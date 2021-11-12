Image

10:05 PM / Friday November 12, 2021

12 Nov 2021

2021 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins

November 12, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

The 2021 Philly Leaf Recycling Program runs Monday, November 8 through Saturday, December 18, 2021. The program is one of several services provided by the Streets Department to honor the City’s on-going commitment to recycling.

This recycling program helps to reduce the number of materials that reach the waste stream and saves landfill space.

During the six-week program, there will be 13 bagged leaf drop-off sites throughout the City on Saturdays (except for the 13th and 27th) from 9a.m. to 3p.m. at the locations listed below. Residents can also drop bagged leaves off at the Sanitation Convenience Centers, Monday through Saturday from 8a.m. – 6p.m. Mechanical leaf collection will be offered in areas with a heavy concentration of leaves.

•  1400 Cottman – Pennway & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.)

•  15th & Bigler St.

•  43rd & Powelton Ave.

•  4800 Wayne Ave. (Happy Hollow Rec. Ctr.) 

•  54th & Woodbine Ave.

•  7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)

•  American & Thompson St.

•  Broad & Christian St.

•  Castor & Foulkrod St.

•  Cathedral & Ridge Ave.

•  Corinthian & Poplar St.

•  Graver Ln. & Seminole

•  Washington Ln. & Ardleigh

COLLECTION GUIDELINES

Bagged leaf drop-off collection tips:

• Leaves must be placed in large brown biodegradable paper bags.

• Never mix trash or other recyclables with bagged leaves.

Mechanical collection area tips:

• Have leaves ready for collection by 7:00 AM Monday for each week of mechanical collection.

Image

• If possible, move your vehicle to an off-street location on your scheduled collection day.

• Visit phila.gov/leaf-recycling to search for an address.

Help the City keep leaves out of the landfill. Collect, bag, and recycle your leaves.

For drop-off details and leaf collection schedules, visit: www.phila.gov/leaf-recycling or call 311.

