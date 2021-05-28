SUNscopes for the week of May 30, 2021

All Signs: This week there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that leading up to Thursday, fair Venus will dance with lucky Jupiter, which will promote good feelings and fun times for everyone! Some will attract money, gifts and goodies to them! Nevertheless, by Saturday, fiery Mars will oppose big daddy Pluto; and this is a tough scene. It can trigger power struggles and encourage ruthless behaviour and in rare cases, violence. Obviously, we have to take the bad with the good. We can either turn up our eviction speakers, or some day in the future, look back on this and plow into a parked car.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This will be a curious week dealing with home, family and perhaps parents. For most of the week, you will enjoy redecorating your place and making things look better. You will also enjoy entertaining at home. Family relations will be upbeat and positive and people will be generous to each other. (We like this part.) However, something will definitely go off the rails at the end of the week because by Saturday, power struggles, chaos and crazy activity seem to be the order of the day. Gone are the smiles that are now replaced with gritting teeth and daggered glances. (Oh yeah, the Brothers Grimm are watching from afar saying, “No way!”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There is no question that this week has a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde overtone. Definitely a time of contrasts! In the beginning of the weekend, leading up to Thursday, your everyday relations with others are wonderful! You are happy with your surroundings. In fact, you appreciate your surroundings and you even appreciate your warm relations with others. (How cool is that?) But something will happen that suddenly pits you against others by the weekend. This confrontation will not be nice. You won’t be happy. In fact, stay away from dangerous areas or violent neighbourhoods because people are on the warpath on Saturday. Better to be safe than sorry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In one way, this is a powerful time for you because the Sun is in your sign boosting your energy and attracting people and favourable situations to you. Admittedly, Mercury retrograde is also in your sign attracting old friends, ex-partners and triggering goofy mistakes and misplaced items (to name a few glitches). The contrast of the good news/bad news (see All Signs above) will impact you in a financial way. Initially, you can boost your earnings this week. You can attract money to you. You might also buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. However, by Saturday, you’re at loggerheads with someone about shared property, shared responsibilities or how to use a particular possession. Grrrr. Patience is your best ally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are keeping a low profile, choosing to be alone or work behind the scenes. Unlike many signs, you can use Mercury retrograde to your advantage because it will help you research issues or dig into the past for solutions and answers. In the beginning of this week, Jupiter will dance with Venus in your sign making you feel contented and happy with social interactions. It’s an ideal time to take a vacation and enjoy socializing with others. You might also feel lazy and self-indulgent. (“Will someone peel me another grape?”) However, by Saturday, you might be involved in an intense power struggle with someone, perhaps a partner or close friend? You’re playing Gary Cooper in High Noon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a popular week for you. People want to talk to you, especially young people. On the whole, you will be happy because you have a feeling of inner contentment and you feel good about yourself and good about life. You might even have a spiritual epiphany of sorts. (It’s all great.) However, by the weekend, an element of confusion can contribute to a nasty power struggle taking place. Initially, you might feel some kind of resentment building up in you. That feeling of “This is the last straw!” Your best option is not to act out any feelings of resentment because you might do or say something that you later regret. After all, future experiences are largely shaped by present actions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You look great in the eyes of others because the Sun is still at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight! This happens only once a year for four weeks so make the most of this. Now is the time to make your pitch and ask for what you want, especially between now and Thursday! In fact, during this window of time, you will get along famously with others. Creative, artistic people will enjoy your company. However, for some reason, by Saturday, you’re at odds with a member of a group or a friend and it’s a real ego battle. (The worst.) “It’s my way or the highway.” Generally, ultimatums with others never work and you know this. Try to find a win-win solution, which is a compromise for everyone. Life is all about accommodation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your desire for travel and stimulation, change and a chance to learn something new and exciting continues to be strong this week. You might meet people who are “different,” and possibly learn new things from them. You will also enjoy any kind of study or exploration into new ideas and new ways of thinking. Relations with bosses and parents are excellent this week until Friday. In fact, some lovely, positive, planetary aspects will guarantee that you look fabulous to others and you relate well to parents and bosses. However, on Saturday, the bottom falls out of everything! Whaaat? Now you’re at odds with a family member. Strife, arguments or power struggles will be a challenge. Avoid angry people and dangerous places. Do what you can to maintain the peace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have lots of passionate energy lately, which some of you have directed into dealing with shared property, taxes, debt and red-tape issues. But not all of you. Some of you are channeling this passion into an exciting relationship! Meanwhile, this week you have lovely opportunities to travel or explore avenues in publishing, the media, the law, medicine or perhaps higher education. You might strike up a new relationship with someone different. All of this will be exciting and gratifying. However, by the weekend, arguments about ideological differences, politics, racial issues – something – will ruin your enjoyment of good times. Stay away from dangerous neighbourhoods and potentially violent people. Definitely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your focus on close relationships is strong, perhaps due to ex-partners and old friends who are back in your world. One thing that will please you this week is that gifts, goodies and favours from others will come your way. You might even receive money. (Money is always the right colour and the right size.) Likewise, a passionate, sexy relationship might flourish! This is an excellent week to negotiate any kind of financial deal or discussion about how to divide or share something including an inheritance. Unfortunately, by Saturday, everything seems to go south and you find yourself quarreling with someone about money, possessions or property. In other words, it goes from very good to very bad! (It happens.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re in work mode this week. Stay focused and accomplish as much as possible because this will make you feel rewarded and gratified. Relations with those who are closest to you will improve. Nevertheless, by the end of the week, a confused communication with a coworker might occur. Or perhaps this confused communication is related to your health or a pet? The upshot of this is that you will be at odds with a partner or close friend on the weekend. Basically, it will be a power struggle, which means you can step back and give the situation some space. After all, you want to be happy not angry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re in a playful mood, which means you want to have fun! Anything to do with the arts will delight you, especially if you can express your creative talents. You will enjoy interactions with kids, sports events and social outings. All fun choices! Work-related travel might occur for some. All of you will have excellent relations with work colleagues this week. You might also feel healthy in a vigourous, vital way. Nevertheless, by the end of the week, some kind of confusion, perhaps with your kids or a social event might lead to a power struggle that affects your health or your relations with a coworker or even a pet. Tread carefully!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family are where it’s at this week. Home repairs and improvements along with family discussions will take place. Many of you will be involved more than usual with a parent. Meanwhile, this is a playful, fun-loving week in terms of the arts and good times with kids. It’s also a romantic week! New love will blossom for some of you. Nevertheless, a misunderstanding with a family member might trigger arguments with your kids or a romantic partner by Saturday. These difficulties with others that take place at the end of the week, will require diplomacy, sympathy and understanding of human nature – all of which you have in abundance. Good luck!

