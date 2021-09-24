SUNscopes for the week of September 26, 2021

All Signs: This week we have a lot of energy and a lot of idealism. Mercury is now officially retrograde. Planetary configurations will be encouraging, and then perhaps challenging for some. (Expect fading energy and frustration at trying to deal with practical issues.) It’s a mixed bag! Best to start the week with baby steps. Shrink your ambitious goals and begin small. You can do small. Small will get done. Small is good because it is doable. We like small. This way if you take care of small tasks, later, you’ll be glad they were done. My piano teacher always said, “When you’re sweeping the floor, take care of the corners because the middle will always take care of itself.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week, more than usual, you seem to be involved with the wealth and possessions of someone else or shared property – something that is jointly owned. This includes real estate and it also includes debt. You might be interested in fundraising, especially to help people who need assistance. You can be effective in dealing with groups (and classes) including interactions with friends. Your desire to help someone in need will set in motion something powerful and inevitable that will return to you. This means whatever you do this week will ultimately be mutually beneficial, even if it looks like it’s a one-way street of giving. Just do it! “Fresh horses and whiskey for my men!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There’s no question that you are pulling out all stops trying to be as organized as you can be given the challenge of Mercury retrograde’s delays, misplaced items, mixed-up messages, confusion and broken equipment. Oy! Fortunately, your energy is focused and strong, which will help you to be productive. Heed the advice in All Signs above. Whatever plans or projects that you have in mind, break them into smaller increments and tackle them with baby steps to begin. If you do this, you will accomplish more this week than facing them head-on. Relations with partners and close friends are excellent this week. It’s a mutually receptive lovefest! Kiss, kiss; hug, hug.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re still in play mode! Fun times, invitations to socialize, sports events, activities with kids and anything to do with the arts and the entertainment world all beckon to you! At the beginning of the week, you think you want to do it all! By midweek, you will see realize what is a more realistic expectation. Therefore, pull in your reins. Complete small tasks first and do what you can. Relations with coworkers are excellent this week. You might help someone or vice versa they might help you. Work-related travel is also likely. Old flames are in your rearview mirror. Hiccups with social plans might occur. Give yourself wiggle-room to deal with the unexpected this week. Make your work space more attractive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An interesting week! Family reunions and opportunities to get in touch with family you haven’t seen for a while are at hand. DIY projects might be stalled along with other ambitious plans at home. Therefore, start small at the beginning of the week, and accomplish what you can before fatigue or obstacles arise. Meanwhile, romance is sizzling this week! Not only will you delight socializing with special people, you will welcome any opportunity to express your creative talents. Accept invitations to party, dine and enjoy the company of others. This includes kids. If you’re active in a creative project, you can get a lot done!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This will be a busy week. Get as much as you can done — right at the beginning. Be happy to do part of what you hope to achieve. Your pace is busy and you’re eager to enlighten others about many things! Nevertheless, Mercury is retrograde and it will dog your steps. Car problems, missed appointments, traffic delays, lost messages, computer glitches, broken equipment and confused communications will be par for the course. Nevertheless, you will enjoy time at home. You will enjoy redecorating where you live. You will enjoy entertaining where you live. This will be your prize — grab it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You definitely have money on your mind this week – earnings, cash flow possessions and perhaps an important purchase. This is where it’s at for your sign right now. Fortunately, Venus is sitting nicely in your House of Communications, promoting your ability to sweettalk everyone. You will enjoy discussions with neighbours, siblings and relatives. You will enjoy the beauty of your daily surroundings. You will enjoy your popularity with others because you see they truly care for you – they’re glad to see your face. This is reassuring. It’s so nice when someone wants to see your face. Be extra clear in all your communications with others to avoid misunderstandings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s all about you dear Libra, with the Sun, retrograde Mercury and fiery Mars in your sign. Mercury is definitely retrograde starting this week, which means you will encounter ex-partners and old friends from the past in person, online or in your dreams. Mars along with the Sun will give you lots of energy! Nevertheless, there will be some fuzzy deflection from Neptune, which could rob you of some of your ambitious productivity. Therefore, start this week with a strong intention to get something done, but break it into smaller parts so that something is quickly doable. Meanwhile, you might attract money to you this week. You might also buy beautiful things for yourself or loved ones. Give serious thought to your moneymaking ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Continue to keep your head down this week because you are best served by working alone or behind the scenes. Fortunately, Mercury is officially retrograde now, which means any attempt to study history or pursue the past or dig for details in the past will probably be successful. Meanwhile, trust your hunches. If you encounter someone and you think they don’t have your best interests at heart – make a hasty retreat. Life is too short to hang around someone who doesn’t want the best for you. (We both know that.) It’s also important to remember that relationships are reciprocal: if someone benefits you, you will benefit them. It’s mutual. (I like that part.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a popular week for you! Many of you are involved with younger contacts – perhaps friends and members of groups and organizations from your past. It’s good to catch up on what’s been happening in other people’s lives. You might also be physically involved in a competition through sports or some other activity with others. (You might even play a take-charge role in this.) Enjoy schmoozing with others because this is a positive time for you. Meanwhile, some of you are involved in a secret love affair or something special that is going on behind the scenes. (It might relate to a family secret especially if it is related to drugs or alcohol.) It’s a bit hush hush.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a strong time for you! The Sun, Mars and Mercury retrograde are all at the top of your chart, which calls attention to you! Specifically, the Sun makes you look excellent in the eyes of others. People admire you, especially people in authority. (We like!) With this kind of easy endorsement, now is the time to make your pitch and do what you can to advance your agenda. Mars this high in your chart, arouses your ambition, which means you have the courage to make your pitch. (Even better.) The placement of Venus now smooths relations with friends, groups and organizations, which means doors will open for you at this time. You have the advantage! It’s important that you know this so that you can use it to your benefit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lately, you feel adventurous! You’re exploring new ideas, new philosophies, new belief systems and meeting people from different cultures and backgrounds. You’re flexing your intellectual muscles and learning more about what is possible. This new energy and drive make you want to travel and explore new places and meet new faces. However, Mercury retrograde will attract friends from the past to you, which is always a chance to talk about the bad old days and trade lies. Meanwhile, with Venus at the top of your chart, people in authority look kindly on you. They admire you. Someone might even ask for your advice about how to make something look more attractive. In fact, relations with bosses are so cozy, some of you will strike up a romance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You continue to be focused on money, debt, inheritances, shared property, funding from the government, taxes and anything to do with your partner’s wealth or assets. The reason for this could be that some of you are disputing issues in these areas. Others might have old business from the past back on the table again. Travel plans look promising – no question. Some of you might strike up a romance with someone “different.” Meanwhile, let your confidence grow because good things are coming your way. Lucky Jupiter will be in your sign for the first five months of next year, which will definitely bring you good fortune and increase your optimism and sense of happiness! In fact, 2022-23 you’ll get richer! Ka-ching!

www.georgianicols.com