SUNscopes for the week of September 5, 2021

All Signs: We have excellent chances for a positive week ahead! First, there is a strong emphasis on work and getting better organized. For many, this ambition will lead to a desire to improve their health because they want to improve all aspects of their lives. (Why not?) Meanwhile, Mercury, Venus and Jupiter will encourage warm, social gatherings or meetings for professional reasons. People will be happy to see each other! This is guaranteed because Mercury and Venus are in the social sign of Libra; and Jupiter is in the friendly sign of Aquarius. Both are Air Signs. A lovely fit! Enjoy good times and remember to grab every chance for physical activity. Remember: Walking is one of the best exercises anyone can do. Its importance and can’t be overestimated. (After all, how else can you get to the car?)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week is the classic formula: Work hard, party hard. You’re still in work mode with a strong desire to get organized and accomplish as much as possible. Many of you are delegating and organizing the efforts of others. (Aries energy is classic Sergeant major.) Nevertheless, Mercury and Venus are opposite your sign, which promotes socializing! Make time to enjoy fun conversations with partners and close friends. You might also be involved in group activities, clubs or classes. It’s important to find a happy compromise between being available for others, and yet, maintaining your own independence and integrity and not selling out to everyone’s demands.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a fabulous week for you because both the Sun and Mars are in a playful part of your chart giving you opportunities to socialize with others. Enjoy sports events. (You might be in competition.) Accept invitations to party and enjoy the entertainment world. Grab every chance to express your own creative talents. Fun activities with children will delight. Nevertheless, this lovely dance mentioned in All Signs above between Mercury, Venus and Jupiter will promote wonderful opportunities in your job, along with work-related travel. A work-related romance might blossom! Whatever you do will promote your good reputation in the eyes of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great week because so much positive energy is happening between three planets: Mercury and Venus dancing with Jupiter. Mercury and Venus are in Libra, which is an Air Sign; and Jupiter is in Aquarius, also an Air Sign. Meanwhile, you are an Air Sign! (“Elemental, my dear Watson.”) This means things will flow easily for you, and situations will be supportive. Despite your focus on home and family, this is a social week with travel opportunities and chances to enjoy fun outings, the arts, sports events and playful times with kids. Admittedly, increased chaos on the home front will require your attention but on the whole – this is a week to give yourself permission to be happy and enjoy the company of others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Life is fast-paced now because of your busy schedule. Many of you are reading and studying more than usual. You have appointments, errands and increased time spent with siblings. Short trips are likely. It’s an excellent week for important communications because you will be persuasive and articulate. Home and family are blessed this week, which is why it’s a great time to entertain at home as well as tackle home repairs and enjoy family discussions. Practical and financial help from another source might help you to make these home improvements and entertaining functions a successful venture. Enjoy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a charming week because your communications with others will be pleasant, informative and even profitable. With the Sun and Mars in your Money House, your focus on cash flow and earnings is strong. Likewise, not only are you working hard to earn money, you’re spending it! However, the lovely play of energy in the Air Signs (see All Signs above) takes place in your House of Communications and your House of Partnerships. In a nutshell, this means conversations with others will be smooth, entertaining and mutually beneficial. You will enjoy learning. You will especially appreciate your environment and discover how much love there is in your everyday world. You will fee gratified.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You continue to be empowered with the Sun and fiery Mars in your sign. Make the most of this because the Sun is in your sign for only four weeks a year and Mars is in your sign for six weeks every two years. Right now, it’s a double whammy! This is why you’re PowerPoint on steroids! The delightful dance of Mercury and Venus with Jupiter (mentioned in All Signs) takes place in your Money House and affects your job, your work and your health. These are all areas that will get a lovely boost of positive energy! Your health will improve. Your job might improve or you might get a better job. You might earn more money and have wonderful, moneymaking ideas? (“I want a pony and I want to be a ballerina.”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This time of limbo is still here because the Sun and Mars are “hiding” in your chart. Mars will enter your sign on Sept. 14, and the Sun will enter your sign on Sept. 22. When this happens, you will have an amazing boost of energy! Note: Mars will stick with you until the end of Oct. Meanwhile, this is a wonderful time to talk to children, explore the arts and enjoy schmoozing with others. It’s also a great time to be on a vacation or to make vacation plans. It’s a good week to buy wardrobe items for yourself. It’s also a good week for important discussions with others because you will be diplomatic, smooth and charming – as is your wont.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a popular week! This continues to be an excellent time to formulate goals. It’s also a good time to bounce your hopes and dreams for the future off someone else to get their feedback because they will help you. Make every effort to coordinate your needs with the needs of others to establish a successful teamwork because this is possible now. Physical activity with others, especially in athletics will appeal. Meanwhile, something going on behind the scenes, perhaps very privately, will benefit home and family in your eyes. Family plans are ambitious but exciting. And yes, a secret love affair is still percolating in the wings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The Sun is still at the top of your chart making you look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs (even if you don’t do anything special). Bonus! This happens only once a year for four weeks so make the most of it. This is obviously the time to make your pitch or do what you can to advance your agenda. Fortunately, with Mars at the top of your chart, you have the ambition to act. Interactions with friends, especially younger, creative, artistic people will be a rewarding experience for you now. Enjoy groups and gatherings. These interactions might influence your future goals. This is a positive time for you when things tend to go your way. Make it work for you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In All Signs above, I mention a delightful and supportive dance between three planets: Mercury and Venus relating to lucky moneybags Jupiter. For your sign, this is a financial blessing. Discussions with bosses and important people might lead to increased earnings for you or a better paying job. Or perhaps it leads to a promotion? Bosses, parents and VIPs are definitely impressed with you at this time and their favour could culminate in financial benefits for you. Explore anything that looks like a good possibility for you because you have the edge and the advantage this week. Meanwhile, travel continues to appeal along with opportunities in higher education, medicine, the law, publishing and the media. Well done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

All this fabulous activity in the Air Signs (see All Signs above) affects you because both lucky Jupiter and Saturn are in Aquarius! The last time Saturn was in your sign was 1991-1993; and the last time Jupiter was in your sign was 2009. This year they are both in your sign! This means it’s strong learning curve for you. Plus, things tend to go your way. This week in particular, opportunities to travel or expand your world might occur. You might meet people from other cultures. You might explore avenues in higher education, medicine, the law or publishing. This energy will boost your confidence and help you in disputes, especially shared property and inheritances.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with others will benefit you this week. These benefits will give you a financial advantage or practical support. In disputes with someone about shared property or an inheritance, very likely, things will go your way. This is also a passionate week, especially for lovers! Your affections are strong and relationships will be special. Yet ironically, confrontations with partners might also take place because both the Sun and Mars are opposite your sign. This means things are blowing hot and cold for you in your closest friendships and partnerships. Because of this changing quality – tread carefully. Make no important decisions until you know for sure what you want and you know for sure what you’re doing. (You can do this.)

