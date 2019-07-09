SUNscopes for the week of July 7

GEORGIA NICOLS July 7, 2019

All Signs: We are in the thick of Mercury retrograde in Leo, which will most affect early Leos born in July or people who are early Leo Rising. Meanwhile this week, we’re in for some shocks (good and bad). On Monday, Venus dances with Uranus; and on Thursday, Mars is at odds with Uranus. (Quelle surprise!) Uranus symbolizes something sudden and unexpected — anything from explosions of dynamite and earth quakes to burnt toast. It’s an accident-prone influence, but it also gives us the courage to make a break for freedom. Uranus wants to shake us out of our complacency. “Wake up!” Dan Rather said, “Americans will put up with anything provided it doesn’t block traffic.” Hmmm, is doing nothing your decision? George Carlin said, “Just cuz you got the monkey off your back doesn’t mean the circus has left town.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Old flames are back in your life again, which can be disconcerting or thrilling depending on how things ended. (Most Aries people have a past, oh yeah.) A pleasant surprise that is related to home, family and real estate will occur at the beginning of the week. You might buy something modern or high-tech for your home. You might spontaneously entertain at home. However, later in the week, you might find yourself at odds with your kids. You might also feel intensely competitive in a sports event. Be careful that your impulsiveness does not lead to an accident or need for rebellion. (You know who you are.) Chill out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s old home week for you because this particular Mercury retrograde draws relatives and family members you haven’t seen for a while back into your life. (“Maude?”) Be smart and stock the fridge because you don’t know who will be sleeping on your sofa! Early in the week, life will be fast-paced and fun because you will experience unexpected surprises, pleasant encounters, new ideas and lovely sharings with others. However, later in the week, perhaps a family member will have overstayed their welcome because something will provoke some explosions at home or disruptions. You might revolt! You will definitely want to assert your rights – no question. And why not?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a particularly difficult Mercury retrograde for you. Naturally, because Mercury is your ruler, you always feel the frustrations of Mercury retrograde with silly errors, confused communications, misplaced items and whatnot. However, each Mercury retrograde is different because it takes place in a different part of your chart because it’s in a different sign. This Mercury retrograde will really hit you in areas of communication and transportation. Expect delays and car problems. Oy vey! Fortunately, at the beginning of the week, you might get money or a raise. You might buy yourself something really cool. But by the end of the week, accidents and entanglements with others might frustrate you. Oh dear, easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Basically, things are excellent for you because the Sun and fair Venus are in your sign this week. This is empowering! Not only that, this makes you diplomatic and charming with everyone – (let’s hope they give you lots of gifts!) Admittedly, this Mercury retrograde will delay financial matters for you. Cheques in the mail will be late. People will be slow to pay you, that sort of thing. On the upside, you can finally bring certain financial deals to a close. Yes! Meanwhile, at the beginning of the week something will surprise and delight you! You might make new friends or suddenly throw a party! However, by the end of the week, guard your possessions and keep an eye on your money to avoid loss or theft. Be alert! (The world needs more lerts.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Ironically, Mercury was retrograde in your sign last year during your birthday. No fair! Here it is again! You will definitely suffer from silly delays with paperwork, computers, texting, emails, phones and messaging. Just grin and bear it. Remember that the upside is this is the perfect time for you to finish old projects. (And you will.) The beginning of the week is quite pleasant. You have lots of energy and something rather personal will please you. It might even be spiritual or discovering a deeper understanding or conviction about something. An epiphany! However, later in the week, you might be at odds with an authority figure. Tread carefully. No one wants egg on their face. (Ketchup helps.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This particular Mercury retrograde will put you in touch with past memories and personal moments you might not even share with others. (They’re just for you.) But they will pop up in your mind and be meaningful for you. A pleasant encounter with a friend, perhaps someone creative and artistic, will take place early in the week. Or you might meet someone new who is charming and delightful. By contrast, later in the week you might be at odds with someone about politics, religion or racial matters. Avoid these confrontations because there is no upside for you. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Friends from the past or news about old friends are back in your world because of Mercury retrograde. This will be interesting and informative. It’s fun to trade lies and talk about the bad old days. Early in the week, you might have a pleasant surprise dealing with bosses, parents and VIPs. You might be singled out for an award or praise or kudos of some sort. People will applaud and admire you! Something might happen that boosts your reputation in the eyes of others. (Hey, we like.) However, later in the week you might find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group. Grrr. But you will assert yourself! You might throw down the gauntlet or turn your back on someone. That’s it!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many of you are dealing with old issues related to bosses and parents. Either memories of them or they themselves are suddenly back in your world. This is always thought-provoking because when it comes to dealing with authority figures, later, we always have ideas about how we might have handled things better but that’s based on 20/20 hindsight. Ha! It’s easy to know the right thing to do after something has happening. An unexpected chance to travel or to get further training or education might fall in your lap. If so, jump on it! Later in the week, resist the urge to rebel against authority just for the sake of it. Cool your jets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveller of the zodiac, and unfortunately, this particular Mercury retrograde is taking place in the part of your chart related to travel. Therefore, expect delays, mixups and confusion in reservations, bookings, schedules and itineraries. Double check everything! At the beginning of the week, a surprise gift, boon or favour will come to you. Act quickly and accept it. Just say, “Thank you!” Don’t delay or the opportunity will be gone. Later in the week, avoid philosophical and political discussions, especially about religion and race because they will only frustrate you and accomplish nothing. Don’t even go there.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This particular Mercury retrograde will resurrect old matters from the past related to inheritances, shared property and insurance issues. It could cause delays in these areas or bring them back into your world again. Naturally, this is an opportunity for you to wrap them up once and for all because during Mercury retrograde, it’s easy to finish things. Relations with members of the general public plus partners and old friends are very warm, even surprising at the beginning of the week. Later in the week, disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance matters might arise. If they do, stay frosty. Be cool. (Sometimes the first one who speaks is the one who loses.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Like last August, this year, once again you are dealing with old issues with partners and close friends. It might even be the same issue! Obviously, this is your chance to deal with it with wisdom and skilful means. (One can always hope.) Many of you will also hear from ex-partners at this time. You won’t mind this because you like to stay friends. (They don’t always agree.) Look for good news on the job at the beginning of the week. You might get praise or even a raise. A new relationship with a coworker or a new coworker on the scene will please you. Be patient with partners and close friends toward the end of the week when people are rebellious and quick to lash out. Yikes! Run away! Run away!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Once again, matters related to your job are topsy-turvy and full of delays, confusions and mixed-up communications. The bright side is that this is the perfect time for you to pull everything together that is job-related. Get it done! Strive to make everything organized and tickety-boo. You’ll love it when it’s finished. Early in the week, an unexpected invitation will delight you. It might be romantic. It might involve sports, the arts or something to do with your kids. Whatever the case, it will please you. By contrast, avoid arguments with coworkers at the end of the week. Just let someone vent. (Maybe that someone is you?)

www.georgianicols.com