26-Year-Old Cody Heron Faces Firearm, Related Charges for Assault of Woman and Two Children Near City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (October 4, 2023) — Members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force and Philadelphia Police Department announced charges today against a 26-year-old motorcyclist for his role in the assault of a mother and her two children near City Hall on Sunday.



Cody Heron (DOB 10/22/1996) was arrested overnight in the city’s Frankford section and is charged with Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault. Widely-viewed video of the incident, which began after Heron ran into the driver’s side door of the complainant’s vehicle while travelling with a large group of motorcycle riders through Center City, depicts the defendant dismounting from his motorcycle and jumping onto the back of the victim’s car. Heron then kicks in the back window, spraying shattered glass all over the victim’s two children, ages two and five, who were seated in the back seat. A firearm can be seen falling from the defendant’s waistband before he retrieves the weapon and threatens the victim with it after she confronts him on the street. Heron head butts her during the confrontation before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

“Thanks to the Philadelphia Police Department for quickly apprehending this dangerous suspect,” said Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, Supervisor of the DAO’s Gun Violence Task Force. “Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening. Our Gun Violence Task Force fully intends to prosecute this dangerous individual to the fullest extent of the law.”



“The criminal actions of this defendant left four victims traumatized,” said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford. “I’d like to thank the public for their tips which assisted our investigators in bringing the suspect into custody, as well as the District Attorney’s Office for their continued collaboration. I sincerely hope that these charges will send a strong message to anyone who thinks that this type lawlessness is in any way acceptable in our city. “