2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show tickets on sale now

The show returns to FDR Park in 2022 from June 11 through 19. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has announced that tickets are now on sale for its highly anticipated 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, being held for the second time outdoors in its almost 200-year history.

“In Full Bloom” will take place in South Philadelphia’s Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park (FDR Park) from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

A variety of ticket options will be offered along with several returning and new events that will appeal to both seasoned fans of the Show along with new audiences. Regular and select special event tickets are available for purchase now at:

https://phsonline.org/the-flower-show.

New this year, guests will have the option to purchase a ticket for a specific date or, for additional flexibility, upgrade their ticket for the ability to visit any day. Specific timed session tickets will not be implemented in 2022.

The Philadelphia Flower Show, started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, introduces the public to thousands of plants, gardens, and design concepts. As the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is a stunning and educational look at the world of floral design and gardening.

PHS is firmly committed to building upon the grandeur of these designs to explore the use of organic and sustainable gardening practices. Show attendees at all levels of gardening (and even non-gardeners) are invited to participate in curated daily gardening activities and enjoy premier food and shopping experiences. As the world evolves, the inherent beauty in nature restores us.

One’s garden provides a place for healing and connection. The 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show, “In Full Bloom,” welcomes all as we journey to explore the restorative and healing power of nature and plants, while experiencing all that gardening offers to improve our lives.

This year’s theme connotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle. Guests will encounter outdoor gardens at the peak of seasonal perfection and beauty that will inspire everyone to plan for a better tomorrow.

Tickets

Guests may enter the show grounds at any time, up until 30 minutes prior to the end of the posted show hours. Upon entry to the show grounds, guests may stay and enjoy the show until ready to leave but will not be allowed to exit and re-enter.

Adult – $50 (Any Day) $45 (Date Specific)

Young friends – (18-29) with ID $35 (any day)$30 (date specific)

Child – (5-17) $25 (any day) $20 (date specific)

Group – (25 people or more) $36

4 years old or younger -Free

Ticket packages

Families can purchase a package that offers additional savings.

Family Fun Pack (2 adults + 1 child) – $120 (any day) $105 (date specific)

Family Fun Pack (2 adults + 2 children) – $135 (any day) $120 (date specific)

PHS Member Packages

Each visitor who purchases a Flower Show ticket, attends a Flower Show special event, or becomes a PHS member contributes to PHS to further its community-driven work planting trees, supporting neighborhood greening, establishing community gardens, providing job training, managing public gardens, and connecting people with horticulture and one another.

Becoming a PHS Member allows guests to receive discounted or free Flower Show tickets and have access to the show grounds before it opens each day to the public. A variety of individual member levels are available with benefits like education, PHS’s award-winning GROW magazine, travel opportunities, and more.

There are also membership levels for any size family and extended benefits for Activist levels and higher. Learn more about membership at: https://www.phsonline.org/support-phs/membership.