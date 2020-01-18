2020 Philadelphia MLK Day of Service Events

ABOVE PHOTO: (Photo: Bill Foster)

Passing the torch: the legacy beyond his birthday

By Afea Tucker

People across Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs are gearing up to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As it has in years past, the region will celebrate what would have been the 91st birthday of the late civil rights leader with community service projects and special events from Friday, Jan. 17 through Monday, Jan. 20, the federally recognized King Holiday.

The holiday is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. Although the holiday commemorates King’s birthday — which is January 15 — it is also referred to as “Civil Rights Day” and “Human Rights Day” in some states.

Throughout the nation, MLK Day has expanded to become a day in which people pay homage to the civil rights leader and Nobel laureate through reflection, religious observance, service projects and other activities.

King — best known for being hugely instrumental in the American Civil Rights Movement — was a major advocate of nonviolent activism in the struggle to end racial discrimination under US law. He was assassinated in 1968.

MLK Day became a federal holiday in 1983, during the presidency of Ronald Reagan after first being proposed by late Congressman John Conyers, who had advocated for it for 15 years. It was first observed in January,1986.

The national King Day of Service was created in 1994 through federal legislation co-authored by former Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Harris Wofford and Atlanta Congressman John Lewis, both veterans of the Civil Rights Movement with Dr. King.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

“This will be our first King Day of Service without Harris Wofford, who sadly died last King Day,” observed Todd Bernstein, founder and director of the Greater Philadelphia MLK Day of Service organization. “But, instead of morning his loss, we will celebrate Harris’ remarkable legacy of public service; giving us the King Day of Service.”

Here is a sampling of the many events taking place in Philadelphia for this year’s King Weekend observance:

The Philadelphia Martin Luther King, Jr. Association for Nonviolence, Inc.

The Philadelphia Martin Luther King, Jr. Association for Nonviolence, Inc., the only organization of its kind bearing his name outside of Atlanta, will host its 38th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 20 at the 201 Hotel, 201 N. 17th St.

The 2020 Drum Major and C. DeLores Tucker volunteer awards will be presented as part of the luncheon. This year’s Drum Major honorees are: Michael Churchill, Esq., Drum Major For Civil Rights Award; Metropolitan Christian Council of Philadelphia, Drum Major Award of Righteousness, and Chris Woods, president, District 1119C NUHHCE AFSCME, Drum Major Award for Labor Justice.

The C. Delores Tucker Volunteer Honorees are Kathleen Williams, Mr. Gregory Wright Sr., M. Ed. and Global Studies and Sherman Harris, AFSCME District Council 33.

This event is the largest awards and benefit luncheon held in King’s honor in the country and the funds raised for it benefit the programs that the center founded by the late civil rights activist C. DeLores Tucker runs, such as College for Teens.

Before the luncheon, the association will host an educational town hall at 9 a.m., also at the 201 Hotel. Following the town hall, the annual ringing of the Liberty Bell will take place at the historical landmark located at 526 Market Street. William Tucker, Gov. Tom Wolf, Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey are scheduled to give opening remarks during the ceremony.

For information about tickets and sponsorship, email: [email protected] or call (215) 751-9300.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will be hosting four events as a part of their MLK Day weekend celebration.

From Saturday, January 18 through Monday, January 20, admission to the museum will be $2. On Jan. 17, the museum presents a reading with poet and educator Kirwwyn Sutherland, sponsored by Citizens Bank. Sutherland will read from his newly released book of poetry, “Jump Ship.” There will also be performances by area artists, including Bethlehem Roberson, Ashley Davis, Airea D. Matthews, Victor Jackson, and Reynald Williams, followed by a Q&A and book signing with Sutherland.

MLK Learn & Serve Day takes place on Saturday, January 18th, at AAMP from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event includes a service project to create care packages for families in Philadelphia. Guests will also get the chance to learn more about King’s legacy and Philadelphia’s role in the Civil Rights Movement with the Audacious Freedom Scavenger Hunt.

On Sunday, Jan. 19 from 1:00 p.m. — 2:30 p.m., the museum will present “The Journey: Sounding Resistance with Ruth Naomi Floyd & Guests.” On Monday, there will be a full day of activities including the Citizens Bank Scavenger Hunt (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), a re-enactment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by Carlo Campbell (10a.m. – 2p.m.), a visit from the Phillie Phanatic, “This Far by Faith” with illustrator and author Floyd Cooper and author Pamela Tuck.(12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) and the MLK Memorial Concert (3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

For more information, visit: www.aampmuseum.org .

Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service

The 25th annual Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service, the largest King Day event in the nation, will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at Girard College, 2101 South College Avenue.

With a theme of “Voting Rights Then And Now: The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Role of Black Women in the Suffrage Movement”, more than 5,000 volunteers are expected to participate in this year’s King Day of Service.

Global Citizen, the producer of the King Day of Service, is partnering with the Urban League of Philadelphia to bring the 9th Annual Jobs & Opportunity Fair and the King Day of Service Health and Wellness Fair to Girard College. There will also be an emphasis on being counted in the 2020 Census.

The Day of Service is a way for people to commemorate King and his legacy by helping others.

