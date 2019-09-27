SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 29

All Signs: The big news this week is both Mercury and Mars change signs. Mercury will move into Scorpio; and fiery Mars will move into Libra. Mercury symbolizes how we talk, think and communicate to each other. It dictates our daily habits, short trips plus involvement with trade and commerce. Meanwhile Mars is all about energy. Wherever it is in our charts, it boosts the activity of that area. To sum this up, each of us will feel a shift in our daily habits and conversations; plus we will become more active in the area where Mars joins the Sun. And remember: the secret of life is to look good at a distance.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are feisty, energetic and up for anything! As the pioneer of the zodiac, you seek excitement and adventure. Right now, the Sun and Venus are opposite your sign strengthening your focus on partnerships and your ability to schmooze with friends and members of the general public. However, starting this week and for the next month, fiery Mars opposes your sign creating tension with others. (It tends to make you impatient.) Hey, if you’re going to fight, at least make sure it’s something worth fighting about. Meanwhile, Mercury will trigger self inquiry and intellectual encounters with others. It will also promote discussions and negotiations about finances, shared property and inheritances. Ka-ching!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This shift of Mars is good news for you! It means that in the next four weeks, you will have lots of energy to work hard and get things done. You’ll be willing to defer tomorrow’s pleasure for today’s work. In fact, you will be working so hard, you will delegate and give orders to others as well. (Bossy!) However, because of the nature of Mars, you will want credit for what you do, and ironically, you might not entirely get this. That’s because you have to work on behalf of others right now. Meanwhile, this week Mercury moves opposite your sign giving you a great chance to clarify and explain issues to someone close to you. In the next few weeks, you will have lots of discussions with your intimate relationships. This is also a good time to sign contracts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The fact that Mars is in a new sign for the next month is good news for you because it will be in your fellow Air sign (along with the Sun and Venus), and this supports your Air sign, which is Sun in Gemini. This will boost your energy and help you to be vigourous. You will be willing to work. Your self-confidence will be strong. Furthermore, you won’t feel the need to struggle with others because you will be calm, cool, effective and competent – much more than usual. (I’m impressed.) Yet, you also will be playful, energetic and demand to be yourself and express exactly who you are. “I am!” (This placement will also amp your sex drive.) Meanwhile, Mercury will help you do mental work and pay attention to detail. It will also promote an increased focus on your personal health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

At this time, the Sun and Venus capture your attention and shift it to home and family, including discussions with parents, plus redecorating where you live. On top of this, however, Mars enters the picture, which really kicks the energy up a notch! Mars is an indication there will be increased activity and even chaos at home. (Maybe your decorating projects are becoming renovations? Maybe furniture is everywhere except where it should be?) Do your best to be patient with family members while this takes place. Fortunately, Mercury will make you want to do mental games and increase your desire for amusing yourself through reading, writing and talking to young people. Don’t feel you have to justify everything by being practical. Relax! Have another cup of tea.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The placement of the Sun indicates that you are busy with short trips, increased reading and writing plus errands and appointments in the next several weeks. However, now Mars joins picture and really amps up the energy! In fact, Mars makes you identify with your ideas and your opinions, which is why you might get into arguments. You will certainly react if someone disagrees with you. Be cool. Don’t try to coerce others into believing as you do. Nevertheless, Mars will help you sell your ideas, while Mercury will make you more hands-on with DIY projects at home. Mercury will also encourage family discussions. Yada, yada, yada. “You talking to me?”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The current placement of the Sun increases your focus on earnings, cash flow and your possessions. Venus will attract money, and encourage you to buy pretty things. Now Mars enters the picture for the next month, making you bust your buns to earn more money! However, Mars will also make you hemorrhage money with major purchases! (Aagghh.) Meanwhile, your ruler Mercury is sitting “at home” in your chart, which means you will be more involved with group discussions than usual. You will meet new people and possibly travel. It’s an excellent time to speak to others as well as listen to them. Don’t sit at home getting dusty. Enjoy getting out and talking to everyone!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This shift of Mars is big news for you because you already have the Sun and Venus in your sign, but now Mars joins the party! While it’s true that the Sun energizes you, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Mars will make you PowerPoint on steroids! It will trigger increased activity in your life and encourage you to work hard to further your own interests and assert yourself among others. It will make you a fighter for your own rights as well. It will boost your physical energy; however, it can make you come on too strong. Meanwhile, Mercury will encourage money-making ideas and clever approaches to the things that you own. An interesting combo, indeed!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This week Mars joins the Sun and Venus to “hide” in your chart. This is an indicator of secret activities and stuff going on behind the scenes. (“I’m not telling.”) It can also mean someone out there is working against your best interests. (If you think something fishy is going on – it is.) Trust your gut instincts. Meanwhile, Mercury moves into Scorpio this week to stay for several weeks. This means you will start to put a great deal of yourself into whatever you have to say. Mercury will make your mind work fast and jump from issue to issue very rapidly. It gives you a strong urge to get out and travel. It’s an excellent time to discuss negotiations and contracts. “Where do I sign?”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re popular right now. You’re enjoying schmoozing with friends and interacting with clubs and organizations. Venus attracts creative, artistic people into your world; and now Mars enters – stage left. Because Mars is all about energy and ego – this is an excellent time to formulate goals and actively pursue them. Mars will help you work with others, although you might want to tone down your ego needs to focus on cooperating with someone. Mars will boost physical activity with friends, especially in athletics. Meanwhile, Mercury will be busy behind the scenes discovering secrets and helping you do research. “Eureka!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The Sun at the top of your chart makes you look attractive to others, especially bosses and parents. Fair Venus is there as well perhaps triggering a romance with a boss. However, this week Mars joins this merry band to arouse your ambition as never before. You will be motivated to work hard to finish any project. You will also amplify your role as an authority. This is why in turn, you might have trouble with other authority figures including parents and bosses. (Too many cooks in the kitchen?) Meanwhile, Mercury will attract younger people back into your world and help you enjoy interactions with groups. Sweet!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The shift of Mars is good news for you because now three planets are in your fellow Air sign boosting your Sun in Aquarius (which is an Air sign – not a Water sign as many think. Yeah, yeah the Water Carrier is confusing.) This means that in the next month, you will have super energy to work hard! Your confidence will be strong and you will be calm, cool and collected and competent! Mars will stir your desire to travel and pursue opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. It will help you finish papers and write plus study. Mercury at the top of your chart promotes chatty conversations with bosses and VIPs. “Is the Euro slipping?”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Mars is now in one of your Money Houses for the next four weeks, indicating conflicts about shared property, loans and mortgages. You might have to duke it out with someone about something? It will be a hit and miss issue because Venus promotes the cooperation of others with financial matters, while at the same time, Mars encourages ego conflicts about financial negotiations. (You win some, you lose some.) Fortunately, Mercury will encourage you to study and get further education. It will also encourage travel that is fascinating and informative. “If this is Tuesday, we must be in Belgium?”

