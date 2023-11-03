2023 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

There are a number of critical city, state and federal offices at stake in this year’s general election.
Locally, voters will choose Philadelphia’s next mayor, city controller, register of wills, sheriff, city commissioners, and City Council members.
The City Council race includes several At-Large seats vacated by members who resigned to run for mayor. Of particular interest are the minority party seats.
There are four candidates that fall into that category this cycle — two Republicans and two representing the Working Families Party.
The city’s Municipal Court judges and Court of Common Pleas judges are also on the ballot.
Municipal judges serve six-year terms, while Court of Common Pleas judges serve for 10 years.
There are also judges that are up for retention in this election cycle — 11 in the Court of Common Pleas, seven in Municipal Court and two in Superior Court.
In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will be selecting a Supreme Court justice, a Commonwealth Court judge, as well as two Superior Court judges.
Supreme Court justices, as well as Commonwealth Court and Superior Court judges, serve for 10 years.
The mandatory retirement age for judges in Pennsylvania is 75.
The Philadelphia Citizen, who like the Philadelphia Sunday SUN, is taking part in Lenfest Institute’s “Every Voice, Every Vote” project, has published a comprehensive judicial candidate voter guide that includes helpful information such as bar association recommendations, bios and more. It can be found at: www.everyvoice-everyvote.org/news/who-are-candidates-judges-pennsylvania-2023.
All registered voters are eligible to vote in the general election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person.
The deadline for mail ballots to be received is also November 7 at 8 p.m.
For voting related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.
Local Contests
Candidates for Mayor
Cherelle Parker (D)
Website: www.cherelleparker.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cherelleparkerphilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/peopleforparker
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cherelleparkerphilly
David Oh (R)
Website: www.davidoh.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DavidOhPhilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidohphilly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidohphilly
Candidates for City Commissioner
Democratic Party
Lisa Deeley
Website: www.deeleyforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/deeleyforphilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/DeeleyforPhilly
Omar Sabir
Facebook: www.facebook.com/commissionersabir
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Omar4philly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/omarforphilly
Republican Party
Seth Bluestein
Website: www.sethbluestein.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CommishBluestein
Twitter: www.twitter.com/SethBluestein
Instagram: www.instagram.com/commishbluestein
Candidates for City Controller
Democratic Party
Christy Brady
Website: www.bradyforcontroller.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChristyBradyPHL
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ChristyBradyPHL
Republican Party
Aaron Bashir
Website: www.bashirforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bashir4Congress
Twitter: www.twitter.com/aaron_bashir
Instagram: www.instagram.com/aaronforstate
Candidates for Register of Wills
Democratic Party
John Sabatina
Website: www.johnsabatina.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/johnsabatinarow
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Johnsabatinarow
Republican Party
Linwood Holland
Candidates for Sheriff
Democratic Party
Rochelle Bilal
(incumbent)
Website: www.rochellebilal.com
Facebook: www.twitter.com/rochellebilal76
Twitter: www.twitter.com/rochellebilal76
Republican Party
Mark Lavelle
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LavelleFor177
Candidates for City Council —
District Contests
First District
Democratic Party
Mark F. Squilla
(incumbent)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/marksquillaphl
Twitter: www.twitter.com/marksquilla
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cmmarksquilla
Republican Party
No Republican candidates filed
2nd District
Democratic Party
Kenyatta Johnson
(incumbent)
Website: www.citizensforkenyattajohnson.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KenyattaJohnsonPHL
Twitter: www.twitter.com/johnson4council
Instagram: www.instagram.com/councilmemberkj
Republican Party
No Republican candidates filed
3rd District
Democratic Party
Jamie Gauthier
(incumbent)
Website: www.jamieforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilmemberJG
Twitter: www.twitter.com/JamieGauthier1
Instagram: www.instagram.com/councilmemberjg
Republican Party
No Republican candidates filed
West is Best Party
Jabari Jones
Website: www.jabariforcouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1570567968&mibextid=ZbWKwL
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RealJabariJones
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jbari_1
4th District
Democratic Party
Curtis Jones Jr.
(incumbent)
Website: www.mr4thdistrict.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mr4thDist
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Mr_4thDistrict
Instagram: www.instagram.com/mr4thdistrict
Republican Party
No candidates filed
5th District
Democratic Party
Jeffrey Jay Young, Jr.
