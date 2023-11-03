2023 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

There are a number of critical city, state and federal offices at stake in this year’s general election.

Locally, voters will choose Philadelphia’s next mayor, city controller, register of wills, sheriff, city commissioners, and City Council members.

The City Council race includes several At-Large seats vacated by members who resigned to run for mayor. Of particular interest are the minority party seats.

There are four candidates that fall into that category this cycle — two Republicans and two representing the Working Families Party.

The city’s Municipal Court judges and Court of Common Pleas judges are also on the ballot.

Municipal judges serve six-year terms, while Court of Common Pleas judges serve for 10 years.

There are also judges that are up for retention in this election cycle — 11 in the Court of Common Pleas, seven in Municipal Court and two in Superior Court.

In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will be selecting a Supreme Court justice, a Commonwealth Court judge, as well as two Superior Court judges.

Supreme Court justices, as well as Commonwealth Court and Superior Court judges, serve for 10 years.

The mandatory retirement age for judges in Pennsylvania is 75.

The Philadelphia Citizen, who like the Philadelphia Sunday SUN, is taking part in Lenfest Institute’s “Every Voice, Every Vote” project, has published a comprehensive judicial candidate voter guide that includes helpful information such as bar association recommendations, bios and more. It can be found at: www.everyvoice-everyvote.org/news/who-are-candidates-judges-pennsylvania-2023.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the general election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person.

The deadline for mail ballots to be received is also November 7 at 8 p.m.

For voting related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.

Local Contests

Candidates for Mayor

Cherelle Parker

Cherelle Parker (D)

Website: www.cherelleparker.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cherelleparkerphilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/peopleforparker

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cherelleparkerphilly

David Oh

David Oh (R)

Website: www.davidoh.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DavidOhPhilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidohphilly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidohphilly

Candidates for City Commissioner

Democratic Party

Lisa Deeley

Lisa Deeley

Website: www.deeleyforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/deeleyforphilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DeeleyforPhilly

Omar Sabir

Omar Sabir

Facebook: www.facebook.com/commissionersabir

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Omar4philly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/omarforphilly

Republican Party

Seth Bluestein

Seth Bluestein

Website: www.sethbluestein.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CommishBluestein

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SethBluestein

Instagram: www.instagram.com/commishbluestein

Candidates for City Controller

Christy Brady

Democratic Party

Christy Brady

Website: www.bradyforcontroller.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChristyBradyPHL

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ChristyBradyPHL

Republican Party

Aaron Bashir

Aaron Bashir

Website: www.bashirforcongress.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bashir4Congress

Twitter: www.twitter.com/aaron_bashir

Instagram: www.instagram.com/aaronforstate

Candidates for Register of Wills

John Sabatina

Democratic Party

John Sabatina

Website: www.johnsabatina.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/johnsabatinarow

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Johnsabatinarow

Republican Party

Linwood Holland

Candidates for Sheriff

Rochelle Bilal

Democratic Party

Rochelle Bilal

(incumbent)

Website: www.rochellebilal.com

Facebook: www.twitter.com/rochellebilal76

Twitter: www.twitter.com/rochellebilal76

Mark Lavelle

Republican Party

Mark Lavelle

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LavelleFor177

Candidates for City Council —

District Contests

First District

Mark F. Squilla

Democratic Party

Mark F. Squilla

(incumbent)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marksquillaphl

Twitter: www.twitter.com/marksquilla

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cmmarksquilla

Republican Party

No Republican candidates filed

2nd District

Kenyatta Johnson

Democratic Party

Kenyatta Johnson

(incumbent)

Website: www.citizensforkenyattajohnson.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KenyattaJohnsonPHL

Twitter: www.twitter.com/johnson4council

Instagram: www.instagram.com/councilmemberkj

Republican Party

No Republican candidates filed

3rd District

Jamie Gauthier

Democratic Party

Jamie Gauthier

(incumbent)

Website: www.jamieforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilmemberJG

Twitter: www.twitter.com/JamieGauthier1

Instagram: www.instagram.com/councilmemberjg

Republican Party

No Republican candidates filed

Jabari Jones

West is Best Party

Jabari Jones

Website: www.jabariforcouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1570567968&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RealJabariJones

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jbari_1

4th District

Democratic Party

Curtis Jones Jr.

Curtis Jones Jr.

(incumbent)

Website: www.mr4thdistrict.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mr4thDist

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Mr_4thDistrict

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mr4thdistrict

Republican Party

No candidates filed

5th District

Jeffrey Jay Young Jr.

Democratic Party

Jeffrey Jay Young, Jr.

Website: www.jefferyyoungjr.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JayYoung215

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jay_young_esq

Republican Party

No candidates filed

6th District

Mike Driscoll

Democratic Party

Mike Driscoll

(incumbent)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/councilmembermikedriscoll

Twitter: www.twitter.com/driscollforphl

Instagram: www.instagram.com/councilmembermikedriscoll

Republican Party

No candidates filed

7th District

Quetcy Lozada

Democratic Party

Quetcy Lozada

(incumbent)

Website: www.phlcouncil.com/QuetcyLozada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Quetcy-For-Council

Instagram: www.instagram.com/quetcymlozada

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Cindy Bass

8th District

Democratic Party

Cindy Bass

(incumbent)

Website: www.FriendsofCindyBass.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cindybassphilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cindybassphilly

Republican Party

No candidates filed

9th District

Anthony Phillips

Democratic Party

Anthony Phillips

(incumbent)

