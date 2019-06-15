SUNscopes for the week of June 16

All Signs: This week we have a powerful Full Moon on Monday. Midweek, Mercury lines up with Mars; and then Mars and Mercury oppose Pluto. (Yikes!) This will create tension and arguments because Mercury is all about how we talk and communicate, while Mars and Pluto have aggressive Darth Vader energy. (“Obi-Wan has taught you well.”) Do your best to dodge power struggles and pushy conversations. On Friday, a major shift (and a relief) occurs when the Sun moves from Gemini into Cancer. Nevertheless, you might feel the need to send up a bat signal or get a bumper sticker that says, “I go where I’m towed.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be vigilant on Sunday/Monday to avoid accidents because Monday’s Full Moon is accident-prone for your sign. Therefore, think before you do or say anything. It just takes three seconds. (Did you know that the early meaning of the word scruples means “to hesitate”?) Avoid family arguments this week. In fact, for the next four weeks, your focus will shift to your private life and anything to do with family relationships and where you live. There might be lots of discussions going on because renovations, repairs and visiting relatives are stirring up crazy energy at home. Your only recourse is patience because patience is the antidote to anger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial matters might come to a head at the beginning of the week. In turn, this might be the reason that you have power struggles with someone, probably related to your daily activities. Because Mars is in the part of your chart that governs your communication style, you’re coming on strong right now! (Remember that you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.) Whatever happens, the pace of your days is going to accelerate in the next four weeks because you are going to be busy! Plan on taking a short trip (or several). Expect to do more reading, studying and writing as well as juggling mucho errands, meetings and tasks. Stay mindful so that you can keep all these balls in the air.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

On Monday, the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place – and it’s a powerful one, which means you will have to be more understanding and diplomatic when dealing with partners and close friends. Something could lead to quarrels about money or possessions. Perhaps the ownership of something is under dispute? Could be anything. In turn, this will prompt a strong focus on your part on money and possessions for the next four weeks. You might wonder about your salary and want to boost your earnings. You might have excellent moneymaking ideas. You might also plan on some big expenditures, especially because you feel a bit vulnerable right now. It’s as if your wealth equates your value – which is not true. But it’s an easy trap to fall into.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Naturally you will feel tension during Monday’s Full Moon because the Moon is your ruler. Furthermore, when Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto, this will trigger difficulties with partners and close friends because both Mercury and Mars are in your sign. (Yikes!) Arguments are practically unavoidable. Don’t try to make anyone over or “fix” things. Just let it be. Fortunately, on Friday, the Sun enters your sign where it will stay for the next four weeks boosting your energy and giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. The Sun will also attract favourable situations to you as well as powerful people. (Not too shabby!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tension with a friend might take place during the Full Moon on Monday. Be cooperative because the Full Moon tension is gone in 48 hours. However, shortly afterwards, further tension might take place but it will be behind the scenes. You might feel annoyed and yet, muzzled for some reason because you can’t speak up. (The worst!) No worries. When the Sun changes signs on Friday, it enters a hidden part of your chart for four weeks, which means, you will want to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes. You will choose it. Use this time to make some future goals and plan your year ahead. On Monday, July 22, when the Sun enters your sign for the first time in a year – suddenly, everything changes and you will display yourself in full dazzle! Ta da!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

On Monday, you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career and your vacation. Always a tough choice. In the few days following the Full Moon, you might experience tension dealing with a group or a friend. Do not be critical. Do not be bossy. Do not offer advice. Be accommodating and reasonable, and the squeeze play that lasts for a few days will then be over. (Whew!) Following that, you enter a four-week interval during which your popularity will increase! Suddenly, everyone wants to see your face! Enjoy good times with friends, groups and clubs. This same four-week interval is a marvellous time to set future goals. Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be mindful on Monday because the Full Moon energy is accident-prone for your sign. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Keep your eyes open. Think before you speak. This same advice applies for the next few days because midweek, it’s easy to get into a fight with someone in a position of authority – a boss, parent, teacher or the police. (Not good.) Just coast because by the end of the week, the Sun climbs to the top of your chart where it will stay for four weeks casting a flattering light on you. This means that for that month, you make a fabulous impression on everyone, which in turn, means it’s your chance to go for the gold! Yeah!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Money disputes about shared property and inheritances might arise on Monday. Midweek, steer clear of politics, religion and racial issues because they will disintegrate into nasty arguments. The fact is you can never use reason to attack someone’s prejudice. It won’t work. By definition, a prejudice is not based on reason. Instead, make travel plans because for the next four weeks, you want to get outta Dodge! You want adventure and a chance to learn something new! Sign up for a course to broaden your knowledge. Basically, you want to grab more out of life for yourself! And why not? You will never again be as young as you are right now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

On Monday, the only Full Moon all year in your sign is taking place. Naturally, you might feel some tension when dealing with others. More likely, money squabbles or disputes about property or salary might take place midweek. You have definite opinions about something. On Friday, when the Sun changes signs, you enter a four-week window of time that will be particularly intense and passionate. In fact, you will feel passionate about everything – including sex. Fortunately, with fair Venus directly opposite your sign, relations with partners and close friends are quite cozy. How opportune and timely! Smoochie boochies!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Monday’s Full Moon might create a bit of tension at work. It might even cause a health issue or something related to a pet to come to a head, which forces you to deal with something one way or the other. Be patient with others midweek because you might attract someone to you who is pushy, critical or demanding. Avoid arguments because they will drain you and accomplish nothing. By Friday, the Sun will enter Cancer and then sit directly opposite your sign for four weeks, drawing your focus to close friendships and partnerships. It will give you the advantage of having more objectivity and a better ability to view your own style of relating to others. This can be helpful!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid squabbles with friends and lovers on Monday during the Full Moon. Likewise, be patient with children. They feel the Full Moon — even your dog does. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to be patient with coworkers midweek because people will be testy, critical and in your face. Consider this an opportunity to cultivate patience. However, on Friday the Sun changes signs, ushering in a productive four-week window where you will work hard and get better organized. You will give much thought to how you can manage your life better. It will be a great time to refine and hone your techniques and procedures. “Every day, in every way, I’m getting better and better.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid domestic arguments or difficulties with bosses and parents on Monday. It’s a Full Moon day, so take it easy. Chill out. Midweek, lover’s quarrels might arise. Some of you will have difficulty dealing with others if you work in the arts, show business or the hospitality industry. Just hang in there because on Friday, the Sun enters the most fun part of your chart! Yay! It will stay there for four weeks attracting tons of opportunities for parties, picnics, barbecues, fun-filled sports events, playful times with kids and romance! This same window of time will be perfect to slip away on a vacation because your primary motivation will be “Let’s have fun!” (This is also a creative time.)

