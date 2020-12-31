SUNscopes for the week of January 3

All Signs: It’s a New Year and change is percolating! Mars leaves Aries where it’s been for six months. Gasp. That lengthy stay in Aries has been weird! (Hasn’t happened since1988.) This change brings relief to many, especially Libra, Cancer and Capricorn. Meanwhile, heads up! Mercury will be retrograde from Jan. 29 to Feb. 21. (Please note: For big-ticket “Mercury-related” purchases like computers, cell phones, cars or trucks, don’t buy them from Jan. 21 to March 13.) This year is noteworthy because it’s the beginning of a new 200-Year cycle, which will have incredible advances in technology and more respect for the rights of the everyday person. As this new year begins, – be positive! Take life with a grain of salt. (I’ll be adding a slice of lime and a shot of tequila.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After six months of being in your sign, this week Mars is leaving. (The last time Mars was in your sign for six months was in 1988. Usually, it is in your sign for only six weeks, once every two years.) This will be a big change for everyone, especially you. It will ignite your desire to work hard and boost your income, that’s for sure. Meanwhile, your year ahead will be more popular than you have had in over a decade! Not only that, relations with friends will actually benefit you, which means it will be in your best interests to be friendly with everyone. Since many of our social interactions will continue to be online – why not explore new ways of being in clubs, groups and associations?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This year begins like gangbusters because fiery Mars has just entered your sign, which will rev up your energy and make your life busier! You will be keen to get things done and you will be more aggressive with others, especially in defending your rights. (Oh yeah.) Your physical energy level will be high and the month ahead will be very positive for you. Meanwhile, this year, you are looking swell because bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs admire you and are impressed with your achievements. Personally, you will begin to see very clearly what is working and what is not. Good. Clarity is a wonderful thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Go gently at the beginning of the week because disputes about shared property, debt, taxes and insurance issues could be nasty. Fortunately, this influence is brief. You’re entering a year where travel will attract you more than ever because you want to expand your experience of the world! If you can’t travel, then do what you can to expand your knowledge of the world through school or online courses because you want to discover new things. You want to embrace new ideas, new concepts, new philosophies. This month is a good financial month for you. In fact, gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. (Keep your pockets open.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In one way, while Mars has been in one sign for the last six months admittedly, it has aroused your ambition! Now however, your focus will swing to friends, groups and organizations. Many of you will feel competitive, especially in group sports or perhaps online gaming? Meanwhile, this year, you will get richer indirectly through the wealth of someone else. You might receive an inheritance. Your partner might earn more, which indirectly benefits you. You might get money back from the government. It’s also a good year to try to get a loan or mortgage. Meanwhile, you will continue to need more rest and more sleep this month. Go to bed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s curious but you begin this year much more ambitious than usual! You will feel this as this week unfolds – definitely. You will be independent and will definitely want credit for what you do. Because of this strong ambition to achieve, you might find yourself in conflict with authority figures. Even coworkers might be threatened. Take it easy. Rome wasn’t built in the day. (In fact, they’re still working on it.) You’re entering a year that is tricky for your closest relationships and partnerships. In one way, they will be challenged. Nevertheless, this year there is a lighthearted joyful quality that is present. In fact, this year is an excellent year for Leos to get married.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The disputes that you might have felt with others about shared property, taxes, and debt last year will fade away now. You can relax. In fact, you will discover that this month, you’re keen to travel or do something to expand your world. You might want to take a course to learn something new? If you can talk to people from other backgrounds and different cultures, this will intrigue you. You’re entering a year where your health will improve and you can also improve your job. If you can’t improve your job, you can get a better job. Meanwhile, this is a playful, fun-loving month that favors romance and joyful times with kids. Great!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This week brings such good news for you – clap your hands! For over six months, Mars has been opposite your sign creating aggro and angst in your dealings with others. Because you try to keep the peace, you dealt with this with forbearance and diplomacy – most of the time. Now this pressure is gone! You are free of that influence for another two years and even then, it will only be for six weeks. It will be much easier to deal with loved ones this year! In fact, this will be one of the most fun-loving, playful, creative years you’ve had in over a decade. Vacations, joy with children and an appreciation of the arts and sports are some of the fun things waiting for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to dial it down a bit as you enter this new year because you are pumped with energy, especially intellectual energy, which makes you speedy, forthright, aggressive and eager to communicate to everyone. When talking to partners and close friends, you might feel some tension because Mars has moved opposite your sign (just for the month). Avoid unnecessary arguments. Why bother? Instead, start to focus on the fact that you can improve your home scene this year. You can make where you live more appealing by renovating or redecorating or expanding – or you can move. You can buy something better or rent something better. Good year for real-estate speculation as well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ve been chomping at the bit for some time now, which means you will feel relieved to actually sink your teeth into a project worthy of your energy. This month, you’re ready to work and get things done! It will thrill you to get better organized. Your focus is still on money and boosting your earnings. Fortunately, you can attract money to you! In part, this is because this year you will be more optimistic, busier and eager to communicate to others – more than you have been in ages. Of course, this is stimulated by a fluctuating situation of changing residences and changing jobs either now or later. Busy you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be relieved to know that the chaotic activity that has plagued your home and family scene for the last six months will start to subside. Things will go back to normal. In fact, you’re heading into a playful, fun-loving month where you might particularly enjoy competitive sports. It’s a strong week with the Sun and Venus in your sign. Admittedly, tension with someone on Monday might occur. (Ego battles.) One of the main reasons you are going to be much happier this year is you are going to get richer! You’re either going to earn more or attract money to you or inherit it – something will happen to increase your assets. Ka-ching!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with people at home this month because increased chaos and activity will stir things up. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. And hey – family is forever. Meanwhile, you are heading into a fabulous year because lucky Jupiter has entered Aquarius where it will stay for the entire year! This will increase your confidence and boost your self-poise by the end of the year – noticeably! It will attract good fortune to you and make you look upon your everyday surroundings with greater enthusiasm. It will nurture a more visionary view of life. It’s a wonderful time of learning and gaining new experiences. The spiritual dimension of your life might also grow. Heady stuff!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s curious but it’s true that you might surprise yourself at how assertive you become this month. (Yikes!) Suddenly, you will find it easy to say what you mean and mean what you say! This will be a popular month for you. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic types. In fact, in many ways, this will be a special year for you because you are going to explore more of your inner world either by osmosis or by consciously choosing spiritual disciplines or methodologies. Meanwhile, you’re also going to downsize and streamline your belongings and even your relationships because this year and next, you intend to cut loose from anything is holding you back. Smart move!

