SUNscopes for the week of May 12

All Signs: This week three planetary events occur: Fair Venus moves into Taurus where it will virtually thrive for the next three weeks because Venus is the ruler of Taurus. Fiery Mars will move into Cancer for the next six weeks; but it will feel like you’re being hustled out the back door while your lover’s spouse is coming up the driveway. (Not a fun scene.) Finally, the only Full Moon in Scorpio all year will take place on Saturday, which means after Thursday, life will intensify for everyone as we approach the weekend. Meanwhile, have you heard that there’s a group of South American Indians that worship the number zero? Is nothing sacred?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your interest in money, earnings and cash flow will increase even more so because Venus joins your Sun in your House of Earnings. Ka-ching! This means you will attract money to you in the next few weeks; plus you will also spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Money in — money out! Furthermore, Venus will favour financial negotiations and opportunities. Meanwhile, as Mars changes signs this week as well, it ushers in a six-week window of time where your home life will be more chaotic and much busier! This could be due to renovations, visiting guests or family dynamics. Keep an eye on shared property, inheritances and such because these issues will come to a head during the Full Moon this weekend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You were already sitting pretty with the Sun in your sign until the 21st of the month. However, things will get even better because this week, fair Venus enters your sign making you diplomatic and charming with everyone you meet. Do note: the next few weeks are one of the best times all year to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself. Take advantage of this! Meanwhile, fiery Mars shifts positions in your chart as well this week, making you more forthright and aggressive in all your communications. This will last for six weeks! Be patient with partners and close friends because the Full Moon this weekend is opposite your sign. Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Even though both the Sun and Venus are hiding in your chart (promoting secret love affairs), nevertheless, this week, fiery Mars enters your House of Earnings to stay for six weeks. This will boost your urge to shop because you will identify with your possession and feel like you are what you own. Pure and simple, this will make you want to buy beautiful, impressive things! You will also accomplish more through what you own. Caution against the impulse buying! Keep your receipts (and the box). Saturday’s Full Moon might create tension with coworkers on Thursday and Friday. Stay chill with everyone because you’ll be working with these people again next week!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Recently, your popularity has increased and you have enjoyed hanging out with friends and having more interaction with groups and organizations. This week Venus enhances this energy making your dealings with others especially smooth. You will enjoy friendships even more, and find it easy to identify with the objectives of a group. You might become more involved with artistic, creative people. Take note that fiery Mars enters your sign this week making you more aggressive and proactive for the next six weeks. (Be nice to the little people.) Be aware that the Full Moon this weekend can create tension with romantic partners and relations with your kids. Stay mellow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a powerful time for you because the Sun is at the top of your chart shining a flattering light on you, making you look great in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. This week, fair Venus joins that position and makes sure relations with everyone – especially people in authority – are smoother and more beneficial to you. Venus will create favourable circumstances in your business or professional life and attract wonderful opportunities to you. It will also trigger situations where people will ask for your creative input on design, layout, office redecorating, PR work or anything that makes something look more attractive. Venus might also attract new romance with a boss. (Hmmmm.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your desire to get outta Dodge will get even stronger this week when Venus joins the Sun in this part of your chart. In fact, Venus will attract opportunities for you to travel for pleasure. It will also promote opportunities to fall in love with someone who is “different” or from another culture. Venus will also bring opportunities for you to enjoy cultural events – concerts, music, lectures and anything that enriches your life in a stimulating, special way. Meanwhile, Mars will now begin to increase your aggression and activity with groups. It could make you competitive. On the upside, Mars will make you formulate goals and begin to actively pursue them. Good stuff!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial matters might come to a head this weekend because that’s where the Full Moon takes place for your sign. Furthermore, Mars now moves to the top of your chart arousing your ambition as never before. This can occur only once every two years, and it’s happening for you for the next six weeks! The good news is that Venus is also changing signs this week, and as it moves into one of your Money Houses, it will attract favours, cash and gifts from others to you. You might also benefit from the wealth of your partner. (It will also amp your sex drive – oh yeah.) Lots of fascinating possibilities!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Get ready because the Full Moon at the end of this week is the only Full Moon in your sign all year. This will stir things up with partners and close friends. It means that your best ally by the end of the week will be patience because patience is the antidote to anger. Be mindful so that you can remember to be patient. Fortunately, Venus will move opposite your sign this week, which will encourage you to be gracious and patient with everyone, especially partners and close friends. (This is perfect timing and good luck for you.) Meanwhile, in another part of the forest, Mars is urging you to travel and explore new avenues and opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law in the next month. Busy you!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your current focus is on work and being more productive and efficient in everything you do. This week Venus joins your Sun to soften this drive. Venus will help you to work for others and not resent it. It will pave the way for good relations with bosses and coworkers. (And it might attract a work-related romance.) Meanwhile, Mars will introduce disputes about inheritances and shared property, while at the same time, heighten your sex drive. In a marriage or partnership, you might disagree strongly about how to manage jointly-held resources or deal with a budget. You might argue over the distribution of labour or who takes out the garbage. (There’s a strong likelihood of make-up sex.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful time for you! Try to slip away on a vacation if you can. However, the Full Moon on Saturday might introduce complications in romantic relationships. It might also increased tension with your own kids. Since this is a temporary dynamic, be patient and don’t take anything too seriously. Adding to this challenge is the fact that fiery Mars is opposite your sign, which makes you easily annoyed with others, especially partners close friends. (Wow, this is a heavy duty combo!) Be aware of what you’re up against. Focus on opportunities to play and express your creative talents. Reward and pamper yourself so that you are more patient with everyone. You deserve a massage or a pedicure. Yeah!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

How fitting that while you are so focused on home, family and domestic matters, this week Venus joins this part of your chart and bring you opportunities to redecorate and entertain at home. Perfect timing! You will also purchase beautiful things for your home in the next few weeks. Be patient with parents and authority figures this week because the Full Moon on Saturday takes place at the top of your chart. Be discreet and tactful when talking to authority figures. You’re an independent renegade by nature, but this week, you need to pull in your reins a little. Fortunately, Mars want you to work hard and be productive. Go with that energy!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will find it easy to be charming and gracious with everyone you meet in the next few weeks because Venus now joins your Sun in your House of Communications. In fact, you might discover ways to make money from your words! (Good news for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing and acting.) You will also enjoy your daily surroundings more and see beauty where you might have overlooked it before. Likewise, your relations with your daily contacts will be warmer and more endearing. In harmony with this, this week Mars moves into the part of your chart that promotes romance, love affairs, vacations, the arts, playful activities with children and sports. It’s fun city for Pisces! (Mom always liked you best.)

