SUNscopes for the week of June 30

All Signs: This week five events occur. Mars moves into Leo to stay for eight weeks. (This last occurred two years ago.) Venus moves into Cancer for six weeks. We’ve been waiting for Mercury to go retrograde and Bingo! — it does this week. (This retrograde lasts until the beginning of August, but the shadow period is until August 15.) Meanwhile, on Tuesday, there’s a Solar Eclipse making it a fabulous day to make resolutions. Finally, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday are bad days to shops or make important decisions due to the Moon Alert. If you only read my weekly, you might not know about Moon Alerts. My daily horoscope lists the Moon Alert at the top every day. These are handy warnings and I live by them. (I hope you were paying attention because there will be a midterm on this next Thursday.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even though your focus is on home, family and your private life, nevertheless, your ruler Mars will be in a fun part of your chart for the next six weeks. It will give you the courage to express what you are and be bold and energetic. It promotes opportunities for vacations, romance, increased activity with children and a chance to assert your true self. Old flames might be back in the picture due to Mercury retrograde. Fair Venus will make you want to redecorate your digs and buy beautiful things for your home. Please note that Wednesday, Friday and Sunday are bad days to shop. Meanwhile, Tuesday is a wonderful day to set intentions and make resolutions. It’s never too late to be the person you always wanted to be.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because both fiery Mars and retrograde Mercury are taking place at the bottom of your chart, this means you are entering a time where everything to do with home and family is disruptive, combative, challenging, hectic and full of change! Expect to hear from relatives you haven’t seen for a while. This is a great time to do repairs you’ve been postponing. Fortunately, no matter what the demands of your home life at this time are, fair Venus will make your communications diplomatic and charming. In fact, you will enjoy your daily surroundings and appreciate them more! Tuesday is a great day to make resolutions about how you communicate on a daily basis.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Get ready because retrograde Mercury will create transportation delays, communication mix-ups and misunderstandings with others. At the same time, fiery Mars makes you identify with your opinions and be argumentative. You will fight back if anyone disagrees with you. (Be careful because you might be wrong!) Therefore, be calm and think before you speak. The good news is your finances are favoured and you want to shop for beautiful things. Please note that Wednesday, Friday and Sunday are poor days to shop for anything other than gas and food. Tuesday is an excellent day to examine your relationship to money, assets and to make resolutions in those areas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The Sun in your sign gives you power and boosts your health; plus it expands your sphere of influence. Venus in your sign (for the next six weeks) makes you charming and diplomatic. What a combo! You are more attractive, which is why this is the month to shop for wardrobe goodies. Mercury goes retrograde in your House of Earnings, which means cheques in the mail will be late and financial matters will be delayed. You might misplace items. Mars increases your desire to earn money and spend it. Important: Avoid shopping Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Tuesday’s Solar Eclipse is in your sign giving you a great chance to set new resolutions!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The Sun and Venus continue to make you want to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings. In fact, Tuesday’s Solar Eclipse will strengthen your desire for contemplation and self scrutiny. Nevertheless, Mars and retrograde Mercury are active in your sign making you aggressive and busy. (Whaat?) Life will be challenging because retrograde Mercury is in your sign! (Gulp) Expect mixed-up communications, delays and misplaced items. However, the good news is that you will easily finish things you’ve been meaning to do forever. You’ll get those pictures framed or those chairs finally recovered. Whatever has been lingering for months (or years) will now get completed. Finally!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Venus now joins the Sun to boost your popularity, especially with creative, artistic people. Take note that Tuesday’s Solar Eclipse is an excellent day to make future goals. Don’t miss this opportunity. Meanwhile, retrograde Mercury and fiery Mars are hiding in your chart, which definitely is an indication that secrets will come up in the next few weeks and skeletons from the closet will say, “Boo!” Fortunately, this same influence will facilitate any kind of research you need to do or any attempt on your part to find solutions to old problems or answers from the past. Because you might be active in clubs, groups and organizations – avoid important decisions on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The Sun still makes you high viz. and attractive to bosses and VIPs. Now Venus joins the Sun and makes you even more appealing to others! Venus also attracts important people to you and greases the wheels of whatever you’re doing. You will be asked for input about design, layout, office redecorating or PR work in the next few weeks. (Actually, you’re so attractive a new love relationship with someone older or in a position of authority might begin.) Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde will attract old friends from the past back into your life. You might feel competitive with someone. Many of you will be involved in physical sports and group activities. Whatever the case, you shine!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re eager to travel and learn something new because you want to expand your world. You’re turned on by new ideas, new concepts and talking to people who are exploring new paths as well. Obviously, this is the time to travel for pleasure and learn for your own enjoyment. Meanwhile, Mars has now moved to the top of your chart arousing your ambition as never before! The last time this happened was two years ago. You’ve got the bit in your teeth and you’re determined to succeed. Your best chance for success will be to rethink something you thought of before because retrograde Mercury will enhance old ideas and projects from the past. What is important in your life that you want to take another shot at?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Life is intense. Whether it’s politics, backyard gossip, family dramas, your job, financial issues – everything matters! The word casual isn’t even in your vocabulary. Naturally, this passion extends to intimacy. (Woot!) Venus enters the picture making intimacy even more affectionate and sizzling! Mars amps your desire to travel (what’s new?); however, Mercury retrograde might trip you up in some way or create delays and obstacles. Therefore, if you are travelling, ideally, go someplace you have been before. And definitely, double check all details, reservations, itineraries etc. as well as give yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected. Bon voyage!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Close friendships and partnerships continue to be important because the Sun is still opposite your sign. Fortunately, Venus is now opposite your sign and this is a lovely influence! It is considered the best position for all relationships, marriages, love affairs and partnerships. You will be able to express your affection easily to others. In addition, you will have a better understanding of where they’re coming from and so you will be more patient and understanding. Even your relations with your enemies will improve! Meanwhile, back in the boudoir, fiery Mars is in a sexual part of your chart, heightening your sex drive. As Eric Idle of the Monty Python group would quip, “Say no more! Nudge, nudge. Wink, wink!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re happy to work hard and you’re also motivated to work. You want results for your efforts, which is why you’re working smarter. This is also why you’re thinking about how to best manage your life. Venus has now joined the Sun to bring more joy from your efforts. It promotes positive relations with coworkers as well as good health. This is opportune that you find work and health to be rewarding because Mars opposite your sign might create obstacles with partners and close friends. Furthermore, retrograde Mercury will attract ex-partners or old issues with current partners back into your world. Be patient, tolerant and use skilful means dealing with loved ones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s still fun city for Pisces! Grab every opportunity to go on a vacation. Accept invitations for social occasions, the arts, sports events and fun getaways. You will also enjoy playful activities with children. Romance can flourish as well as the arts because you are very much in touch with your muse at this time. Unfortunately, retrograde Mercury will create errors, delays and mixed-up communications at work. On the upside however, fiery Mars will motivate you to work hard so you have the energy to cope with the unexpected. Your entire month ahead will favour relating to children as well as love affairs. You will get along easily with others because there’s no need to pretend to be what you are not.

