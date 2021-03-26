SUNscopes for the week of March 28

All Signs: Oh my, April is arriving in style! This week Mercury will move into Aries to join the Sun and Venus already in Aries to create an imposing fiery trio! Everyone will be direct and to the point. Quick and fast. In and out. “Finito!” “Vamonos!” Meanwhile, fiery Mars in Gemini continues to stoke our desire to talk, explain, listen, whisper and relish gossip. (“I heard she got the house, the car and the plane and he kept the cabin at Silverstar?”) The slower moving planets are all where we left them. This means that overall, this will be a high-energy week that is fast-paced and definitely, a bit competitive. (My partner and I laugh about how competitive we are. But I laugh more.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful week for you! The Sun, Mercury and Venus are all in your sign. Naturally, the Sun will give you energy and a chance to replenish yourself for the rest of the year. Mercury will encourage you to express your POV to everyone. Your mind will be busy; you will be talkative; and you will want to get out and hustle! (And travel, if you can.) Fortunately, Venus in your sign will soften some of this cheeky energy and help you to be charming and diplomatic with everyone. Your warmth and friendliness will melt those who are close to you. Incidentally, this is an excellent week to buy wardrobe goodies. (Check the Moon Alert.) Your ruler Mars will make you unusually persuasive and heighten your desire to communicate verbally, by mail, or by smoke signals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

“May you live in interesting times” was a Chinese curse. This week will be interesting but you need not be worried. Nevertheless, the powerful energy from the Aries trio (see All Signs above) will stir up hidden things for you. On the upside, it will promote your ability to research and sleuth out information and hidden answers. It will also attract secret love affairs to you. However, it can stir up suppressed psychological energies regarding unresolved problems in relationships. If this energy surfaces, be aware of your behaviour. In particular, you might be more aggressive than usual about financial matters, cash flow or your possessions. (Twenty years from now, will this matter?) Keep things in perspective – stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A lovely, friendly week ahead! You’re in top form! (With fiery Mars in your sign who would expect less?) Do remember that this energy from Mars in your sign, (which lasts about six weeks) can happen only once every two years. This means now is your chance to show the world what you can do! Meanwhile, all this fiery energy from the Aries trio mentioned in All Signs above, will promote your interaction with friends and groups. Your exchanges with younger people and artistic, creative people will prompt you to think differently about your future. You might decide to reach for more exciting possibilities? You might want to change your appearance? Very likely, you will realize life isn’t a rehearsal – this is the real thing. Go for baroque!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a powerful time because that trio of Aries energy that I mentioned in All Signs above is sitting at the very top of your chart! All hail, Caesar! You make a great impression on others now. Your conversations with others will be well timed and to the point. In fact, you will schmooze with bosses and VIPs so well, a flirtation might begin with someone? Actually, this is more likely than you think because the influence of Mars will encourage a secret love affair. (You cheeky devil.) Since this is a strong influence, and we all know you love an adoring peanut gallery – be mindful that it would be foolish to threaten a permanent relationship with a mere bonbon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your urge to travel and do something to expand your horizons is stronger than ever this week. This is because now there is a trio of Aries energy in your fellow Fire Sign encouraging you to explore new avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You will be keen to take courses and learn more. Obviously, as part of this desire to expand your world, travel would be a compelling choice. Who knows? Vaccines might permit this – but maybe not. Meanwhile, fiery Mars continues to encourage some kind of competitive situation in a group (perhaps physical sports?) Or with a friend. Do you the know tune to “Anything you can do I can do better?”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ambition is still strong! Small wonder because Mars at the top of your chart arouses your ambition for almost two months. It’s important to know that this influence can happen only once every two years. That’s why you might as well use this energy. If you want to boldly go where no man has gone before, now is the time! Meanwhile, this trio of Aries energy that I mention in All Signs above will heighten your focus on taxes, debt, shared property and even differing values with someone else. It will also heighten your interest in sex. You will be more passionate than usual. Not only that, you will attract money to you. (Now that’s a curious combo.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In All Signs above, I mention a strong planetary trio of Aries energy. For your sign, this is taking place directly opposite you! This means your awareness of partners, spouses and close friends will be more acute and more accurate. Obviously, you will learn something from this. (And why wouldn’t you because happy relationships support a happy life.) Mercury will encourage discussions, while Venus will encourage warmth and mutual understanding. This is important because your sign, more than any other sign in the zodiac, likes to have someone else sitting on the other side of your teeter-totter. You’re not a loner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This will be a productive week for you because this high-energy trio of Aries planets (see All Signs above) will encourage you to work harder than ever before. In fact, your desire to get organized and work smart will be paramount. You will also apply this same determined energy to improve your health. You will like this drive because Aries and Scorpio are very similar signs. In fact, until Pluto was discovered in 1930, they shared the same ruler Mars. You are both proactive and willing to fight for what you want. The difference is that Aries goes for immediate gratification – while you bide your time, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. (Yikes!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a delightful and exciting week for you because that trio of Aries energy that I mention in All Signs (see above) takes place in your fellow Fire Sign, which of course, offers you tremendous support – physically, psychologically and even in the everyday events of your life. (“Elementary, my dear Watson.”) This is why things will flow more easily for you right now. It’s also why you feel playful, prankish and ready for fun! If possible, this is the perfect time for a vacation. It’s also a wonderful time to express your creative energy and to enjoy rewarding activities with kids. In fact, all fun plans including social encounters with others will appeal. This week, you’re a winner!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus on home, family and your private life has increased even more so this week because now, a trio of planets will channel your energy in that direction. For some, this will mean increased involvement with a parent. For others, it will mean you want to cocoon more and relax at home or “hide.” Many of you will use this energy to do home repairs or redecorating projects and certainly, to entertain (specially to show off what you have done). Whatever your plans, the placement of Mars will give you the energy to follow through on your ideas. This is definitely a productive week for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your pace has been accelerating for the last few weeks and this week, it will accelerate even more. Oh yes, fasten your seatbelts! In part, this is because you are encountering new ideas, new faces, new places and learning new things, which makes life stimulating! (You’re certainly not sitting around getting dusty.) But what is particularly enriching is that while all this increased stimulation is taking place, it also brings a heightened awareness to your daily world making you see the beauty of everything around you – including the people close to you. How illuminating! This is valuable knowledge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

No matter what is happening in your life, this week you will definitely be focused on money, earnings and cash flow as well as something to do with your possessions. For starters, many of you are thinking about moneymaking ideas more than usual. Plus, you will attract money to you in addition to which you will spend money on beautiful things for yourself and your loved ones. It will feel good to enhance your self-image – and why not? Love yourself. Love how you look. You only get one time around at this, right? Meanwhile, increased chaos and activity on the home scene are unavoidable. This could be visiting guests, renovations, repairs – whatever. Cope as best you can.

