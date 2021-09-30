SUNscopes for the week of October 3, 2021

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury and Mars take turns lining up with each other in Libra. Meanwhile, the only New Moon in Libra all year is also taking place. This concentrated focus will affect everyone depending on where it takes place in their chart. (Note: Every month, the New Moon is our chance to make resolutions. I think the New Moon is more authentic than Jan. 1, which is a date chosen by advisors to the Pope in 1582. In fact, at the time, Protestants rioted because they thought it was a Catholic plot.) This week, the New Moon occurs early Wed. morning (7 AM Eastern; 4 AM Pacific). Therefore, Tues. is the perfect time to make resolutions! Personally, I’m going to resolve to get up before noon on weekdays. (Weekends are mine to sleep in.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

All this heavy activity going on in the sign of Libra this week is opposite your sign. The opposition to the Sun will help you to more objectively see how you relate to those who are closest to you. Mercury retrograde will attract old friends from the past and ex-partners. Mars opposite your sign can make you easily annoyed with others. (Cranky. Grumpy. Quick to take offense.) Fortunately, the New Moon taking place opposite your sign (the only one all year) is your chance to think about how you can improve your relations with those who are closest to you. What can you do? Ideas?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This week, the activity taking place in Libra (the Sun, Mercury retrograde, Mars and the New Moon) will light a fire under you. You’re pumped! You’ll be determined to work hard and get better organized. You’ll want results for your efforts, and you’ll be so keen to accomplish as much as possible, you’ll be busy delegating to others as well. (You might be a tad bossy.) This is a winning, beneficial influence for you because not only will you accomplish a lot, you will do something to improve your health as well. Meanwhile, this New Moon is your chance to ponder how you can work smarter and be better organized? Dank! (That trendy vote of approval.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This spate of activity in the sign of Libra is great for you because Libra is your fellow Air sign. (Whatever happens in Libra will support you – like the third leg on a three-legged stool.) That’s why this week is full of opportunities to have fun! Explore social outings, parties, luncheons, playful activities with kids, sports events and the ways you like to socialize with others. It’s an excellent week to enjoy a vacation. If you can’t slip away on a vacation, why not introduce a vacation feeling to your daily routine? Take a long lunch, meet friends for happy hour (in person or by Zoom). Have fun! You want the freedom to do your own thing. Romance will also get a major boost!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Home and family matter to you, which is why you will welcome this week’s concentrated planetary activity, which highlights home and family. “Elemental, my dear Watson.” You might be more involved with a parent. Younger family members, especially relatives you haven’t seen for a while, might be back in the picture. You have lots of energy for improvements, renovations and repairs. (Some of them major.) Meanwhile, this New Moon is your best chance all year to take a few minutes and think about how to improve your relations with family, as well as how to better enjoy your home. Your home is your cozy nest and refuge from the world!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fast-paced, busy week full of errands, appointments, increased reading and writing as well as taking short trips. Yay! This will keep you hopping! In particular, you’ll be keen to talk to others because you want to enlighten them about something. Some of these people you’re keen to talk to might be people from your past. (It’s fun trading lies about how well your life is going. Although, some prefer a competition about who has it the worst.) Admittedly, Mercury retrograde will create transportation glitches, car problems, missed appointments, confused communications and misplaced paperwork. “I know I put it right here?”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money, money, money! A gaggle of planets is sitting in your Money House. This means you’ll be more involved than usual earning money, thinking of ways to earn more money, trying to get a better paying job, trying to get any job, trying to make money on the side or figuring out how to swing things with what you’ve got. However, Mercury retrograde will also delay money coming to you. Cheques in the mail will be late. Meanwhile, Mars will push you to work hard to earn money, but it will also encourage you to spend big. This week, the New Moon is your best chance all year to think about you handle what you own. For starters: Do you own your stuff, or does it own you?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This unusual planetary activity (see All Signs) is taking place in your sign! The Sun will continue to be in Libra until Friday, Oct. 22, which is a blessing that comes only once a year. It attracts people and favourable circumstances to you; plus, it boosts your energy! Meanwhile, fiery Mars is also in your sign, which also amplifies your energy. This lovely combo can happen only once every two years, so make the most of it. Get out of bed, get dressed and get busy because you will get a lot done! Physical exercise will appeal. You also will feel the need to express your ideas to someone, perhaps an ex-partner. (Oh yeah.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This concentration of planets mentioned in All Signs above is taking place in a hidden part of your chart, which does not mean that you won’t feel the effects of it. It simply means that whatever occurs will not be obvious to others. You will experience these influences, but they will impact you in a private way – very much to do with your inner world. Frankly, this suits you because by nature, you’re a secretive person. Mercury retrograde will help you do research. However, this placement of Mars can stir up “hidden enemies”. Therefore, if you’re in a situation where you suspect something fishy is going on – it is! Trust your gut instincts. Meanwhile, you can attract money to you this week. Ka-ching!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This gaggle of planets mentioned in All Signs above will energize your interaction with friends as well as your involvement with clubs, groups and organizations. You’re busy and you’re popular! You might also be in competition with someone; in fact, physical activity with others will appeal to you. Meanwhile, you’ll be in contact with someone from your past whom you haven’t seen for a while. Because fair Venus is in your sign, you’ll be charming and diplomatic. People are happy to see you! It would be wise for you to share your goals for the future with them because their feedback might make a difference.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a powerful time because the Sun at the top of your chart casts you in a flattering light (symbolically), which means bosses and parents are impressed with you. This gives you an excellent advantage if you need to make your pitch or advance your agenda. Therefore, act now! (Mars at the top of your chart will give you the courage to do so because it arouses your ambition.) Because Mercury retrograde is also at the top of your chart, you will hear from parents and old bosses from your past, plus, have the chance to rethink your life path. You might make some changes. Secret love affairs are on the books for some. (Don’t blow something solid for a mere bonbon.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an exciting week for you! This handful of planets mentioned in All Signs above is urging you to learn new things by talking to people from different backgrounds or studying formally or through your own self education. This influence will also urge you to travel because it wants you to break the sides of the envelope. Think Buzz Lightyear. “To infinity and beyond!” You can use the influence of Mercury retrograde to finish a paper, a manuscript or any important study you are doing. It will also help you study history or study the past. Mars, of course, will get you in trouble with controversial subjects. Remember your motto: The greatest good for the greatest number.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a passionate time for you! Not only will you feel passionate about sex, you will feel passionate about almost all aspects of your life. One outcome of this concentration of planets is that you might be in dispute with someone about shared responsibilities or shared wealth. On the upside, Mercury retrograde will help you to wrap up loose ends with estates, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with others. This is very handy because it will make cleaning up areas that you might’ve been avoiding much easier! Meanwhile, travel for pleasure will totally appeal. You will enjoy seeing new places, meeting new faces and being exposed to new cultures. “Bonjour!

