SUNscopes for the week of November 15

All Signs: On Tuesday this week, Mercury will oppose Uranus, which will trigger accidents and surprises. Midweek, a dance between Saturn and the Sun will strengthen our self-discipline, common sense and focus. We will notice details. On the weekend, Venus enters Scorpio to stay for three weeks. Venus is about relationships, beauty and money. Scorpio is passionate and will dive headfirst into love! This combination will encourage us to take a more honest look at our finances and our sex life – receivables, payables, deposits and withdrawals. Life is a continual balancing act.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Life is getting better for you because since September, Mars in your sign has been retrograde, which has created havoc, indecision and too much chaos. As of a few days ago, this is over. (The last time you went through this was in 1988 – so this is not a typical situation at all.) Now you will feel your confidence returning along with your enthusiasm for life. This week, Venus moves into one of your Money Houses, which means for the next few weeks, it’s a strong time to ask for a loan or a mortgage. Because goodies and gifts might come your way, keep your pockets open! Ka-ching!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the last week the Sun is opposite your sign, which makes you more tired but at the same time, helps you to scrutinize your closest relationships with more objectivity. Of particular note is the fact that both Mercury and Venus are opposite your sign now, which promotes warm dealings with close friends, partners and spouses. (Incidentally, this also applies to professional partnerships.) This will make it easier for you to express your affection for others. Your interactions with an enemy will also improve. Yes, your recent rocky road is starting to stabilize. About time!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re still gung-ho to work hard and get better organized, which is a good thing. And you want to improve your health. Your ruler Mercury and fair Venus have also entered the picture, which means you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with whatever job you’re doing. Meanwhile, Venus wants you to help others, even though you might not get the full credit for what you do. (Note: You will certainly get the brownie points in that big bank in the sky.) In fact, the next few weeks are an excellent time to discuss agreements and clarify duties and obligations. For some of you, a work-related romance might begin. Woot!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This playful, fun-loving time continues for you, which is why you want to be free to express yourself and do your own thing. Many will be more involved with kids than usual. Some of you might be involved with teaching children as well. As Venus changes signs this week, it will increase opportunities for you to have fun and entertaining diversions in the next few weeks ahead. It will also bring opportunities to explore creative activities and enjoy concerts, museums and art. It will definitely boost your romantic life. Accept all invitations to party! (By Zoom or with your safe six?) Ever since August, you have had obstacles to your ambitions. Starting now, these obstacles will diminish. Go, go, go!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your focus on home and family continues to be strong. Now that Mercury and Venus are also in the picture, many of you will tackle home repairs, encourage family discussions and explore redecorating ideas and ways to make your digs look prettier. (Leos are quite house proud. After all, you are royalty and your home is your castle.) Your interest in travel, publishing and exploring opportunities in medicine, the law and higher education or taking a course will be stronger now. For the last three months, obstacles to explore these areas held you back; but now, you’re starting to see ways to expand your world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your busy, fast pace continues! (You can’t avoid it.) Short trips, conversations with others and increased time with siblings and neighbours are in the mix. Furthermore, increased reading, writing and studying will also make demands on your time. Despite this, in the next few weeks, you will start to appreciate your surroundings, as if with new eyes. It might amaze you. You will feel grateful as you look around you. Likewise, you will also begin to see how much love there is in your daily world. This opportunity to appreciate and have gratitude for your daily milieu is a wonderful thing. (Especially, if you take a moment to consider all the suffering in the world.) Alphabetize your blessings!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re very private about money. (The truth is that people are more private about their finances than they are about their sex life.) Your focus on money, earnings and assets continues this week but there will be a subtle shift because of the introduction of Mercury and Venus to your House of Earnings. This means you might start to think of moneymaking ideas more than usual. You might attract money and possessions to yourself due to the influence of Venus. However, this same influence will make you want to spend money on beautiful clothes, jewelry and art or anything that can beautify your home. You will also spend money on entertainment! Ah yes, Venus likes the good life. (And so do you.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This week, Venus joins Mercury and the Sun in your sign, which is empowering! Not only will you attract people and favourable situations to you, you will also attract positive relationships because you will be so charming and diplomatic –everyone will want to be in your company. This is a good thing because you also have a greater desire to relate to others in a friendly way. In fact, you might even play the role of a go-between or arbiter between two people who are at odds. When Venus is in your sign, it ranks pleasure above work and makes you want to slip away on a vacation or interact with others to have good times. Incidentally, this is a great time to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This week the planets continue to give you a mixed message, as they have done recently. In other words, part of you wants to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, since last week, Mars has now finally started to move forward (for the first time since August) and this will definitely energize you! It will increase your interest in sports as well as make you enthusiastic about working with kids or teaching young minds. As the traveller of the zodiac, more than ever, you are keen to get outta Dodge and do what you can to explore the world. At the very least, you want to take a vacation and kick back and relax somewhere. White Sands with people bringing cocktails with little pink parasols. The good life!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your time of increased popularity and interaction with others continues. For many of you, this will have to be a virtual connection via Zoom or Skype. Nevertheless, people are reaching out to you and you are keen to talk to them. You also are happy to get involved with groups and associations. Interaction with younger people is likely. In fact, things are so cozy, some of you might turn a platonic friendship into a flirtation. (Desperate times call for desperate measures.) One bit of good news is that since August, issues at home and within your family have been confusing and demanding. Now you will find that your home scene moves forward with more focus and clarity. This is a relief!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For one more week, the Sun will be at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, which makes you look fabulous in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Enjoy this advantage and make the most of it! Meanwhile, Mercury at the top of your chart will encourage discussions with bosses and important people; while, Venus will attract people who will help you with your work. In fact, Venus will make you look so attractive to others that some of you might begin a romance or a flirtation with a boss. Venus will also encourage others to see your creative talents, which is why someone will ask for your advice about layout, design, furniture arrangement – something like that.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You still have a strong urge to get outta Dodge or do something to expand your world. If you cannot travel (and so many of us cannot at this time), you might use this same energy to explore opportunities in publishing, the law, the media or something to do with medicine and higher education. These are all beneficial areas for you right now. In fact, it will be interesting to study and learn something. Likewise, it will easy to finish an important paper or manuscript. In the next few weeks, you will want to explore something “different” and this could trigger a romance with someone from another culture. (Great way to learn a new language!) Meanwhile, your efforts to work hard and boost your earnings now shift into high gear, and it feels good. “Bring it on!”