“King was a man of action, 365 days of the year and brought together people of all backgrounds and ages to take on some of the most pressing social challenges, political and economic challenges,” said Todd Bernstein, founder and director of the Day of Service. “In these days of turmoil and division in the country, I think we look to Dr. King as an example of what people can do to two to fight for what’s right and to seek change and that legacy lives on today.” For more information, visit: www.mlkdayofservice.org.

Eastern State Penitentiary

Join Eastern State Penitentiary as they commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Engage in special readings from the landmark text and respond to its relevance today. All special activities are free and open to the public. Daytime tours of Eastern State are available for standard admission prices.

Professional actors, youth, and community leaders will read excerpts from Dr. King’s letter three times a day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. After each reading, visitors are invited to respond to the letter’s relevance today during an informal discussion moderated by a civil rights scholar.

On Monday, January 20, join Eastern State Penitentiary for family activities 10 am – 4 pm with the African American Museum in Philadelphia and Art Sanctuary, musical performances (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) by Justin Griggs, and community electronics recycling 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with PAR-Recycle Works. More information, visit: www.EasternState.org.

National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center. 525 Arch St., will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s lifelong dedication to justice, equality, and service for the greater good on Monday, Jan. 20, with discounted $5 admission. Special programs include a moving reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, performed by a diverse ensemble of local actors and students from local colleges and universities, and performances by “Two of a Kind,” an award-winning, nationally touring, husband-wife duo.

“Frances Ellen Watkins Harpers: The Great Problem to Be Solved” — a one-actor theatrical performance in the 14th Amendment section of the new Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit highlighting Harper, a key African American figure from the Reconstruction era — will also be offered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Additional programming includes craft projects, a story corner, and other family-friendly activities. The Center is also organizing the donation of books and school supplies for Philadelphia school students. Items can be dropped off at the Center’s box office through Jan. 20.

For more information, visit: www.constitutioncenter.org .

Museum of The American Revolution

Discover the ongoing legacy of the American Revolution and learn what it takes to change the world as the Museum of the American Revolution honors the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the day of service.

From Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at 10:00am to Monday January 20, 2020 at 5:00pm, the Museum, located at 101 S. 3rd St., will feature diverse programming that discusses a variety of communities during the Revolution who banded together to push boundaries for what they felt was best for themselves, the community, and the world. On select days join a free, 30-minute talk of the Museum’s core galleries to learn stories of people of African descent who found freedom on all sides of the Revolutionary War.

At a Discovery Cart, learn about the life of James Forten, a free African American entrepreneur, veteran, and abolitionist, who, over a century apart, shared similar visions with Martin Luther King, Jr. included with museum admission.

For more information, visit: www.amrevmuseum.org.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

This year’s theme is “MLK: Dreams for Different Futures.”

Monday, Jan. 20, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a discussion about “How do we engage community in the design of our city now and for the future?” Take part in conversations, teach-ins, and an all-ages drop-in making activity with Tiny WPA on this Martin Luther King Day of Service.

10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Location: Great Stair Hall Balcony

Inspired by the legacy of Dr. King, join Tiny WPA for a hands-on artmaking process that considers how we impact our cities and our environment.

Return & Go Get It

10:30 a.m.–noon

In the Futures Therapy Lab, Dorrance Galleries. Topic: How does the past shape our future? In this discussion, we’ll explore how Dr. King’s legacy continues to inspire our dreams for the future.

Schedule a Mini-Tour

11:00 a.m., noon, 1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Meet on the Great Stair Hall Balcony.

Look, discover, and tell folks what you think on these playful tours.

Teach-In: A Case for Action

1:00–2:30 p.m.

Location: Futures Therapy Lab, Dorrance Galleries

Topic: How can we create change? Community organizers, activists, and designers share the steps they take to positively impact the future.

For more information, visit: www.philamuseum.org .

City Year Philadelphia

Join City Year Philadelphia as we honor the life, legacy, and service of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at our annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20.

Accompany City Year AmeriCorps members and staff, community leaders, neighbors, and friends on a full day of community service painting 100 murals to help beautify the interior of the John Welsh School, 2331 N 4th Street, and the John F. Hartranft School, 720 W Cumberland Street.

This event is for all ages. Snack, water, and a light lunch will be provided to all. Please wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and clothing to paint in.

For more information, visit: www.cityyear.org/philadelphia .

Annenberg Center – Zellerbach Theater

“We Shall Overcome – A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.,” featuring Damien Sneed at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts takes place Friday January 17, 8:00pm to 9:30pm at 3680 Walnut Street, University of Pennsylvania.

Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. King, “We Shall Overcome” features repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders.

Led by the talented Damien Sneed, this performance weaves spoken word from Dr. King’s speeches with a musical lineage of gospel, jazz, classical and Broadway to reinvigorate and inspire future generations.

For more information, visit: www.annenbergcenter.org/event/we-shall-overcome .

Rho Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas

The Brothers of the Rho Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas will hold a service celebrating the life and ministry of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10am. The church is located at 6361 Lancaster Ave.

The guest speaker of the day is Bro. Dr. Gregory Vincent, Grand Sire Archon of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (The Boulé) and national chairman of Alpha Phi Alpha’s Commission on Racial Justice.

Immediately following the church service, a reception will be hosted by Rho Chapter in Anderson Hall.

As an MLK Weekend of Service event, members of the school and neighborhood community are handing out hot meals and family-sized boxes of food.