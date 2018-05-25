SUNscopes for the week of May 27

All Signs: Each month we have a Full Moon; and each month I often think of Tolstoy’s opening to his novel Anna Karenina: “Happy families are alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Although each Full Moon is different because it occurs in a different sign, there is one common thread with all Full Moons and it is this: Our problems seem to intensify as the Full Moon approaches, and then after the Full Moon peaks, these same problems diminish or even disappear. (Go figure.) All those worries you had about how you would clean your swimming pool – and then poof! You realize, who cares? You can’t afford one anyway.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Starting now and for the beginning of this week, pay attention to everything you say and do because leading up to the Full Moon on Tuesday, you are under an accident-prone influence. This could be a mild physical accident. It could easily involve a verbal gaffe where you suddenly spit something out and then later regret it. Of course, none of this has to happen. But the odds are not in your favour. Therefore, to avoid problems, be mindful of your words and your actions. Later in the week, you’re laughing! Good times at home (and for real-estate deals) will please you. Plan to entertain at home on Friday or Saturday. Enjoy high energy with friends and groups!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be interested in this Full Moon because (as I’ve said before) you are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and the Full Moon on Tuesday involves both your Money Houses. (Would I kid you?) In the next few days, you might have some financial angst, or some kind of financial arrangement will build up and come to a head by Tuesday. The good news is that following Tuesday, everything will settle down and you will be back in control of your wealth. Your ability to negotiate by the end of the week is superb. The end of the week and weekend are a wonderful time for writers and those in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. By Friday, your moneymaking ideas will fly!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Of course, you are interested in the Full Moon this week because it is the only Full Moon all year opposite your sign. Because each Full Moon is in opposition of the Sun and the Moon – you are part of this formula! Do not chafe if relations with partners and close friends are dicey at the moment. They might continue this way until Tuesday, at which time there will be some kind of breakthrough or a decision. By Friday, you’re enthusiastic about travel plans or something to do with publishing and the media. In fact, the weekend looks financially promising! You might want to do some serious shopping Friday and Saturday. Please take note: Saturday is not a good day to shop. Friday is your day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because the Moon is your ruler, you feel the heightened vibes of the Full Moon each month. No doubt you notice each month is different. The Full Moon on Tuesday is relatively mild. At this time, and leading up to Tuesday, it might exacerbate a health concern you have or you might feel problems at work are a drag or getting worse. If this is the case, after Tuesday, these problems will be less worrisome. (Whew!) The good news is that by the end of the week, fair Venus in your sign is dancing with Jupiter, and activating your House of romance, parties, sports events, fun times with children and artistic activities. Yay – it’s fun city! Plan on good times ahead! (Behind-the-scenes research and homework will work will pay off financially by Friday.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your relationships or your concerns about your kids (and a romantic partner) might be on your mind now. If so, this could increase or intensify until the Full Moon peaks on Tuesday. After that these concerns will diminish. By Friday, you might have an invigorating conversation with someone, could be a partner, could be a friend, could be a group. Whatever the case, others will sit up and listen! Meanwhile, next weekend promises good times, especially for a secret romance or hidden love affair. On the whole, this is a positive, fun-loving week that gets better and better as it wears on. Plan to socialize with others. Ironically, even though you will be entertained, as well as entertaining, your spiritual life will deepen as well. (Wanna hum Ohm on the Range?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The Full Moon on Tuesday might trigger challenges in your life in how you handle the demands of home and family in your personal life versus the demands of your job, career and your public world. It looks like you can’t keep everyone happy. And that’s the truth. You can’t. Classically, a Full Moon is a time for a decision. For your sign, you cannot ignore your job and your public reputation. Factoid. But everything will work out fine. In fact, by Friday, you will be running the world. Furthermore, Friday and Saturday are marvellous days to schmooze with friends and groups because everyone is attracted to your upbeat energy. It’s all good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful and be aware of everything you say and do right from the moment you read these words until Wednesday because the Full Moon on Tuesday is encouraging an accident-prone time for your sign. I’m sure nothing will happen because you will pay extra attention to everything you say and do. It’s that simple. When jogging, driving or biking, do not be distracted. Likewise, think before you speak. Aside from this, it’s a wonderful week for your sign! It looks like you’re excited about travel plans or something to do with publishing and the media, especially by Friday. Meanwhile, by the time the weekend rolls by, bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you! (The lead dog always has the clearest view.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep an eye on your finances at this time, especially until Wednesday. This includes cash flow. It also includes matters related to inheritances, shared property and insurance issues. It could even involve your own possessions or something you own. Keep an eye on these things and stay informed. By Friday, you have strong opinions about shared property and how this impacts your home and family. Meanwhile, by the weekend, travel plans look thrilling! You might actually travel or you might be making travel plans – hard to say. This weekend will bring opportunities in the media, publishing, medicine, the law and anything to do with higher education. Lookin’ good!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Hello sunshine! The only Full Moon all year in your sign will occur on Tuesday, which is why you might feel impatient or annoyed with partners and close friends right now. (Or you might not.) If this is the case, patience is your best ally because patience is the antidote to anger. By Wednesday, you’re in the clear and by Friday, you’re keenly involved with someone – probably a partner or close friend. Yada, yada, yada. Money, favours, inheritances, gifts and goodies will come your way this weekend because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of someone. Keep your pockets open! Remember to grin and say thank you! (Friendship is the bread of life but money is the honey.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

I think Tuesday’s Full Moon will be the least problem for you of all the signs. It could create feelings of self-doubt or second-guessing yourself. You might have some irritations at work – problems or perhaps with a coworker but it’s basically small stuff. By Wednesday, you are over the hump. Meanwhile, relations with others are strong and supportive this week! By Friday, your ability to schmooze with partners, close friends and members of the general public is stellar. Enjoy this popularity! The weekend continues to be popular for you, and yet, at the same time, you will be productive and very much in charge. Your ideas might boost your earnings! Ka-ching!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel some stress with a romantic relationship at this time or your dealings with your kids. If this is the case, there will definitely be a breakthrough after Tuesday’s Full Moon. You are strong (even aggressive) at this time because Mars is in your sign. (Remember diplomacy. And never underestimate the power of courtesy.) Your health will improve by the weekend along with your job. Many of you are also active in sports, clubs, organizations and children’s activities this coming weekend as well because you look busy! Furthermore, your interaction with younger people will rev your engines!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Like Virgo, the Full Moon on Tuesday will make you feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your job or career. However, unlike Virgo, you must put home and family first. Whatever problems you feel in making this choice will become easier or more obvious by Wednesday. In fact, by the weekend, social situations, romantic trysts, fun times with kids and opportunities in the arts or sports will please you. Meanwhile, repair projects and DIY efforts on the home front will really take off by Friday. You’re determined to make improvements – and you will!

