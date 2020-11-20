SUNscopes for the week of November 22

All Signs: As our time with passionate, intense Scorpio ends, we now move into a four-week dance with the Sun in optimistic, adventurous Sagittarius. Quelle difference! Sagittarius boosts our desire to travel and makes us want to push the boundaries of our world! We’ll be eager to learn and explore other cultures. The study of ancient civilizations or futuristic trends will appeal, along with outdoor sports. This is a lovely “pick-me-up” window because Mars in Aries will energize this Sagittarian Sun making everyone feel vigourous and enthusiastic! Samuel Ullman said, “Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Mars is your ruling planet; and it is in your sign only once every two years for about six weeks. In a weird celestial fluke, this year it is in your sign for six months! The only way this can happen is it has to go retrograde in your sign (back-and-forth), which is challenging for you. Don’t you love that euphemism? Finally, Mars has finished being retrograde, so now things will get easier for you. Furthermore, the Sun in Sagittarius, for the next four weeks, will give you a fantastic boost! You will want to travel and explore new ideas and meet people from different backgrounds because you want to expand your world! And you will.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next four weeks, your focus on shared property, taxes, debt, loans, mortgages, inheritances and the responsibilities you have for others will be stronger. Because both Mercury and Venus will be opposite your sign, you will have successful discussions with everyone. This placement of Mercury will help you clarify and explain issues to others. It will also promote cheerful banter and spirited debate, while Venus opposite your sign, beautifully smooths your relations with everyone. Nice! You will express your affection to others more easily. In fact, Venus will even improve your relations with enemies or anyone with whom you are in conflict. It’s a good thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Once a year for four weeks, the Sun sits opposite your sign; and that time has arrived! In your chart, the Sun represents your energy, and because the Sun is as far away from your sign as it can get all year, your energy will be flagging in the next four weeks. This means you need more sleep. In addition, this polarized position of the Sun (to your own Sun) means it’s time to bring your affairs to a culmination. Because you might encounter opposition from others, be careful about dealing with authority figures. (You could create more opposition!) If you have a sense of failure about something, accept this and move on. You can start over. Fortunately, Venus will boost your health and sweeten your relations with others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Many of you have been more involved with kids, romantic adventures and fun times recently. For the next four weeks, because the Sun is now in a different sign, your own focus will shift. You will want to get better organized and figure out how to work efficiently so that you can be razor-sharp effective! Yes, you want to work smart! Because the Sun will be travelling through a part of your chart that is concerned with service, even if you are your own boss, your actions will be dictated by others at this time. Nevertheless, Mercury and Venus are still in a playful part of your chart urging you to explore sports, social activities and romantic dreams.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Lucky you! The next four weeks are promising because they will be more playful, more lighthearted and more fun-loving! Enjoy happier relations with kids and warmer relationships with your main squeeze. (New romance might blossom?) You have a strong urge to express yourself in an open and honest way because you’re ready to be exactly who you are. Mercury encourages attention to home repairs and family discussions, while Venus makes you want to entertain at home and redecorate. Expect to enjoy warmer relations with family. Meanwhile, Mars urgers you to explore new ideas and finish major writing projects as well as explore further education. Good stuff!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will welcome this chance to cocoon at home for the next four weeks and focus on your private life, home and family. You also might be more involved with a parent. Childhood memories and discussions about the past will bubble to the surface of your mind. However, you won’t be super reclusive because Mercury and Venus encourage discussion with others. Mercury will attract group interactions on line because you want to be part of what’s going on. Meanwhile, Venus will make you appreciate your daily surroundings and the people with whom you are involved. A lovely combination! (Mercury is your ruler. Don’t hesitate to cooperate with its urge to interact with others by phone, internet or snail mail to learn something new!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The pace of your life will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will have a busy schedule of appointments, errands, discussions with others, increased involvement with relatives and siblings as well as being more active reading, writing and studying. Yes, you’re busy! It’s been a struggle for you while Mars has been opposite your sign for almost 6 months this year. (It stays until the end of the year.) The last time this happened was in 1988. It creates challenges with those who are closest to you. (Exhausting.) Things are already improving because Mars is no longer retrograde, but they will get even better by the end of December! “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Both fair Venus and Mercury are in your sign now. Venus makes you diplomatic and charming and at the same time, increases your desire to relate to others. It’s a lovely blessing! Enjoy good times with friends via Zoom or your phone. It’s also an excellent time to buy wardrobe items for yourself. Meanwhile, with Mercury in your sign, you will have a busy mind and be keen to communicate. Furthermore, because you more objectivity than usual, you will examine yourself with scrutiny. Meanwhile, this Sagittarian Sun will help you reflect on your values. It’s important to know what really matters to you because if you don’t know what matters, how will you know how to make important decisions?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Look at you! The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, which makes you energized, sassy, and keen to express yourself. This happens only once a year, and when it does, it’s your turn to recharge your batteries. The Sun will also attract favourable situations and people to you. Indeed, some of you are exploring secret love affairs now while others are busy on research projects and digging up solutions to old problems. Now that Mars is no longer retrograde, relations with romantic partners will improve, as well as relations with your kids. It’s a happening month and it’s all about you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Every year before your birthday, you experience a four-week window when the Sun is actually hiding in your chart waiting to burst into your sign. That window of time has arrived. This means many of you will choose to be more reclusive and perhaps work alone or behind the scenes. However, two influences will counter this impulse — Mercury and Venus are both travelling through your House of Friendship! Mercury will definitely encourage discussions with friends, especially groups. You might want to discuss problems with others or your future goals? You might also be more involved with younger people. Meanwhile Venus will encourage cozy relations and perhaps turn a platonic friendship into a romance. (Interesting.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are entering a lovely four-week window because the Sun is now travelling through your Aquarian “home”, which is the 11th House of Friendships. This means friendships will be more important than ever during this next month. You might also question your role in a group. (Are these my people?) One thing is certain, although you want to work with a friend or a team, it’s important for you to establish who you are. You need to maintain your own integrity. You might also want to scrutinize your friends because in large measure, they are a reflection of who you are. Relations with parents and authority figures will be excellent because both Mercury and Venus are at the top of your chart encouraging lively discussions as well as mutual admiration. Sounds good!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The Sun will be at the top of your chart for the next four weeks, something that can occur only once a year. When this happens, it symbolizes that you are in a spotlight – and this spotlight is flattering! This means others (especially bosses, parents and VIPs) admire you and think you are super capable even if you don’t do anything special. Because you have all this going for you, now is the time to advance your agenda! Ask for what you want! While this is happening, Mercury and Venus are in a different part of your chart encouraging travel and a desire to study and get further education or acquire knowledge and new experiences. Venus will make you attracted to people who are different and exotic. (This is not boring.)

