Image

2:17 PM / Friday September 4, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
4 Sep 2020

1st Black woman sworn in as justice on New Jersey high court

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 4, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Fabiana Pierre-Louis (Photo courtesy: NJ Governor’s Office)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

TRENTON, N.J.  — The first Black woman to sit on New Jersey’s Supreme Court has been sworn in.

Fabiana Pierre-Louis took the oath of office Tuesday during a private ceremony in Trenton. She had been confirmed by the state senate on Thursday.

Image

Pierre-Louis, 39, had been nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy in June to succeed Justice Walter Timpone, who who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November.

She previously served for nearly a decade as an assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey and most recently was a partner at Montgomery McCracken in Cherry Hill, where she was in the white collar and government investigations practice.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis was the first person to go to law school in her family. She is Murphy’s first pick for the high court.

Murphy, a Democrat, has said that Pierre-Louis would carry on the legacy of John Wallace, who was the last Black justice on the state’s highest court and who she clerked for.

Related Posts

Ex-justice levels bias accusation at state’s chief justice Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court Justice Biden commits to nominating Black woman to Supreme Court, picking woman as running mate if nominated
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Oasis

Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia hosts virtual roundtable dialogue on leadership

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Philadelphia, PA – Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and The Jewish Federation...

Entertainment

Boseman honored as hometown hero in native South Carolina

September 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Chadwick Boseman was remembered as a hometown hero who...

Stateside

Wolf: Pennsylvania eviction moratorium to lapse

September 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Michael Rubinkam ASSOCIATED PRESS  Gov. Tom Wolf said last Tuesday that he...

Color Of Money

Seven simple tips to stay organized for back-to-school 2020

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether it’s the first day of middle school or the first day...

Go With The-Flo

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43

September 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Flo Anthony, Chadwick Boseman and Michael Spinks By Florence Anthony The...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week od September 6

September 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week Mars goes retrograde in Aries. The last time this...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff