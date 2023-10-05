Image

10:14 PM / Thursday October 5, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
5 Oct 2023

26-Year-Old Cody Heron Faces Firearm, Related Charges for Assault of Woman and Two Children Near City Hall

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 5, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (October 4, 2023) — Members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force and Philadelphia Police Department announced charges today against a 26-year-old motorcyclist for his role in the assault of a mother and her two children near City Hall on Sunday. 

Cody Heron (DOB 10/22/1996) was arrested overnight in the city’s Frankford section and is charged with Possession of an Instrument of CrimeRecklessly Endangering Another Personand multiple counts of Aggravated AssaultWidely-viewed video of the incident, which began after Heron ran into the driver’s side door of the complainant’s vehicle while travelling with a large group of motorcycle riders through Center City, depicts the defendant dismounting from his motorcycle and jumping onto the back of the victim’s car. Heron then kicks in the back window, spraying shattered glass all over the victim’s two children, ages two and five, who were seated in the back seat. A firearm can be seen falling from the defendant’s waistband before he retrieves the weapon and threatens the victim with it after she confronts him on the street. Heron head butts her during the confrontation before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

“Thanks to the Philadelphia Police Department for quickly apprehending this dangerous suspect,” said Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, Supervisor of the DAO’s Gun Violence Task Force. “Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening. Our Gun Violence Task Force fully intends to prosecute this dangerous individual to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The criminal actions of this defendant left four victims traumatized,” said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford. “I’d like to thank the public for their tips which assisted our investigators in bringing the suspect into custody, as well as the District Attorney’s Office for their continued collaboration. I sincerely hope that these charges will send a strong message to anyone who thinks that this type lawlessness is in any way acceptable in our city. “

Related Posts

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm Rihanna boyfriend charged with felony assault with a firearm 11-year-old girl says racism behind white woman’s assault
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Seniors

Quiz: Could hereditary cancer run in your family?

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email BPT People go to great lengths to decrease their cancer risk. Many of us wear...

Health

Stress and its ripple effects: Three ways it impacts Hispanic men’s health

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email BPT In today’s fast-paced society, it’s easy to feel stressed. Whether you’re worried about money,...

Sports

Game, Fightins…

October 4, 2023

Tweet Email Thanks to a great pitching performance from Zach Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1...

Sun Report

Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death

August 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tou Thao leaves the courtroom after his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff