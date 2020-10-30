SUNscopes for the week of November 1

All Signs: On Nov. 3, the day of the US election, Mercury retrograde will end becoming what astrologers call “stationary direct.” This means it hovers in the same degree for two days before moving forward again. (Note: in reality a planet never slows down or goes backwards, this is an illusion relative to planet Earth.) The last time that Mercury stationed direct on a US presidential election was in 2000, when Al Gore won the popular vote but George W. Bush took office. Fortunately, Mercury will be in the sign of Libra, which promotes balanced fair play. Nevertheless, expect delays and confusion perhaps due to uncounted mail-in ballots and demands for recounts? (Personally, I wonder if it’s time we got rid of democracy? All in favour raise your hand.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ruler Mars has been retrograde in your sign since Sept. causing confusion, indecision and self-doubt. Fear not however, because it will go “direct” on Friday the 13th. (Would I make this up?) After that, things will improve! And when Mars catches up to where it was when it first went retrograde (28°) at the end of Dec., your life will improve even more! After that, you will move forward with strong energy. Meanwhile, this week, Mercury retrograde will end, sitting directly opposite your sign, which will make conversations with partners and close friends eventful. Expect meaty discussions, probably about shared property and inheritances. Fortunately, Venus will keep things friendly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Mercury retrograde has attracted ex-partners and old friends back into your world; plus, it has created delays and goofy errors in your work, your job and possibly with something that is health-related or related to a pet. This part has been a drag. But hey, you’ll be happy to know that this is over as of this week. Yay! Almost immediately, you will see these delays and goofy errors reduce back to a normal level. Meanwhile, you will still need more sleep. (You cannot ignore this.) Venus will promote your relations with work colleagues. It will also nicely boost your health, although it will increase temptations to fattening, sweet foods. Avoid thirds on desert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This continues to be a productive time for you because you’re determined to be more efficient than usual, which is why you are putting a lot of effort to get better organized in your world, especially your job. Many of you will have to work on behalf of others more than usual – to perform a service of some sort. (It’s a joy to labour for those you love.) When Mercury stops being retrograde this week, this will encourage you to go forward with creative ideas, especially working with kids and activities related to sports and the arts! New romance might flourish for some of you because it’s easy to get along with loved ones now. (There’s no need to pretend to be what you are not.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lighthearted, fun-loving time! Relationships are lighter, especially with children. Basically, you want to do what you want to do and set your own priorities. It’s a good time to be yourself and also to be conscious of who you are. Family discussions and home repairs, as well as chances to redecorate or make where you live more attractive are also on the menu. Marriages and partnerships have truly been tested this year, and those that have outlived their usefulness have ended. Having said that, you are a sign that is loath to let go of anything (including people), which means you often stay in the wrong relationship too long. (You know who you are.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Home and family continue to be your priority; and many of you will be involved with a parent more than usual. Mercury retrograde has created delays and goofy errors in your daily schedule, which means you’ll be happy to know that Mercury retrograde ends this week. (Note: Its shadow continues until Nov. 10. If you are making a big purchase like a car or computer, wait until after that date.) This means silly errors will reduce and that’s a relief! (Less frustration.) Because Venus has now moved into your House of Communications, you will see how much love there is in your daily life. In addition, you will also be grateful for the beauty of your daily surroundings more than usual. Sweet!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your fast pace continues with appointments, time with siblings and relatives, short trips plus increased reading, writing and studying. You are keen to communicate to others because you want to enlighten them about something. Financial matters look solid. You might attract money or financial advantages to you. Mercury retrograde will end in your House of Earnings, which might cause you to focus on something related to your assets. Many of you had had challenges wrapping up issues related to shared property and inheritances. This delay will cease in a few weeks. This is a good week to tell someone how you feel about something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will be philosophical this week because not only are you focused on your assets – you’re also thinking your values. What really matters in life? It’s good to know what really matters because this is how you distinguish how to make wise decisions. Obviously, you do not want to be looking in the mirror in later life with regrets. Because your ruler fair Venus is in your sign this week, you will have a stronger desire to relate to others. Venus will also help you to make peace and have fun schmoozing because Venus always ranks pleasure above work. Be patient with partners and close friends while Mars stays opposite your sign. (The last time it was retrograde opposite you was 1988.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The Sun in your sign marks the beginning of your personal new year, which means it’s a good time to define goals for what you want for yourself. Goals keep you on track and give you a sense of purpose. Meanwhile, a private love affair might happen for some. (Not surprising because you are a passionate, secretive sign.) Many of you have been confused or questioning issues about your job or the work that you do, and this is because Mars has been retrograde since Sept. This has “hung you up!” It’s important to know that when Mars is no longer retrograde in mid Nov., you will feel more proactive about your job, and when Mars is finally clear of its retrograde shadow – at the end of December – you will be all systems go! Yeah!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The Sun is still hiding in your chart this week, which means similarly, you will feel comfortable taking a backseat or working alone or behind the scenes. (Not always your first choice.) This continues to be an excellent window of time for you to define some goals about what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). An important conversation with a friend or a member of a group might take place this week because Mercury retrograde turns direct in your House of Friendships. Fortunately, Venus will ameliorate any intense discussions. In fact, Venus will also encourage interactions with creative, artistic people. Cool!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Have you noticed that you often choose to socialize in a way that is supportive to society? You join committees or start raffles and initiate worthwhile events? This week, you will be involved with groups and perhaps a friend. Since, your interactions with others will be mutually beneficial, by all means, be friendly! Fair Venus is now at the top of your chart, which is useful. It creates favourable circumstances in your business life and makes people in authority look kindly on you. Regardless of what you do for a living, others will ask for your advice about artistic matters like design, layout, office redecorating or PR. You might also develop a crush on your boss.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Once again, this week, the Sun is still at the top of your chart, casting you in a flattering spotlight that makes you look good to bosses, parents and VIPs. Obviously, this is your time to act and to do what you can to promote your own agenda. Some of you will have an important interaction with a parent. Note: Don’t pretend you are something that you are not because you will be exposed. (That symbolic spotlight.) Travel for pleasure, especially a chance to return someplace you really liked before will resonate strongly within you this week. Maybe you can make plans for the future?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

More than other signs, you sometimes “escape” from things you don’t like, even if it’s just daydreams and fantasies. This week, you want to escape by “getting away from all this.” This is why you will enjoy any chance to travel and have a change of scenery, even if you do this through books and film. This is a fortunate week for you because gifts, goodies and favours from others can come your way. Personally, your love life will be passionate and affectionate. Contact with a previous lover could be significant. For those of you who are suffering delays with earnings and finances – be assured that by the end of the year, these obstacles are gone. Great!

