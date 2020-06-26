SUNscopes for the week of June 28

All Signs: In astrology, Mars represents energy – all kinds of energy including sexual and militant aggression. Mars is the ruling planet of Aries; and Mars is in Aries only once every two years for about six weeks. But lo! What news from yonder modem breaks? This week Mars enters Aries to stay for six months. Repeat – six months! The last time Mars was in Aries so long was in 1988, and before that in 1941. This means for the rest of this year, Mars will super energize one part of our chart (except for 10 weeks from September to mid-Nov., when Mars is retrograde, and will create self-doubt, chaos and confusion.) Oh wow. Note: No animal was harmed in the writing of this column.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Not since 1988 have you been so fired up and for so long! With your ruler Mars in your sign for the rest of the year (excluding the 10 weeks of its retrograde period) you will have boundless energy! Mars is always connected with work and physical output. Therefore, the rest of this year will be a time of great activity for you! You will feel that you have a chance to show the world what you can do. You will be more of a fighter for your rights than usual as well as the rights of others. However, be careful about coming on too strong and overwhelming everyone. (You know who you are.) Be nice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There’s no way to sugarcoat this. Actually, there is. What am I thinking? I am talking to the gourmets of the zodiac! Let’s take these words, roll them in orange juice and dip them in sugar. Maybe add some sprinkles? The fact is that for the rest of the year, Mars will be hiding in your chart, and Mars is an aggressive, forthright, in-your-face planet that doesn’t like to hide. This is why you will be robbed of the credit you deserve for something you do. Mars might make you your own worst enemy by making you doing little self-defeating acts. (“I can’t believe I said that?”) The way to handle this is to take more time to be alone – more “me” time. Hey, you’ll love doing research.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be obsessed with goal setting for the rest of this year because Mars will urge you to define goals and pursue them! “Get up! Get dressed! Go, go, go!” Actually, you can easily achieve your goals this year by cooperating with others. Admittedly, you might be bossy. (“Moi?” “Yes, you.”) It’s a delicate balance. Your best option is to coordinate your needs with the needs of others. Find common goals. Obviously because of the high energy of Mars, physical activity with friends such as athletics will be rewarding. Look around you. Who wants to achieve something that you want as well? Easy peasy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the rest of this year, your ambition will be aroused as never before. In fact, if you are under 50 years old, you will never have felt this ambitious in your adult life before. For the rest of the year, you will work extremely hard! Naturally, you want to be your own boss. Unfortunately, this high energy to achieve will put you at odds with employers, bosses and parents. They feel threatened! Conflict with coworkers could also arise. One obvious solution is to align your interest with the interests of someone else. Then, you will be on the same page and working for the same goal. Because you might be at odds with others, choose your fights. Be careful. Remember the tortoise and the hare? He who lasts, wins.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the rest of this year, you will do more creative intellectual work than usual. You might explore new beliefs and methodologies; and if you embrace them, you will want to share them with others. Caution: Be careful about trying to coerce others into believing as you do. Your best bet is to throw your energy into expanding your mind! Look for experiences that open up new dimensions in your life. Travel will be gratifying. New studies and new courses will also appeal. You might also use your energy to achieve results in publishing, the media or something to do with medicine and the law. It’s an exciting, stimulating six months ahead!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For the rest of this year, you might experience disputes about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues or anything jointly held — your partner’s wealth, for example. You might be in conflict with someone, which in turn forces you to re-examine and change your own position. You might also realize that your values are different than someone else’s values? Mars will also help you to see the transforming quality of an intense, physical, intimate relationship. (The stuff of movies!) In some way, you are encountering the death of an old order to make room for the birth of a new one.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Oy vey! Fiery Mars is opposite your sign for the rest of year. Sheesh! This affects your closest friendships and partnerships, including marriage. It encourages conflicts with those who are closest to you. The problem is you don’t want to give in or to compromise. Oh yes, Mars is all about ego, ego, ego! Face it. Do you want to be right or in a relationship? Your choice. On the upside, this is your chance to lay your cards on the table and be honest about what why you might be unhappy. But go easy. 100% honesty in any relationship is crazy. Be respectful of the other person’s feelings. Be wise and think about what your long-term objective is, which is the success of your relationship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For the rest of this year, you’ll be gung-ho to get lots done! What will encourage you is you will be proud of your accomplishments! One tiny caveat will present itself: Although you want to work for yourself and get credit for what you do – because of the placement of Mars, you may have to work on behalf of someone else. They might even want to take credit for your accomplishments! (Whaaat?) It will be tough to be a team player for the rest of this year. Ideally, try to maneuver yourself into a position where you don’t have to work with others or for anyone else. Guard against accidents as well as infections and fevers. Protect your health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky you! (“The Force is strong in this one.”) The rest of this year will actually flow more easily for you. Furthermore, you will even surprise yourself by seeing that you are ready to demand to be who you are and do exactly what you want! You will feel playful! You will make more effort to seek out amusements and pleasure. You will be excited by the arts, and especially a chance to express your own creativity. In romance, you will be physically passionate! (Notably so.) Basically, you will use your energy to have a wonderful time! Admittedly, conflict with kids might arise. Be patient. Your challenge will be to stay with one task because your self-discipline is all over the map. But you will have fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For the next six months, your home life will be active and perhaps chaotic. This could be due to renovations, residential moves or visiting guests. (This is a tough time to live with parents.) Furthermore, you will insist on having your surroundings exactly the way you want them to be. If someone crosses you, you’ll react! You might get bogged down in petty, bickering – fighting about something you don’t even understand or care about. Basically, these are power struggles with people at home or relatives. Consider this: The upside is that the rest of this year will gift you with opportunities to practice patience – one of the greatest virtues. And on a daily basis!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be a force to contend with for the rest of this year because all your communications with others will be direct and proactive. (Gulp.) You will say what you mean – and mean what you say! This is because you will identify strongly with your ideas and opinions. If someone disagrees with you, you will take it as a personal affront, and then you will try to convince others to agree with you. (Not good.) Naturally, this communication style will help those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. Meanwhile, the tempo of your everyday life will accelerate for the rest of the year and your energy will be high! “More whiskey and fresh horses for my men!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the rest of this year, you might find yourself defending your values to others. Really? You will be more fixated on money and possessions than usual. This could be because suddenly, for some reason, you feel that you are your bank account, your car, your furniture or your property. You identify with what you own. (Of course, you’re not your bank account or your property – but you are your car.) This will make you want to buy things. Be aware that this temptation exists because the odds are that you will spend too much money on things you don’t really need. Be wise. Guard against wasteful spending.