Website: www.jefferyyoungjr.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JayYoung215
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jay_young_esq
Republican Party
No candidates filed
6th District
Democratic Party
Mike Driscoll
(incumbent)
Facebook: www.facebook.com/councilmembermikedriscoll
Twitter: www.twitter.com/driscollforphl
Instagram: www.instagram.com/councilmembermikedriscoll
Republican Party
No candidates filed
7th District
Democratic Party
Quetcy Lozada
(incumbent)
Website: www.phlcouncil.com/QuetcyLozada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Quetcy-For-Council
Instagram: www.instagram.com/quetcymlozada
Republican Party
No candidates filed
8th District
Democratic Party
Cindy Bass
(incumbent)
Website: www.FriendsofCindyBass.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cindybassphilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/cindybassphilly
Republican Party
No candidates filed
9th District
Democratic Party
Anthony Phillips
(incumbent)
Website: www.phillips4philly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/phillips4philly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/phillips4philly
10th District
Democratic Party
Gary Masino
Website: www.garymasino.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/masino4ne
Republican Party
Brian O’Neill
(incumbent)
Website: www.oneillforcouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ONeillforCouncil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/oneill4nephilly
Candidates for City Council At-Large
(Voters will be selecting five candidates)
Democratic Party
Nina Ahmad
Website: www.ninaforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NinaforPhilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/NinaAhmadPHL
Katherine Gilmore Richardson
(incumbent)
Website: www.katherineforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MsGilmore
Twitter: www.twitter.com/kathy_gilmore
Jim Harrity
Website: www.jimharrityforcouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JimHarrityPHL
Twitter: www.twitter.com/JimHarrity
Rue Landau
Website: www.facebook.com/rueforphilly
Facebook: www.facebook.com/rueforphilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Rue_Landau
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/rue-landau-45391963
Isaiah Thomas
Website: www.isaiahthomas4philly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CitizensForIsaiahThomas
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CMThomasPHL
Instagram: www.instagram.com/isaiahthomas4philly
Republican Party
Jim Hasher
Website: www.hasherforcitycouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jim-Hasher-for-City-Council-At-Large/100086090332300/
Drew Murray
Website: www.murray4phl.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Murray4PHL
Twitter: www.twitter.com/DrewIMurray
Working Families Party:
Kendra Brooks
Website: www.kendraforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KendraforPhilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/kendraforphilly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kendraforphilly
Nicolas O’Rourke
Website: www.nicforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NicolasOrourkeforcouncil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/NicForPhilly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/nicforphilly
Local Judicial Contests
Candidates for Judge of the Municipal Court
(Voters will be selecting two candidates)
Democratic Party
Rania Major
Website: www.majorforjudge.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/major4judge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RaniaMajor
Colleen McIntyre Osborne
Website: www.osborneforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/osborneforjudge
Barbara Thomson
Website: www.btjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/btjudgephilly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/bthomson4judge
Candidates for Retention
Marissa Brumbach
William A. Meehan Jr.
Brad Moss
David C. Shuter
Karen Yvette Simmons
Marvin L. Williams
Matt Wolf
Candidates for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
(Voters will be selecting 10 candidates)
Democratic Party
Jessica Brown
Website: www.jessbrown4judge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJessicaBrown
James J. Eisenhower
Damaris Garcia
Website: www.garcia4judge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Garcia4Judge
Chesley Lightsey
Website: www.lightseyforjudge.com
Brian McLaughlin
John Padova
Website: www.padovaforjudge.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PadovaforJudge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/padovaforjudge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/padovaforjudge
Elvin Ross
Raj Sandher
Natasha Taylor-Smith
Website: www.natashaforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Natasha4Judge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/NatashaTaylorSm
Instagram: www.instagram.com/natashataylorsmith
Caroline Turner
Website: www.turner4judge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarolineTurner4Judge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/turner4judge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/caroline4judge
Tamika Washington
Website: www.electjudgewashington.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FriendsofTamikaWashingtonforJudge
Samantha Williams
Website: www.williamsforphillyjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Williams-for-Philly-Judge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/williamsforphillyjudge
Kay Yu
Website: www.kayforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KayYuForJudge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/kayyuforjudge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kayyuforjudge
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Retention
Jacqueline Allen
Giovanni Campbell
Anne Marie B. Cole
Ramy I. Djerassi
Joe Fernandes
Holly J. Ford
Timika Lane
J. Scott O’Keefe
Paula A. Patrick
Sierra Thomas Street
Nina Wright Padilla
Statewide Contests
Candidates for Justice of the Supreme Court
Democratic Party
Daniel McCaffery
Website: www.judgemccaffery.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/McCafferyforSupremeCourt
Instagram: www.instagram.com/judgemccaffery
Republican Party
Carolyn Carluccio
Website: www.judgecarluccio.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/judgecarluccioforsupremecourt
Twitter: www.twitter.com/JudgeCarluccio
Instagram: www.instagram.com/judgecarluccioforsupremecourt
Candidates for Judge of the Superior Court
(Voters will be selecting two candidates)
Democratic Party
Jill Beck
Website: www.jillbeck.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/electjillbeck
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ElectJillBeck
Instagram: www.instagram.com/electjillbeck
Timika Lane
Website: www.judgelaneforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaneforSuperiorCourt
Instagram: www.instagram.com/laneforsuperiorcourt
Republican Party
Maria Battista
Website: www.battistaforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BattistaForJudge
Harry Smail Jr.
Website: www.votejudgesmail.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteJudgeSmail
Candidates for Retention
Jack Panella
Victor Stabile
Candidates for Judge of the Commonwealth Court
Democratic Party
Matt Wolf
Website: www.judgemattwolf.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/judgemattwolf
Republican Party
Megan Martin
Website: www.meganmartinforpa.com
