SUNscopes for the week of November 29

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good week to make future plans about education, publishing, manuscripts, important writing projects, the media and anything to do with medicine and the law. Some of you will make future travel plans. Financially, it’s a good week to ask for a loan or mortgage. Doors will open for you because people are inclined to give you gifts or do favours for you. Now that Mars is no longer retrograde in your sign (since Sept.) you will feel energy building up with you, which is why you are all systems go! You’re excited to go after what you want. In fact, you’re determined. (A determined Aries is a marvel to watch.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As I always say, you are the financial wizard of the zodiac. It’s true! In fact, many of you work in financial institutions. All of you like financial security and mortgage-free land. This week you might make long-range plans about shared property, shared income, and even shared responsibilities. It’s a good time to do this because with Venus opposite your sign, relations with others will be mutually beneficial and conciliatory. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes confusion and delays will begin to settle down and things will move forward, perhaps even to your surprise. (Finally!) Get as much settled as possible because next year is subject to a few surprises.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You still need more sleep this week because the Sun is still opposite your sign. This also gives you an opportunity to more objectively see your style of relating in your closest relationships. Learn what you can so that you can make things easier for yourself and others. However, this week, is a good time to talk to close friends and partners to make long-range plans that might affect shared finances, inheritances, insurance issues and shared responsibilities. Coworkers are supportive. You might do something to make your work station more attractive. Some of you will get praise maybe a raise? Meanwhile, competition with a group or a friend is getting serious. You’re going to do what you can to win!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For some time now, you have been ambitious; however, since Sept., obstacles have thwarted you and made things difficult. Starting now, these obstacles will diminish, which means your ambitious plans might begin to take fruition. Oh yes, you can start to achieve what you really want to do, especially if it will lead to important achievements about five years from now. (This is possible.) Continue to work to get better organized this week because you want to be performance ready – on top of your game. Work to improve your health. Don’t worry it’s not all work and no play because fair Venus will insist that you socialize, explore romance and enjoy good times and the arts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This continues to be a playful, fun-loving time, which is why you’re enjoying warm relations with kids and a greater appreciation of the arts. This week you might make long-range plans that affect your kids or your work, especially in a creative way. You will enjoy relaxing at home and entertaining family if they are in your safe orbit. (Many families are but many families are not.) In either case, you will enjoy redecorating your digs and making them more regal – something to enjoy and be proud of. Quietly, plans for future travel or exploring opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine are taking form in your mind. Clever you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home, family and your private life continue to be your primary focus this week. Serious, practical discussions with someone, perhaps someone older, will take place. They could relate to home repairs or a family business. Disputes about inheritances, shared property or insurance issues are possible at this time and these might require family discussions, as well. Fortunately, with Venus in your House of Communications you will be diplomatic and charming with everyone. You will also enjoy your daily surroundings more and you also will feel more loved than usual. (Probably because you are!) When life gives you flowers – enjoy the bouquet.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent week to talk to others, via Zoom, email or phone because both the Sun and Mercury are in your House of communications. Yada, yada, yada. Furthermore, this week, you will have a critical eye and will be quick to see what needs to be done, changed or corrected in your immediate environment. (You know how much your surroundings affect you.) You might also be a teacher for someone this week even in an informal discussion. Because of your increased focus on your environment, you will buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Fortunately, Mars is now moving forward. (This has been a trial for you and your closest relationships.) In six weeks, this ongoing stress to your relationships will be over. At last!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

“Show me the money!” This is an excellent week to make plans about how to earn money or boost your current earnings. You might devise a budget or a long-range plan to more skilfully handle your assets – i.e. money plus the possessions you own. This would be wise. Possibly, someone older or more experienced than you will give you some advice. Meanwhile, this is a great week to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself. Go crazy! Scorpios love exciting underwear. Sexy, colourful, comfortable and perhaps a bit of lace? In line with your desire to boost your earnings, you are ready now to go forward at work with more serious ambition. “Let’s get this done!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You continue to be empowered because the Sun and Mercury are both in your sign. This makes you charismatic, magnetic and chatty! However, this week, you are more inclined to discuss serious topics and practical matters. You will look around you and see what needs to be done. Admittedly, you will be quick to see flaws but this will help you to see how to make things better. You might have excellent advice for someone, and alternatively, you might learn something from someone who is older or more experienced. Secret love affairs are taking place for some of you – definitely. Meanwhile, sports, and competitive physical activities will appeal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This continues to be low-key, private time for you because your personal year is ending, but your new year has not yet begun. Some of you might feel a bit lonely this week. If so, reach out to someone by phone or email or have a Zoom connection with a friend. Watch a webinar. Do what you can to feel connected with others because it will lift your energy. Humans are such social creatures! Fortunately, Venus in your House of Friendships will promote warmer relations with others, especially creative, artistic people. The confusion that has affected your home and family life is beginning to settle down. In fact, everything to do with your private life will have more clarity by February.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a special time of year for you because friendships are important for all Aquarians and at this time of year, the Sun and Mercury are in your House of Friendships. That’s why discussions with a friend will be serious and focus on practical matters. You might teach someone something or vice a versa they might teach you. You might feel lonely or cut off from someone. Fortunately, Venus at the top of your chart makes you look attractive to others, especially parents, bosses and someone older or in a position of power. Certainly, now that Mars is moving forward, you are mentally energized and more confident about stating your opinions. (All generalizations are false including this one.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You continue to look wonderful to everyone because the Sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. This means it’s the perfect time for you to ask for what you want. Demand the advantage! In fact, discussions with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be solid and serious. You might ask for practical demands and solutions to something. You might educate and inform others about something important. You’re ready to work to earn money (admittedly, you’re spending freely as well). Relations with someone different might appeal to you at this time. In fact, any kind of travel or an opportunity to learn new things, especially through exotic, heady discussions will appeal! (Socrates taught Plato who taught Aristotle.)

