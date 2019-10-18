SUNscopes for the week of Oct. 20

All Signs: Each year the Sun goes through all 12 signs. This week, the Sun moves into Scorpio, which is the most passionate, intense sign of the zodiac. Despite this well-deserved reputation, Scorpios are also teasing and playful! Because the Sun is your drive “to be,” as it moves through your chart, it brings into focus issues related to the different Houses. (Those pizza slices.) This is why the different months in the year affect our lives differently. Read on to see what’s happening for your sign in the next four weeks – but before that, let’s play Bureaucracy! Everyone stands in a circle. The first person to do anything loses.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In the next four weeks, you will be intense about everything you do, especially your urge to improve yourself. (You want a makeover!) Furthermore, you might meet someone who provokes you to scrutinize yourself. They might even challenge your values. Meanwhile, you will have an increased concern about finances, shared property and the wealth of others, especially a spouse or partner. Happily, your intimate relationships will be sexy and memorable! A romance that begins now will be intense and have a big impact on your life (for better or worse). This is a favourable time financially, and a good time to ask for a loan or financial support. “Spare change?”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Sun is opposite your sign for the next four weeks. (This is the only time all year this occurs.) This means the next month is your chance to learn more about yourself through your closest one-to-one encounters. Examine these relationships to see where they do or do not fill your needs. And how well do you fill your partner’s needs? (Obviously, for your own benefit, you must be as good for your partner as he or she is for you.) This four-week window is an excellent time to explain important issues to others, because you need intellectual stimulation. Personally, you find it easy to express your affection for someone, which is why relationships will be cozy. (Smoochie-boochies!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In the next four weeks, you will give more thought to how you should manage your life and what duties and responsibilities this entails. You’re ready to work and you want to be efficient and effective! Nevertheless, you will have to work on behalf of someone else and might not get the credit you deserve. Expect to give more thought to your health. You will be attentive to all kinds of details at work and in your personal life. Relations with colleagues will be warm and supportive. In fact, this is the perfect time to confront difficulties and talk things over. Guard against a tendency to overindulge in sweets and desserts. (Sadly, it’s not true that if you eat in the dark, the calories don’t count.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Whoa Nellie! It’s party city for you in the next four weeks! This is because you will feel free to express yourself and be who you are! You won’t let others push you around and you won’t boss them either. Your focus will be on amusements and recreation because you want to get out and have a good time. Enjoy the arts, musical performances and sports events, as well as playful times with kids. You’ll feel prankish, playful and will love mental games. This is the perfect time for a vacation. (At least, escape for a weekend.) Romantic relationships will be powerful, light hearted and fun-loving because you know you don’t have to pretend to be what you are not.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun will travel along the bottom of your chart causing you to focus on your personal life and family (perhaps your parents). You’ll enjoy being at home more and will love to redecorate and make your home feel grander, fitting a royal Leo. (More velvet!) While you’re at it, you will do some repairs that need attention. Obviously, all this effort must have its rewards, which is why you will invite people over. Even though you’ll enjoy quiet hours at home, you will also love to entertain family and friends, especially to show off your stunning ideas. This strong emphasis on home will attract real-estate opportunities for some.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week the pace of your days will begin to accelerate as you get busier and busier with short trips, running errands, booking appointments, spending more time with siblings, relatives and neighbours plus finding time to read, study and write more than usual. (Fear not, because it will be fun busy.) You will love exploring intellectual ideas and conversations with others. In the next four weeks, you will negotiate business deals. In a more subtle way, you will also discover how much love there is in your everyday world. As if a veil was lifted from your eyes, you realize that you have overlooked the beauty of your everyday surroundings. Look around you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“Show me the money!” The next four weeks are financially beneficial because you attract money and material possessions to you! Ka-ching! This is a favorable window for financial negotiations. (Even borrowing money will be easy.) Investments, especially in art and objects of beauty, might be wise. Expect to spend more money on clothes, jewelry and art objects to beautify your home. Fortunately, you have moneymaking ideas! At a subtle level however, you will start to wonder what really matters in life? What are the most important values? If the purpose of life is to be happy – what makes you happy?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Ta da! The Sun, Mercury and Venus are in your sign. The Sun is in your sign for four weeks once a year and when this occurs, it’s your chance to recharge yourself for the year to come. It’s okay to be more self-centred — it’s allowed. It’s your birthday! This is why you project yourself with more force than usual, making a fabulous impression on others. (It’s also why working with others might be challenging.) You have a great need to express yourself because your mind is bursting with ideas! You also want to get out and travel. This four-week window is a great time to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. It’s also a wonderful time to make friends and socialize with others because pleasure will rank above work. Enjoy your blessings!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You love the outdoors and meeting new people. However, in the next four weeks, you will choose to be more private because you will be in touch with your subconscious mind (oh yeah) and to do this, you need privacy and time alone. Because your personal year is ending, this is an excellent time to look back over the last year to see how well you are doing at managing the art of living. What do you want to do that is different in your new year ahead? Meanwhile, you might have to care for someone at this time. You might also help charitable activities and organizations, especially related to animals. (Have you never met a dog you didn’t like?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’ll be more popular in the next four weeks because everyone wants to see your face. You will hang out with younger people, as well as creative, artistic types. You might also be more involved with clubs, groups and organizations because the bottom line is you will socialize extensively! Please note: If you study the people you are with, you will learn something because they are a reflection of yourself. (What is true of you is true of your friends and vice a versa. Scary!) However, you will be loving and affectionate to others. This is also the perfect time to share your hopes for the future with someone to see what they say because their feedback will help you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart. (This is the only time all year this occurs.) It creates a “spotlight” shining down on you that is flattering, which is why people are impressed with you during this window of time, especially bosses, parents and teachers and even the police. This is a good time to examine your life as a whole to see if it’s going in the direction you really want to go. It’s also a fine time to make plans and study anything that will help your career. Regardless of what you do for a living, someone might seek out your advice about artistic matters like design, layout, office redecorating or PR work. Meanwhile, romance with a boss might begin. Wooo.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

More than any other time all year, you want to travel and expand your horizons! You will love to undertake a new course of study or a new hobby or any intellectual discipline that allows you to learn something exciting. Some of you will be more involved with the law. Travel for pleasure will be your main desire. Meanwhile, because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, you will also enjoy art exhibits, museums, and pristine places — anyplace that is beautiful and inspiring. People who are unusual or different will intrigue you; and a romance with someone from another culture might begin. (Fun way to learn a new language!)

