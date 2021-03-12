SUNscopes for the week of March 14, 2021

All Signs: On Saturday this week, we have the Spring Equinox. (At last!) For Indian and Persian calendars, it’s the New Year; and in the southern hemisphere it’s the beginning of Fall. Since the Equinox is when the Sun is directly above the equator, you might try to balance an egg to see if it stands on its end. Alaska celebrates the Spring Equinox with a midnight baseball game, while in Iceland, you can play a midnight round of golf. According to a Cornell study based on 2 million tweets, people get happier as the days get longer. Yay! Let’s have more happiness! (This is easier than you think because happiness is a choice.) Be the reason someone feels happier today! (Pay them back the money you owe.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week, you can start singing “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” because the Sun will move into your sign to stay until April 19; and by the end of the week, fair Venus will also be in Aries. This is blessing happens only once a year and when it does, quite literally, it is your chance to make hay while the Sun shines! In other words, it’s your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year because you can restore and replenish yourself with the energy of the Sun in your sign. Your ruler Mars is now in Gemini, which means your style of talking to others will be more direct and in-your-face during the next six weeks. “Hut, toop, threep, fourp!” (Sheesh!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Right now, your personal year is coming to an end; however, your new year will not begin until your birthday takes place. This gives you a window of time for some serious self-introspection. Not only can you do some beneficial navel gazing in order to get to know yourself better; this is also the ideal time to define some goals for what you want to achieve in the coming year. Once you have goals established in your mind, it makes future decision-making easier. Furthermore, goals give you a sense of purpose and framework in your life. Meanwhile, you will bust your buns making money (and spending it) in the next six weeks. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Good news! You’re entering a positive time. This week the Sun and Venus move into your House of Friendships, which will improve all your dealings with friends, clubs, groups and organizations. For example, if you share your hopes and dreams for the future with others, their feedback will help you. Try it. Meanwhile, Venus will increase the affection you feel for a friend. (Indeed, a friend could become a lover.) On top of this, fiery Mars is now in your sign boosting your energy for the next six weeks! (This happens only once every two years.) Oh yea, you’re gonna be PowerPoint on steroids. Look out world!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Once a year, the Sun sits at the top of your chart for four weeks. This symbolizes that you are in a flattering spotlight! This is why, without doing anything special, you will be admired by bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. They might ask you to assume increased responsibilities. Since this “magic lighting” begins for your sign this week, this means the month ahead is the perfect time to make your pitch and go after what you want because everyone admires you and sees you as competent, capable and clever! Venus will also be at the top of your chart making relations with authority types smooth and cozy. (In fact, a romance with a boss might begin.) Since you have this enormous advantage in the coming month –use it!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This week the Sun and Venus will move into your fellow Fire sign, which means the energy of those planets (symbolically speaking) will be supportive to your sign. (This happens twice a year, about four months before and four months after your birthday.) For starters, it will boost your energy both at work and at play. It makes the month ahead the perfect time for a vacation. Basically, you will be able to do whatever you want. Take time to survey your recent achievements. Decide how you can use them to prepare for the future. Meanwhile, the month ahead is a great time to formulate goals because Mars will give you the drive to act on them as well as enjoy physical activity with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week ushers in a month ahead where you will be more focused and more ambitious for your career, your job or anything that promotes your reputation among your peers. You will have a stronger than usual interest in anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. In fact, the coming month is an especially favourable time for you to discuss how to divide or share an inheritance or anything to do with shared property because the outcome will very likely benefit you, and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank. Intimate relationships will be particularly passionate during this same window of time. Wow, money and sex – what more do you want?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This week, the Sun and Venus will move into a position that is directly opposite your sign and they will stay there for the next month. This polarized position will cause you to focus on partnerships and close friendships more than usual. Ultimately, it will benefit these relationships because it will allow you to see how you interact with others with more objectivity. In turn, this means you can learn more about your style of relating to others and you can improve how you function in these relationships. Hey, this is a major bonus! You will also have a stronger than usual desire to travel, learn, study and do anything to expand your awareness of the world.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For different reasons (according to the details of your life), starting this week, you will work hard to get better organized in the month ahead. Many of you will make lists and decide how to work smarter to get more bang for your buck in terms of results for your efforts. As you set these high standards for yourself, they will extend into other areas of your life including your health. This means many of you will work to improve your health in the month ahead. Likewise, many of you might be more involved with a pet. Incidentally, you might have some conflict about shared property, inheritances or differing values with someone. These are just ego conflicts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In the month ahead, the placement of both the Sun and Venus, starting this week, will encourage playful activities, social diversions, the enjoyment of sports events, fun activities with children, and an eagerness to enjoy the arts or express your creative talents. Meanwhile, romance will flourish! Vacations and good times will appeal! Yes, it’s party city Sagittarians! Having said that, however, fiery Mars will be opposite your sign for the next six weeks and this could promote conflict and competition with partners and close friends. To deal with this – patience will be your best ally.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be super productive in the month ahead. Issues related to home, family and dealing with a parent will be a bigger focus. You will want to stay at home or cocoon more than usual. Some will take on redecorating projects to make your home look more attractive. Some will pursue possible residential moves. Meanwhile, the placement of Mars will make you want to work very hard. You will take considerable pride in how much you work you do. You might also be so gung-ho, that you start delegating to everyone else as well. Easy does it. Rome wasn’t built in a day; in fact, I hear they’re still working on it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The pace of your days will begin to accelerate this week because in the month ahead, you’ve got things to do, people to see and places to go! Short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying are some reasons you face a jampacked schedule. Relax: this will be “fun busy”. You won’t be harried. Quite the opposite, you will be pleasantly pumped because you’re getting so much done. Relations with siblings, relatives and neighbours will be positive. Very likely, you will have a greater appreciation for the beauty all around you in your everyday world. Likewise, you will feel fortunate to know the people that you do. Appreciation is a wonderful thing. Lucky you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In the month ahead, you will focus more on earnings, cash flow, resources, your possessions and your values. This is a good time to take stock of what you own and what you owe. In other words, how much are you worth? When it comes to money, information is power. Many of you will spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones in the coming month. You will also be eager to communicate to others because Mercury will be in your sign. One unexpected influence however, is that something to do with your home will be chaotic or upset on a temporary basis. Visiting guests, renovations, redecorating projects – something will force you to cope as best you can.

www.georgianicols.com