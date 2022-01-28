SUNscopes for the week of January 30, 2022

All Signs: A notable week! The New Moon on Tuesday, ushers in the Chinese New Year. On Wednesday, Groundhog Day (love that movie) is a lovely, upbeat day! On Thursday, Mercury retrograde is over. (Another reason to break out the bubbly.) And on Friday the Sun lines up with stern Saturn while Mars dances with Jupiter. (We’re talking positive energy that’s off the charts.) The message this week is it’s time to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and get back in the game. Whatever obstacles we face will force us to create solutions that actually secure our future in a better way down the road. (I call these “obstacle blessings”.) Think War Games (another great movie):“Confidence is high. I repeat. Confidence is high.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week, your ambition is strong. And as the week progresses, your ambition becomes even more pumped! (Others will notice this.) This is one reason why your relations with bosses, parents and VIPs will be remarkable. In fact, you might get a raise or praise. This is also a popular week for you. Your interactions with others will not only be mutually pleasant, they will also be teaching moments for you. This is the perfect week to get serious about some long-term goals, especially goals that require effort, hard work and courage. Of course, courage is something you never lack. Courage is the warrior’s trait and you are a warrior.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a significant week for you! The Sun is lined up with Saturn at the top of your chart. This means it’s a turning point. Around 1999 was a turning point. Around 2005 was a turning point. Since 2012, you began to shoot for the stars. This week is a culmination in some ways. You see clearly what is working and what is not. Fortunately, you are blessed because your success is obvious. People admire you and even you must admit that you’re reaping the fruits of the seeds you have sown in the past. Start to make serious travel plans if you can, because one way or another – you’re going places!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s always a drag when your ruler Mercury is retrograde. So, the fact that this is over this week is good news! In fact, this week, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. You might inherit. People might give you gifts or do favours for you. Something will definitely benefit you. (Keep your pockets open.) Meanwhile, many of you will make a serious shift in your thinking about religion, or political ideas or something to do with racial issues or society in general. It’s an intelligent, noticeable shift. It could be that you recognize a fear you might have suppressed. Whatever the case, you will experience a new way of looking at something. This new way will be more mature, more intelligent, more accepting and more forgiving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although relations with partners and close friends might have been challenging lately, this week, they morph into something positive, exciting and expansive. You might be introduced to someone new. Or perhaps, someone close to you seems to be someone new? Perhaps you see a different side of this person? Whatever the case, this is a happy revelation, and it pleases you. You will also have to accept certain responsibilities, perhaps responsibilities that involve the care of someone else. Or you might have to face the fact that even though someone else’s values are different from yours, you have to live with this. Think of it this way: some get their starch through bread, some from potatoes, and some from rice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It will be easy for you to work hard and be productive this week because you feel happy to do so. You’re enthusiastic, pumped and energetic. No question. Furthermore, now that Mercury is no longer retrograde, the little glitches and goofy errors you have suffered recently will be reduced. (Thank heavens.) However, the most significant thing occurring right now has to do with your closest partnerships and friendships. You might face an obstacle in this relationship that is difficult. It’s easy for you to be misunderstood in your relationships because you’re willing to give everything — but you want to be adored. The trick is this: If you want to be lovable, you have to BE lovable. (Oh right. Note to self.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week, you continue to work hard and party hard! (The best of both worlds.) Count on a week full of fun diversions, playful times with kids, social outings, artistic adventures, vacations and fun, sports events. Some of you are involved in competitive activities as well. (If so, you look good!) However, at work, you might feel overwhelmed by a test or a major obstacle. Don’t let this get you down. Focus on the present and take tiny, baby steps. Do something positive. This will help you to gather your strength and feel better. Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche said, “Do not take lightly small good deeds, believing they can hardly help. For drops of water one by one, in time can fill a giant pot.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are busy and active with your domestic situation right now. This could be due to visiting guests, residential moves, redecorating projects or renovations. Whatever the case, your plate is full! Fortunately, you have abundant energy to meet the demands being made on you right now. However, something serious, possibly related to one of your kids might be overwhelming. It’s definitely a challenge for you. If it does not relate to your kids, it might relate to your creativity or something to do with sports. Approach it the way you approach the dishes in your sink. Roll up your sleeves and dig in. You don’t have to have magic answers to all the problems. You deal with what’s right in front of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your daily pace is busy! Mercury retrograde has been brutal because it brought problems in areas of transportation, everyday communications, friends, relatives and siblings as well as daily errands and appointments. Car problems, missed appointments, forgotten items and misunderstandings have been rampant. Fortunately, starting this week, normalcy will resume. The crazies are over. However, important responsibilities at home, with a parent or a family member are challenging. Stay positive. Be patient and loving. Stay in the moment and let go of the past. Think of what you want for the future in your personal life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have lots of energy to deal with business and commerce. Many of you are bursting with moneymaking ideas as well. This is why you’re keen to work hard to boost your income (and many of you are also spending big). Money in, money out! Money delays and late cheques will be much less of a problem after this week because Mercury retrograde is over. Big relief. However, you might feel cut off in your communications with relatives, neighbours or siblings. Something is challenging, especially in your ability to communicate to someone. Be patient. Be open. Never underestimate the power of a small gesture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

At this moment, there are four planets in your sign. This is why you are pumped with energy, and yet, at the same time, you are charming and diplomatic with everyone. A winning combo! This week in particular, you are optimistic about something – keen and enthusiastic. Note: Life will become easier after this week. However, something serious regarding salary, earnings, your personal wealth or something to do with your possessions – something that you own – could be a serious concern. It might feel insurmountable. But you will persevere because you know times like this are character building. Your fellow Capricorn Dolly Parton said, “If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a significant week for you because Saturn and the Sun are lined up in your sign. After giving up a lot, and going through a hellish time for several years — last year, Saturn entered your sign. This meant you began to reinvent yourself. (This process will take until 2028.) After that, you’ll be the new you! The good news is that this year, you feel rich. Money and goodies are coming your way! But this week, you are challenged by limitations, burdens or serious responsibilities. It’s sobering. Ultimately, this is a learning curve for you. You will deal with this, and you will deal with it successfully. You don’t have to solve everything. Just begin.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Despite whatever situation might get you down at the moment, for example, you might feel cut off, lonely or out of touch with people right now? Nevertheless, lucky Jupiter is in your sign for the first time since 2010. Bonus! It won’t return again until 2034. Knowing this, it’s obvious you are favoured with good fortune this year and you should make the best use of this blessing. Don’t sit around getting dusty. (Which would actually, be easy to do because things are easier for you this year.) Instead, be aware that the baton is in your hand and it’s your chance to run for it and win something important to you. Friends are helpful and supportive now. (That’s a bonus.) Enjoy your good fortune!

