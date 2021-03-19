SUNscopes for the week of March 21

All Signs: Here’s the forecast for this week. The Sun and Venus are in Aries; Mercury and Neptune are in Pisces; Mars is in Gemini while both Jupiter and Saturn are in Aquarius. Pluto is still in Capricorn where it will stay until 2025, and wild, wacky Uranus is in Taurus until 2026. Two things are certain: Mercury in Pisces will heighten the Spidey sense of everyone this week while fiery Mars in Gemini will add spice and energy to everyone’s speech and thinking. Even though ideas might be hazy and intuitive – words will fly! Everyone’s an expert! (Well, we all know an expert is someone who knows a few things about something – but they’re from another city.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely strong week! Both the Sun and fair Venus are in your sign making you charming and diplomatic with everyone you meet. You will give more thought to your appearance, which is why this is an excellent week to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. Note: Avoid Tues. and Thur. because they’re not good days. You will feel that your psychic vibes are stronger than usual. (Some of you will pick up acid rock through your Mercury fillings.) This is why you will trust your hunches and want to explore esoteric ideas and stories about the paranormal. “Faeries at the bottom of the garden” and all that. Nevertheless, despite these “fay” thoughts, you will forthright and aggressive about expressing yourself. You’ll say what you mean and mean what you say!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This week the Sun and Venus are still hiding in your chart, which, among other things, promotes secret love affairs. (Oh yes, you ripe juicy peach!) Your urge to be low-key and work alone or behind the scenes continues. However, when it comes to money, this is something entirely different. This week, you’ll be aggressive about pursuing ideas to earn money, save money and ironically, spend money! “Money, money, money!” (Music to your ears.) Expect to enjoy some lively exchanges with younger friends and people you encounter in groups and organizations. Of course, people will defer to you because with Jupiter and Saturn at the top of your chart – you’re the winner! Hands in the air!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a high energy, popular week for you! Get out there and schmooze with people you want to see (mindful of distancing rules.) The planet Mars, which is associated with muscles and blood is now in your sign until the last week of April. This is why you are so energized! Great! You have the chance to show the world what you can do! Obviously, you will be more of a fighter for your own rights than usual. (As well as rights of others.) Meanwhile, the Sun and Venus guarantee warm relations with friends, groups and artistic people; while Mercury at the top of your chart encourages you to pontificate and share your learned knowledge with bosses and important people. (We’re impressed.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an auspicious week! Both the Sun and fair Venus are at the top of your chart making you look fabulous in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. This brief blessing occurs only once a year, so make the most of it. Go after what you want. In fact, for some of you, bosses will see you in such favourable terms, a romance might begin. Meanwhile, Mercury will encourage any kind of study and education because you’re eager for more knowledge and new experiences. You want to travel and learn more about the world. You will seek out conversations about philosophy, different cultures, legal systems and fascinating beliefs. Gifts and money continue to come your way. Not too shabby!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your desire to travel or explore more of the world is growing. Fortunately, many of you might have the opportunity to satisfy this urge to learn more about new places and experience a change of scenery. (At last!) In particular, you will feel inspired by any kind of exposure to other cultures, especially the art of other countries and different peoples. Possibly, the beauty of art will become a consciousness-expanding experience for you? Physical activity with groups will appeal to you, especially athletics or competitive sports. You’re also giving more thought to your goals and how you might pursue them. How do you want your future to unfold in the next 10 years?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Many things this week will become passionate issues. They will be issues about which you feel that you have an emotional investment. In all likelihood, for many, these issues will relate to debt, inheritances, taxes and shared property. Fortunately, because of the placement of the Sun and Venus, you will be favoured. In other words, things will turn to your advantage or in a profitable way for you. Meanwhile, because Mars at the top of your chart arouses your ambition, this combination of an enhanced ambition with a financial situation that favours you cannot be ignored! Therefore, make an effort to explore financial matters that you want settled in your favour. Do it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This week continues to be a time when you will need more sleep. Respect your need for more sleep because you, more than any other sign, often have crazy sleep patterns. (No biggie. It’s just who you are.) Meanwhile, you’re keen to do creative, intellectual work more than usual. You might have lively discussions with others about philosophy, politics, religion and racial issues because your mind wants to explore so many fascinating avenues of thought. In large measure, you want to expand your view of the world through discussion with others. You will also be more hands-on in your job and keen to work, especially doing detailed work. You will also be more health conscious. (“I’ve stopped buttering my donuts.”)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will accomplish a lot this week mainly because you want to work! To put a finer point on it, you want to be efficient and better organized in whatever you do. With this attitude, you will increase your ability to accomplish a lot because you have more self-discipline than any sign in the zodiac. Plus, you have a strong will power. Very likely, you will have to subordinate your desire for fun to work for the benefit of someone else. (You can suck it up and do this.) That’s because right now, practical matters are more important in your relationships. Nevertheless, your sex drive is amped and you are still playful, frisky and prankish! What’s new?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Yay! A fun week ahead! You want to open up as many avenues as possible to explore entertaining good times! Little vacations, romantic love affairs, exciting sports events and playful activities with kids are tops on your menu. You will feel a desire to express yourself through some creative activity. This is also why you will enjoy concerts, museums and seeing the creations of other artists. Meanwhile, many of you are tackling home repairs and having important family discussions. Nevertheless, despite all these fun times, be patient with partners and close friends while Mars is opposite your sign. (Only a few more weeks.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

No doubt you are not surprised to see that home, family and your private life continue to be your primary focus this week. This could be because you are more involved than usual with a parent. It is certainly because many of you are doing redecorating projects or renovations or something to enhance the beauty (and value) of your home. As Covid restrictions begin to lighten, many of you will entertain family at home. You have lots of energy to make this happen, which is a good thing. Furthermore, you’re keen to communicate to others, especially siblings and relatives. Short trips, reading and studying will also appeal. An interesting week ahead!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re busy life swoons dizzily along! Your pace is quick and your attention is on your immediate surroundings and friends, neighbours, relatives and business associates. (The people you see every day.) You’re keen to learn and study as well, which is why you might do more reading. This desire to learn might also translate into an opportunity to take a vacation or do something to expand your world. Meanwhile, communications with others are important. This is a good week to tell someone how fond you are of them. You also have the good fortune of being able to appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual. It’s curious – but it’s true.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s interesting how much you’re thinking about money, cash flow and earnings this week. It’s a good thing because you do have the ability to attract money to you now – and let’s hope this ability brings you some swag! With Mercury in your sign, you have no qualms about speaking up and defending your own best interests because you want to express your POV to people. Naturally, your mind will be very busy jumping from topic to topic. Because you feel curious and eager, you will want to get out and travel a bit – don’t we all? Cope as best you can with increased chaos and activity on the home front. For many of you, it will mean an improvement of some kind.

