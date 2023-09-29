39th Annual Philadelphia Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week kicks off on October 2

PHILADELPHIA — On Monday, October 2, local government and business leaders will kick off the 39th Annual Philadelphia Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week at the National Constitution Center from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m with an awards ceremony. Each year MED Week provides minority business owners with access to resources and supportive connections. Throughout the first week of October, local organizations citywide will be offering more than 40 workshops and events to help businesses grow while celebrating their outstanding achievements.

“Our talented multicultural business owners strengthen neighborhoods across Philadelphia and drive our economy forward. Minority Enterprise Development Week recognizes their outstanding achievements and promotes workshops from our economic development partners,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The City is committed to cultivating diversity, equity and inclusion by promoting Minority, Women and Disabled Business Enterprises (M/W/DSBE) contracting opportunities in City projects. Business owners are encouraged to attend the more than 40 events offered during MED Week and learn more about these growth opportunities in Philadelphia.”

“Minority Enterprise Development Week equips minority-, women-, and disabled-owned businesses with the practical skills, resources and tools they need to thrive in Philadelphia,” said Deputy Commerce Director Lynn T. Newsome, Office of Economic Opportunity, Department of Commerce. “This year’s MED Week brings subject matter experts, local community organizations, and City departments together to share essential knowledge on everything from how to market your business, manage merchandise efficiently to financial investments. Over the last decade, the Office of Economic Opportunity has hosted monthly events for business owners to learn how to take advantage of public contracting opportunities and grow generational wealth. The 39th Annual Minority Enterprise Development Week is part of these key initiatives dedicated to igniting business success.”

MED Week 2023, which runs Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6, features more than 40 events, including educational workshops, and interactive panel discussions.

The annual celebration of minority businesses is co-chaired by the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce, African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, and DE, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Independence Business Alliance (Greater Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce).

“The Department of Commerce is the economic catalyst for the City of Philadelphia, helping businesses plan, start, grow and thrive. The City envisions a globally competitive economy that benefits all people who live, work and do business in our city – now and into the future,” said Anne Nadol, commerce director. “That includes helping businesses in zip codes throughout the city to access economic opportunities and build generational wealth. We are also committed to deepening supplier diversity and building the capacity of M/W/DSBE firms in anticipation of ongoing economic opportunities. MED Week is a wonderful opportunity for diverse business owners to network and exchange resources.”

Some of this year’s MED Week events include:

Most Diverse Tech Hub Pitch Competition (Oct. 3, in-person): Join the Enterprise Center for the Most Diverse Tech Hub Pitch Competition, an exciting opportunity for minority tech startups in Philadelphia to showcase their innovative tech solutions. This pitch competition is funded by the Department of Commerce’s Most Diverse Tech Hub Initiative. Learn more and register online.

The Making of a PhillyPreneur: The Journey of Asian-American Business Owners (Oct. 4, in-person): Join the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia to learn best practices on starting and operating a business in the city. Asian business owners will share their resilient journeys as entrepreneurs. Learn more and register online.

Unlocking the Path: A More Equitable Philadelphia (Oct. 4, in-person): Join Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson for a discussion on the future of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the Philadelphia Water Department, and opportunities for small businesses. Learn more and register online.

A Roadmap for Companies Seeking to Do Business With PHA (Oct. 4, in-person): The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will host a free event providing a road map for companies seeking to do business with PHA. “The event is designed to walk small businesses through the process of contracting with PHA, and providing the many services that it requires to serve its residents,” said Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA President and CEO. PHA will guide attendees through the process of responding to PHA’s Request for Proposals (RFPs) and show them how to register online to do business with PHA. There is no cost to attend. The event will also cover the COSTARS, the Commonwealth’s Cooperative Contracting Program.

Business Financial Course, Get Support: Panel and Networking (Oct. 5, in-person): Join the Department of Commerce Office of Business Services hosting a panel discussion and networking event for Philadelphia entrepreneurs. The goal is to share resources that can help business owners prepare for financial assistance, while networking, learning and forming supportive connections. Learn more and register online.

Build Latino Industry Forum (Oct. 5, in-person): Join the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for an event convening area-based real estate, development and construction company executives to discuss challenges and opportunities for Hispanic firms. The Build Latino program recognizes the immense talent and potential within the Latino community. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to be part of a vibrant community of Latino entrepreneurs shaping the future of our cities and communities. Learn more and register online.

Accessibility is not just equity in action but good for business (Oct.6, online): Join Philadelphia’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’s Chief Equity Officer, Josie Pickens, and Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, Amy Nieves, for an engaging session on how accessibility is good for business. Learn more and register online.

The full list of more than 40 workshops and events during MED Week is available online at: www.phila.gov/med-week