2022 – Youth Paid Summer WorkReady Internship Program / $11./hr

Participants Must Be:

Known to the Juvenile Justice or Dependent Care System

Ages 14 – 24

City of Philadelphia Resident

MET will assist students with obtaining required documents:

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Work Permit (ages 14-17)

School or State ID

Enrollment has already started INTERESTED STUDENTS – APPLY IMMEDIATELY ONLINE (Slots are limited to first come, first served). STUDENT MUST Complete Registration by going to:

www.workready.org/summer – Be sure to insert the

Management And Environmental Technologies, Inc.(MET) Referral Code: WRS30

For more information please contact: Veronica ( Ms. V ) Norris [email protected] Phone:267.978.1741 or Nicole Norris-Smith [email protected] Phone: 267.627.4809

WorkReady is a Philadelphia Youth Paid Summer Internship Program. Wages $11.00/hr.

Objectives include:

Closing employment skill gaps of youth who have had experiences with the Juvenile Justice and Dependent Care System groups

Working public/ private sector organizations, institutions and caring stakeholders, youth gain experience, work related education and skills specific training.

Preparing young people for careers, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities.

Our MET collaborative promotes 21 Century Learning Skills, hands-on skill practice sessions and transferable Job related education. Participants engage in career/job preparation and workforce development strategies. PYN/WorkReady is a collaboration between Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) and MET, We attract local stakeholders, community businesses, public and private sector institutions.