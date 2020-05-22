SUNscopes for the week of May 24

All Signs: Please note: Mercury will be retrograde from June 18 to July 12. However, there are buffer times because Mercury slows down ahead of time; then afterwards, it takes time to catch up to where it was at when it went retrograde. The buffer times are June 4 to July 27. Mercury retrograde is a poor time to initiate new projects. It’s also a poor time to buy cars, trucks, motorcycles and bikes; computers and cell phones. This info will help you to initiate things now or wait. Nevertheless, Mercury retrograde times are excellent to finish old business! (Like frantically squeezing grapes into an empty wine bottle two minutes before the Big Wine Tasting Competition.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus on home and family continues this week; however, there will be more emphasis on family discussions and making plans. Many of you will tackle home repairs and DIY projects. Fortunately, Venus is in the part of your chart where it sweetens your words and makes you charming and diplomatic. This will be handy if you need to cajole others to help you in your projects. Naturally, you will run the show because you’re the general! You’re comfortable giving orders and delegating work to others. “I am Star Command!” Meanwhile, you’re happy being behind the scenes right now. (Maybe even plotting something?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your busy pace continues! In fact, you will be even more busy this week because you will be talking to more people, and perhaps travelling more or taking short trips. Group discussions will take place and you will enjoy meeting meet new people. This will be a good week to gather information about something that you need to know. Get background data and discuss possibilities. Stay flexible because life is a changing landscape right now. Meanwhile, you will still attract money to you. (Yes!) And you will still want to spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Many of you are collectors, and you love antiques.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your focus is still on money, cash flow, earnings and dealing with your possessions. You might be concerned with some business or commercial affairs more than usual this week because there will be discussions about money. Some of you will have moneymaking ideas, as well. This is likely because in addition to Mercury being in your Money House, Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. Powerful combo! Plus, lucky Jupiter is in the House of Wealth from others. This is also an excellent time to buy wardrobe goodies but if you have to shop online – that’s challenging. (There’s a thin line between looking indie and looking homeless.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The Sun is still in your sign boosting your energy, and now Mercury moves into Cancer as well! Ta da! With Mercury in your sign (Mercury is all about communication and how you talk and think), you will be talkative! You will also be able to put a great deal of yourself into whatever you say. (At least up to your elbows.) Your mind will be active and you will also have a better ability to examine yourself with greater objectivity. Naturally, you will want to get out and travel because Mercury likes to be on the move! Although your mind will be fast moving – it will also be clear, which will allow you to accomplish a lot. (I’m impressed.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 2

Last week, I mentioned the Sun is hiding in your chart, which means this is a good time for you to formulate goals for your new year ahead, which will begin when the Sun enters Leo on Wed. July 22. Goals give you a clearer focus on what’s important. They also give you more clarity in your decision-making. They give you better control over your future and certainly, give you a sense of purpose. Because Mercury is joining the Sun in this hidden part of your chart, you will be happy to go off by yourself and study or do research. You’re not being antisocial – it’s your preference. Nevertheless, fair Venus is in your House of Friendship encouraging you to be friendly with others and involved in groups. Friendship will promote love and love will promote friendship.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Last week the Sun introduced an influence that makes you popular! This week your popularity is heightened even more because now Mercury is on the scene. Specifically, it will attract younger people into your world and boost your communications with others. It will encourage you to examine your attitudes toward a group. This is a good time to think about goals and to examine whether or not you’re happy with your goals. Meanwhile, Venus is creating favourable circumstances for your business life or your career and your public image. You might find yourself suddenly involved in artistic matters like design, layout work, office redecorating or landscaping. (Mars is still opposite your sign, so be patient with loved ones.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re still looking mahvelous dahling, especially to bosses, parents and VIPs because you are captured in the flattering spotlight from the Sun at the top of your chart. This week Mercury joins the picture, encouraging you to make plans for your professional life. Mercury will also encourage you to study something new that will help your career. Mercury will encourage conversations with bosses, parents, employers and people who can help you. Venus continues to promote your love of beauty and potential romance with someone “different.” Venus also wants you to take a vacation – maybe not possible, but you can dream, can’t you?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your desire to broaden your horizons through adventure, study and travel will become even stronger this week because Mercury is moving into that part of your chart to join the Sun! Now you are really keen to study because you want to take a larger view of things and see how everything fits together. Details related to foreign places, the law, philosophy and astrology will intrigue you. Naturally, this increased curiosity will make you want to travel – maybe you can; maybe you can’t. In either case, something will happen that broadens your scope of things, making you more tolerant of different opinions. This is so important because as everyone on Facebook is saying, “Although we’re all in the same storm, we’re not all in the same boat.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely time to relate to others because fair Venus is opposite your sign, which makes all your closest relationships easy-going and smooth. This is good thing because the placement of your Sun intensifies your passion about everything. And this week, Mercury joins the Sun to amplify this intense focus! You want to discover deep, psychological truths about yourself. This is why you will enjoy intellectual encounters with others that might have a profound effect upon you. You might discuss sex or mortality. (We’re not talking weather.) You’re also concerned with negotiations about finances and property, which is not surprising because increased chaos and activity on the home front are par for the course.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You still need to get more sleep and more rest. Respect your need for this because this will continue until mid-July. (Yawn.) This week Mercury moves opposite your sign, which gives you a beautiful opportunity to clarify and explain issues to someone. It will also help you discuss difficulties that come up in an intimate relationship, especially because you will have more detachment and objectivity to see things. In fact, this objectivity will help you to weigh the benefits of signing or entering into contracts and negotiations. Meanwhile, Venus continues to benefit your health and your job with the exception of overindulgence in sweets and desserts. Yummers!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re still gung ho to work hard and get better organized, which is a wonderful thing. This week Mercury adds to this influence, which means you will love to be absorbed in all kinds of mental work. You’ll find it easy to be attentive to detail. You will be concerned with using the best techniques to do something. You will be more of a perfectionist. You will certainly enjoy planning and making lists. This is also great week to sit down with someone (or a group) and discuss problems that exist. (Don’t criticize others.) Fortunately, the placement of Venus makes you friendly and lighthearted, so you will be smooth. (You can be right or you can be in a relationship.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have lots of energy because fiery Mars is still in your sign until the end of June. Enjoy this boost because it won’t return again for two years. Meanwhile, you want to play! That’s because both the Sun and Mercury are in the part of your chart related to the arts, sports, vacations, playful activities with kids and romance. Yes, it’s time for fun! You especially want to use your mind for amusing pastimes like reading, writing and playing games that require mental agility. You’ll be more prankish than usual and might want to play a joke on an unwitting friend. Don’t feel you have to justify things with a practical motive. It’s okay to lighten up and enjoy your life! (“When this quarantine is over, let’s not tell some people.”)