Website: www.phillips4philly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phillips4philly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/phillips4philly

Gary Masino

10th District

Democratic Party

Gary Masino

Website: www.garymasino.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/masino4ne

Brian O’Neill

Republican Party

Brian O’Neill

(incumbent)

Website: www.oneillforcouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ONeillforCouncil

Twitter: www.twitter.com/oneill4nephilly

Candidates for City Council At-Large

(Voters will be selecting five candidates)

Nina Ahmad

Democratic Party

Nina Ahmad

Website: www.ninaforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NinaforPhilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/NinaAhmadPHL

Katherin Gilmore Richardson

Katherine Gilmore Richardson

(incumbent)

Website: www.katherineforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MsGilmore

Twitter: www.twitter.com/kathy_gilmore

Jim Harrity

Jim Harrity

Website: www.jimharrityforcouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JimHarrityPHL

Twitter: www.twitter.com/JimHarrity

Rue Landau

Rue Landau

Website: www.facebook.com/rueforphilly

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rueforphilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Rue_Landau

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/rue-landau-45391963

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas

Website: www.isaiahthomas4philly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CitizensForIsaiahThomas

Twitter: www.twitter.com/CMThomasPHL

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isaiahthomas4philly

Jim Hasher

Republican Party

Jim Hasher

Website: www.hasherforcitycouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jim-Hasher-for-City-Council-At-Large/100086090332300/

Drew Murray

Drew Murray

Website: www.murray4phl.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Murray4PHL

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DrewIMurray

Working Families Party:

Kendra Brooks

Kendra Brooks

Website: www.kendraforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KendraforPhilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/kendraforphilly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kendraforphilly

Nicholas ORouke

Nicolas O’Rourke

Website: www.nicforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NicolasOrourkeforcouncil

Twitter: www.twitter.com/NicForPhilly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nicforphilly

Local Judicial Contests

Candidates for Judge of the Municipal Court

Rania Major

(Voters will be selecting two candidates)

Democratic Party

Rania Major

Website: www.majorforjudge.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/major4judge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RaniaMajor

Colleen McIntyre Osborne

Colleen McIntyre Osborne

Website: www.osborneforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/osborneforjudge

Barbara Thomson

Barbara Thomson

Website: www.btjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/btjudgephilly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bthomson4judge

Candidates for Retention

Marissa Brumbach

William A. Meehan Jr.

Brad Moss

David C. Shuter

Karen Yvette Simmons

Marvin L. Williams

Matt Wolf

Candidates for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Jessica Brown

(Voters will be selecting 10 candidates)

Democratic Party

Jessica Brown

Website: www.jessbrown4judge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJessicaBrown

James J. Eisenhower

Damaris Garcia

Damaris Garcia

Website: www.garcia4judge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Garcia4Judge

Chesley Lightsey

Chesley Lightsey

Website: www.lightseyforjudge.com

Brian McLaughlin

John R. Padova

John Padova

Website: www.padovaforjudge.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PadovaforJudge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/padovaforjudge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/padovaforjudge

Elvin Ross

Raj Sandher

Natasha Taylor-Smith

Natasha Taylor-Smith

Website: www.natashaforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Natasha4Judge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/NatashaTaylorSm

Instagram: www.instagram.com/natashataylorsmith

Caroline Turner

Caroline Turner

Website: www.turner4judge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarolineTurner4Judge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/turner4judge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/caroline4judge

Tamika Washington

Tamika Washington

Website: www.electjudgewashington.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FriendsofTamikaWashingtonforJudge

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams

Website: www.williamsforphillyjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Williams-for-Philly-Judge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/williamsforphillyjudge

Kay Yu

Website: www.kayforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KayYuForJudge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/kayyuforjudge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kayyuforjudge

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Retention

Jacqueline Allen

Giovanni Campbell

Anne Marie B. Cole

Ramy I. Djerassi

Joe Fernandes

Holly J. Ford

Timika Lane

J. Scott O’Keefe

Paula A. Patrick

Sierra Thomas Street

Nina Wright Padilla

Statewide Contests

Candidates for Justice of the Supreme Court

Daniel McCaffery

Democratic Party

Daniel McCaffery

Website: www.judgemccaffery.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/McCafferyforSupremeCourt

Instagram: www.instagram.com/judgemccaffery

Carolyn Carluccio

Republican Party

Carolyn Carluccio

Website: www.judgecarluccio.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/judgecarluccioforsupremecourt

Twitter: www.twitter.com/JudgeCarluccio

Instagram: www.instagram.com/judgecarluccioforsupremecourt

Candidates for Judge of the Superior Court

(Voters will be selecting two candidates)

Democratic Party

Jill Beck

Website: www.jillbeck.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/electjillbeck

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ElectJillBeck

Instagram: www.instagram.com/electjillbeck

Timika Lane

Timika Lane

Website: www.judgelaneforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaneforSuperiorCourt

Instagram: www.instagram.com/laneforsuperiorcourt

Maria Battista

Republican Party

Maria Battista

Website: www.battistaforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BattistaForJudge

Harry Smail Jr.

Website: www.votejudgesmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteJudgeSmail

Candidates for Retention

Jack Panella

Victor Stabile

Candidates for Judge of the Commonwealth Court

Democratic Party

Matt Wolf

Website: www.judgemattwolf.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/judgemattwolf

Republican Party

Megan Martin

Website: www.meganmartinforpa.com