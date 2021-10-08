SUNscopes for the week of October 10, 2021

All Signs: “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.” (Cicero said this 2000 years ago.) This is timely because it’s Thanksgiving in Canada! The perfect time to remind ourselves why we can be grateful. Let’s look at the cycles of lucky Jupiter, to identify the opportunities we have now and for the rest of the year. Jupiter takes 12 years to go through all the 12 signs, staying in each sign for a year. This year, Jupiter is in Aquarius (with the exception of May, June and July when it slipped into Pisces). Jupiter was last in Aquarius in 2009. The next time it will be in Aquarius is 2033. Jupiter represents expansion, wealth, wisdom and joy. (Some called Jupiter Jove, hence the word jovial.) So, what is your good fortune for this year? Read on MacDuff!



Aries (March 21-April 19)

This year, Jupiter is in your House of Friendships, which is good news because Jupiter is constantly energizing and expanding your relations with friends as well as groups and organizations. This is why you are and will continue to be more active with friends. It’s also why you will benefit friends and they will benefit and help you. (Bonus!) Likewise, in your dealings with organizations, this year, you might take a leadership role or be more active in networking. Jupiter will also fill you with an urge to fulfill your dreams and goals. You might earn more money from a business or career. Oh yeah, we like Jupiter!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Once every 12 years, lucky Jupiter crosses the top of your chart, making you look successful in the eyes of others. This is happening this year! Generally, the reason for this is you are enjoying good fortune in your profession and career. Your social status and reputation are shining. You might get a promotion at work. Public recognition will earn you the respect of your peers. You might have a chance to change your field of work to medicine and healing, the law, higher education or travel. Exciting work-related travel will broaden your world. The key to success is to be honest and generous. Enjoy your dazzling limelight this year!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be grateful that you can expand your world through travel and chance to learn about different cultures and people with diverse backgrounds. You will learn about the power of advertising and marketing and the use of multimedia. Your work or your business might benefit through foreign interests and other cultures. Educational and travel opportunities will come your way. This year you are learning real and useful information. Writing will flow more easily and authors will get favourable feedback. You are blessed with a smorgasbord of new ideas, opportunities to travel and personal development through human potential movements. Ah yes, your cup is full.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This year Jupiter is making it easy for you to get help and assistance from others. For example, it’s a strong time to borrow money or get a loan or a mortgage because doors will open for you. You might get benefits through taxes, shared resources, inheritances and jointly-held property. These windfalls could lead to a new home or a new car – something that makes you happy. In turn, you will be in a better position to help loved ones. Because these benefits ease tension, and also because success is sexy, many of you will enjoy a more passionate sex life. (Wow.) Who knew?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This year, Jupiter is opposite your sign – something that happens only once every 12 years. This boosts your ability to make a great impression on your public this year. You will win their approval! You will also enjoy happier relations with spouses, partners and close friends. Financial benefits might come to you through partnerships. (Jupiter is wealth.) This is a classic time for a strong mutual support between you and a partner – hence, a strong mutual appreciation of each other. Good publicity and increased popularity are also likely. (Good year to sign contracts.) You will be grateful for the benefits of your close relationships and what a help they are to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The benefits you’re receiving this year from Jupiter are practical and meaningful. For starters, this year you can improve your health. This could happen in a variety of ways but the end result will be a positive one. During this year, you can also improve your job. You can improve your existing job, or get a better job. Your nasty boss will be transferred to Timbuktu. Note: If you are unhappy in your job – be confident that you can get a better job because this is your best chance in over a decade to do so. For some, this might sound minor but it isn’t – you will receive rewarding enjoyment through pets this year. This can be precious and special. Use these blessings to your advantage!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This year Jupiter has a twofold influence that is slightly contradictory. It makes this year flow easily for you; and promote your health and feelings of well-being. It’s a good year for financial matters (Jupiter is wealth); and it promotes travel! However, this year, Jupiter is sitting in the most playful part of your chart, thereby encouraging your creative self-expression. That’s why you have the courage to be who you are without fear or apology. Relations with kids will be excellent and rewarding. It’s a fabulous year for a vacation. It’s a great year for romance. It’s also a year that is rich in opportunities for personal growth and increased wisdom. You really are a winner!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This year, Jupiter will give tremendous support and rewards to everything related to your home, family and personal life. You will find ways to make where you live more attractive. You might redecorate or renovate. Some of you will rent something different that is better or preferable. Others will buy something that you like better. Whatever the case, you will improve your living arrangement this year – no question. And you will be happier where you live! In the same way, relationships with family members will improve and everyone will be more generous to each other. You will welcome this chance to put down roots and feel a source of support and comfort in your life. Nicely done!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky Jupiter is your ruler, which is why you’re an optimist. Because Jupiter rules foreign countries, you are also the traveller of the zodiac. The placement of Jupiter this year is critical because more than any other sign, you need physical activity (especially outdoors) and a positive attitude. These are survival issues for you. You can’t be cooped up! You can’t be discouraged! Fortunately, lucky Jupiter is going through the part of your house that affects your everyday activity and your daily outlook on life. This boots your positive thinking – every day! It increases your daily contacts with others. It brings travel opportunities and encourages you to make big plans! (Lucky you.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your relationship with Jupiter this year is most fortunate! Jupiter is the planet associated with wealth, expansion and increase; and this year, Jupiter is sitting in your House of Money! In the words of Eric Idle, “Say no more!” This is your year to get richer! You might get a raise. You might get a better paying job. You might inherit. Something will happen that makes you feel richer. (You might even buy something special that makes you feel richer.) Lady Luck is with you this year and abundance will rain on you! Of course, wealth is relative. Money and stuff are wealth. Spending less than you earn is wealth. Health is wealth. Time is wealth. A loving relationship is wealth. Wealth is having few wants.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This year, Jupiter is in your sign. The last time this happened was 2009; the next time it will occur will be 2033. This is a fortunate year for you because Jupiter is expanding your world and helping you to develop wisdom, courage and self-confidence. New ideas will abound! Your priorities will shift. This year is the beginning a new 12-year cycle of personal growth. (Time to let out another pleat in the shower curtain?) Seriously, this is major! People and resources will be attracted to you. Take advantage of this! It’s time to give up childish prejudices and get in touch with deeper dimensions and start to work toward being the best that you can be. Why be less? Count your blessings!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This year, lucky Jupiter is hiding in your chart to make its debut in your sign in 2022. It briefly visited Pisces in May, June and July this year but that was just a dress rehearsal. Jupiter is associated with expansion, wisdom, belief systems, higher education, publishing, jurisprudence and whatever it is that binds societies together. Meanwhile, the place where it is hiding in your chart is all about your subconscious and your spirituality. This year you are on a quest to discover what is meaningful in your life. You will receive recognition next year. This year is time to reflect. Act on your urge to help others by volunteering or helping daily contacts. Therapy and spiritual healing can be profound.

