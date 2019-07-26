SUNscopes for the week of July 28

All Signs: Mercury retrograde is now in Leo. I’m a Leo and here’s a classic example of how Mercury retrograde creates car problems and confused communications. Last Friday, I picked up my car from the shop where they installed a new motor for my side mirrors. Driving down Denman in Friday rush hour, several cars were honking and I thought how like New York we were becoming! By the time, I was driving through Stanley Park, more cars were honking and I began to grow suspicious. I pressed my horn. Same honk! The honking horns were ME! Aagghh! I drove all the way home with these intermittent honks, my head down in an apologetic wince. Even after I got out of the car and walked into the house — it honked goodbye! This week Mercury retrograde is over. (I’m so glad.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week you can expect some surprises and interruptions to sports events, social outings, parties, events related to theatre and the arts, plus anything to do with your kids or a romantic partner. It could be something as extreme as a sports accident or a romantic breakup. Or it could be as mild as simply being late or having to reschedule a social event. Wise parents will be extra vigilant to protect their kids this week. Meanwhile, relatives who have been camped on your doorstep will finally leave because Mercury retrograde is over. However, if you are contemplating a major purchase like a truck, car, computer or cell phone, wait until the shadow period is gone, which is Aug. 2. “Really?” “Yes, really.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Something unexpected will impact your home or your family life this week. You might have a falling out with a parent or an authority figure in the family. This might make you feel you have to strike a blow for freedom. And perhaps this is the case? Something unexpected might affect your home, especially related to electricity or technology where you live. Someone unexpected might visit you or do a favour for you. You might also encounter a surprising real-estate opportunity. Someone might want to buy your home or something that you own? Meanwhile, you will welcome that Mercury is no longer retrograde as of this week because havoc with transportation and communications will subside. Whew!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do this week because this is an accident-prone week for you. Something sudden and unexpected will change your daily routine. Things will be different. You might suddenly have to take a short trip or conversely, a short trip might be cancelled. You might have an argument with a sibling or relative. You might want more freedom from someone? You might also receive pleasant, surprising news. You might socialize with others and have fun! You might also find yourself in beautiful surroundings that make you purr with pleasure. Others will listen to you this week because you inspire them. Meanwhile, delays to your finances will lessen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re never casual about money. You respect money and you handle it carefully. Whatever you earn – you hold onto it. You know the sales, you don’t buy full retail. That’s why it’s important for you to know that this week something unexpected will impact your finances and cash flow. It might mean that you find money or that you lose money. It might also mean that something unexpected affects your possessions: you might lose something or find something you lost? An unexpected boon, gift, favour or chunk of cash might come your way? Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde has recently slipped back into your sign; however, this week it’s over. Glory hallelujah!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you read my All Signs above, honk if you can relate! There’s mucho energy floating around related to you because the Sun, Venus and Mars are in your sign plus Mercury will join this merry trio on August 12, which means four planets will be in Leo! “C’est moi?” Oui! Meanwhile this week, something sudden and unexpected will be disruptive. It could be an automobile breakdown, a sudden argument or an unexpected separation from someone. You might have difficulty dealing with restrictions or authority figures. Your everyday routine will change! Romance will be exciting and stimulating although you might have a fight? Flirtations and a desire for new experiences will intrigue you! Fasten your seatbelt.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A number of different things might occur this week that makes you feel restless. You might not even know why you feel this way. But many of you will feel rebellious and will chafe at restrictions. Plans will change. What you expected to do won’t happen. Instead, what happens is what you least expected! (Whaaat?) However, some of you will suddenly begin a secret love affair, quite likely, with someone who is “different”. The whole week will be a bit of a crapshoot. However, your ruler Mercury will stop being retrograde, and that’s good news. This will give you the feeling of going forward with confidence; however, you might feel like you’re being shot out of a cannon!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are a social sign and very much in touch with friends, groups and organizations. Therefore, you should know that this week something will happen that might blow you out of the water. Admittedly, it could be minor; however, it could be major! Something to do with a friend or a member of a group (or the entire group) might trigger a big surprise. You might be welcomed into a group or you might be rejected! Someone you know might do something bizarre or unusual; or perhaps you will meet someone new who is bizarre or unusual. In all likelihood, you’ll make a friend who is memorable and exciting. In fact, this friend could become a lover. Woot!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This week is tricky. The Sun is at the top of your chart, and you’re high viz. But it’s positive! People admire you, especially bosses and parents. Enter Uranus! It will challenge your Sun. It will upset the status quo and threaten your reputation. You might do something unexpected or even shocking in the eyes of authority figures. (This could be minor or major.) You might have a serious rift with a parent or boss. You might feel rebellious and want to break away. Or maybe the surprise is something pleasant? You might start a romantic relationship with a boss. Meanwhile, delays and confusion that you’ve suffered with travel plans, publishing, medicine and the law will settle down. This is good news!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Expect disruptions to travel plans this week. A trip might be interrupted, cancelled or rescheduled. Or you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so? (This surprise could work in both directions.) Likewise, interruptions to legal or medical matters, publishing and the media might also catch you off guard. A fallout with someone over a dispute about race, politics or religion might occur. (Avoid this.) The good news is delays with taxes, debt, money back from the government, insurance settlements and shared property will now subside. These areas will be more reliable and predictable. (You can trust your Baloney meter.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Watch for a bat signal this week as a warning to keep your eye on shared property, inheritances, estates, wills, insurance settlements and the money and wealth of your partner or someone else. These are the areas where you will get a surprise. Something will either fall through – or conversely, you might suddenly be the winner! Could go either way. Quite likely, at some point, perhaps later in the week, you will receive a gift, a favor or even the affection of a new love. (Be still my beating heart.) Keep your eyes open! Meanwhile, this week Mercury, which is currently opposite your sign, will go direct. This will stop its retrograde motion, which is good news for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tricky week for relationships and partnerships. Something unexpected will impact them. Some might end. Some will require rethinking because someone might want more freedom in the relationship. The notion of wanting more freedom in your partner or yourself is strong. However, there will also be a surprise related to Venus opposite your sign, and this can be pleasant. It could herald a new relationship. Or perhaps an existing relationship will deepen in a meaningful way? Meanwhile, to whatever extent that Mercury has been causing havoc in your job – you can relax because this will now subside. Your work will be more efficient and reliable.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A gaggle of planets now spurs you to be more efficient, hard-working, dedicated and persevering. You will even work on behalf of someone else because you value the rewards of service to others. This is your ongoing theme at the moment; however, this week something will disrupt it! Something unexpected will blow your job out of the water or radically change things. Admittedly, it could be minor. But it could also be major. Fortunately, when Uranus touches Venus, something pleasant will happen for you. It could be a work-related romance. It could be a promotion or a raise. Whatever it is will soften the surprise that is earlier in the week. Feawr not, you’ll get old one day – if you’re lucky!

www.georgianicols.com