SUNscopes for the week of May 2, 2021

All Signs: We are approaching the second Mercury retrograde this year: May 28 – June 22. However, a shadow period extends this window while Mercury is slowing down and catching up; hence we have May 16 – July 8. Obviously, Mercury always moves forward; but relative to planet Earth, it “appears” to go backwards and when that occurs, silly, goofy errors and delays plague our lives. Aagh! Plus, these are poor times to buy “Mercury-related” items like computers, cell phones, cars, trucks and bikes OR to start new projects or businesses. But! Mercury Retrograde is a wonderful time to wrap up old business and be introspective. Consider: You will never again be as young as you are reading these words.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next three months, you will be more contemplative. Something in your immediate environment will make you think of profound realizations like the fact that every moment, you are approaching the end of your life, which is why you have to decide what you should do with the time left to you. Sobering, indeed. What’s happening is that for the next three months, Jupiter, the planet of wisdom, will be in the part of your chart associated with spirituality. This will make you more empathetic and give you a deeper understanding of the world. If you don’t take the cloth, at least, take the free condiments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your popularity will increase in the next three months. In fact, your friends will benefit you, which is why this is not the time to go it alone. Oh no. Enjoy interaction with friends and groups (online or in person) because they will play an important part in your life and help you attain your wishes for the future. It’s important to know that regarding your interactions with others, whatever you put out will come back to you in an even greater quantity. Quite literally, “What goes around, comes around” will really apply! This is fortunate because many of you will decide to work for social reform and make changes for the better. Bravo!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

“Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!” Oh my! is right because lucky Jupiter will be at the top of your chart for the next three months. (This happens only once every 12 years.) However, Jupiter will return to the top of your chart in Jan. 2022 for four months; and then return again for two months in November. So, consider this a preview of coming attractions. Jupiter at the top of your chart signifies promotions at work, public recognition, accolades, prizes and acknowledgements for your efforts. Very dazzling! If you don’t get a promotion, then you’ll have a chance to change your job or field of work to medicine, healing, the law, higher education or travel. It’s one of the best influences you can have!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next three months, your desire to expand your world and increase your knowledge will be strong. Traditionally, this would be a time when you would travel or do something to enrich your life. Obviously, with the restrictions of Covid 19, you cannot do this. However, you can do something in a more abstract way to learn, study and expand your world by taking courses, reading and seeing the world online. Join a consciousness-raising group. You might explore opportunities in publishing, the media or something to do with higher education. One thing is certain: Something will expand your world. Yes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Lucky moneybags Jupiter will slip into your Money House and stay for the next three months. Ka-ching! Specifically, this is the Money House that relates to the money and wealth that you share with others – money back from the government, shared property, inheritances, money from insurance, wealth that comes indirectly through someone else. This means that in the next three months, these specific areas will expand or be magnified in some way, which means you’re going to get gifts, goodies and favours from others! Oh yeah, keep your pockets open! Whatever happens will be powerful, fortunate changes in your life at this time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Oh joy! This week, lucky Jupiter will move to sit opposite your sign for the next three months. This is a lovely benefit for you! It will improve your closest relationships and partnerships. In fact, this is such a wonderful benefit to partnerships, the next three months are the best times to get married in the last 12 years. (Fear not Jupiter will return to your House of Partnerships in Jan. 2022 for four months; and then again for two months in November.) This three-month window of time is also an excellent time to consult professionals. It will even improve your interactions with members of the general public. Basically, it improves all your relationships. Sweet!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The good news for your sign is that in the next three months, your health will improve. You will feel more vigourous, more lively and more optimistic! If you are recovering from an illness, this three-month window will assist the process. (Be careful about gaining weight.) In addition, this is an excellent time for any kind of work or duties that you do. In terms of your job, you can improve your job or improve your workspace, and even improve your relationships with your coworkers. If this doesn’t happen, then instead, you can get a better job! (Goodbye suckers!) You will also gain the esteem and admiration of your peers. (As a paw-note, many of you will also enjoy increased pleasure with pets.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Lucky you! Jupiter is all about optimism and pleasure. In the next three months, Jupiter will move into the part of your chart associated with vacations, fun, games, playful activities with kids, sports, the arts and your creative expression. All the fun stuff! (This includes financial speculation.) Because you will be more in touch with your creative self-expression, you will find the courage to be yourself! You will express yourself without fear or apology. Your relations with children will improve. Romance will blossom in a dazzling way. It will be a wonderful opportunity for personal growth and increased wisdom because you have the personal freedom to express who you are. (Buy something wonderful to wear!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky Jupiter is your ruler, which is why many Sagittarians are fortunate people. In the next three months, lucky Jupiter will move into the part of your chart symbolizing home and family. This means relations with family members will become warmer and happier. Family members will be more generous to each other. You will feel pleased about where you live. Some of you might move to something bigger and better. Others will renovate where you live to improve your home. This same blessing will also give you a chance to make money from real-estate speculation. If you rent, you will still improve where you live or rent something better. You will feel happier and content to be in your own skin. Bonus!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Jupiter is the planet associated with magnification, expansion and increase. It makes things bigger and better! In the next three months, it will move into a part of your chart relating to your daily habits, daily contacts and daily communications. Obviously, it will increase your contacts in the world either in person or on-line. It will stimulate your mind by bringing opportunities for advanced training or study. Many of you will read and write more than usual and with great enjoyment. Relations with siblings and relatives will improve and you might receive financial benefits from them. Ka-ching! In the bigger picture, your plans for the future will be more ambitious and your daily communications will be more positive. (We like!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Good news! For the next three months, lucky, moneybags Jupiter will sit in your House of Money and Earnings, which means you have an opportunity to get richer and boost your earnings in some way. Definitely! You might earn more money or get a better paying job; or you might increase your assets, even if you have to buy them. (Nevertheless, you will feel richer.) To put a finer point on it, Jupiter will increase whatever it is you most value. Take a real look at your overall goals to see what you really must have in order to achieve them. Jupiter will help you do this. It will increase the dimension of your life that is most important to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Well, well, well. Lucky Jupiter is going to enter your sign and stay there for the next three months. (It does this once every 12 years, which means that in your adult life you experience this maybe five times?) Usually, it will stay in your sign for one year. However, after being in your sign for three months this year, it will return in Jan. 2022 for four months; and then return again for two months in November. This signifies the beginning of a new major cycle of growth in your life. It will be a time of learning and gaining new experiences. You will easily attract people to you who are beneficial and of course, it will be a time that is fortunate for you in personal terms. Jupiter will give you divine protection. Sweet!

www.georgianicols.com