 2019

6 Sep 2019

3D Arts Training & Career Development for Delaware County youth

September 6, 2019

Do you have an interest in learning 3D Modeling for Beginners, Environment Building, Game Engine Integration, and/or Character Animation? 

Would you like to learn what it takes to make our immersive 3D environments for our live shows in our projection dome at Theatre 7000? 

Have a need to build and/or strengthen financial literacy skills to prepare for your future?

Come and participate in our after-school training program!

Classes: Tuesdays, 3:30 – 7:00 PM

Program Runs: September 17, 2019 – May 26, 2020

Where: Inner-City Movement, Inc 

7000 Terminal Square, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Students will be eligible to receive payment for the final six weeks of training. (21 hrs total @ $10 hr)

Students will also be eligible to receive a $50 gift card after successful completion of training at both week 15 and week 27. 

Youth MUST meet all of the listed criteria in order to eligible to apply:

1. Reside in Delaware County

2. Be 14 – 18 years of age

3. Be in high school

4. Be able to provide proof of citizenship/alien status

If you are interested and meet all of the above criteria, contact program director Felicita Myers at (484) 463-8936 or email [email protected] to schedule an interview.

Inner City Movement, Inc. is conveniently located just one block west of the 69th Street Station.

