SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 19

All Signs: Each year, the Sun travels through all 12 signs, which gives everyone different opportunities to explore. For the next four weeks, the Sun will journey through Aquarius, which is an Air sign (despite the confusion of its symbol the Water Carrier). Aquarius energy is intellectually vibrant, original, inventive and cutting-edge! Aquarians are fabulous net-workers! They love aviation and excel in technology, computers and science. In the next four weeks, these special qualities will flourish more in all of us. Take mathematics for example, there are three kinds of people: those who can count and those who can’t.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In the next four weeks, you will be more social and more involved with friends. You will deepen your existing friendships and make new friends. Likewise, many of you will be more involved with clubs, groups and professional organizations. It’s important to know that this increased involvement with others will benefit you. (Hopefully, it will benefit others as well i.e. a mutual situation.) The stimulation of others in your life will encourage you to set future goals or change your existing goals for the future. It’s true: friendship is the bread of life – (yeah, yeah, money is the honey.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the four next weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart. (This is the only time all year this occurs.) This is an auspicious time for you! It symbolizes that a spotlight is shining down on you, and this light flatters you and makes you look great in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. (Even though you aren’t doing anything special.) Obviously, this is a blessing from the universe. Take advantage of the situation while it lasts. The next four weeks are the perfect time to advance your agenda or make your pitch or convince others to go along with your ideas. Don’t waste this opportunity. Use it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A lovely influence in the next four weeks will make your life more exciting and stimulating! For starters, you will have chances to enjoy a change of scenery. Wherever you go will feel adventurous and different and very likely, you will learn something new and interesting. In this same window of time, because you have a chance to learn more, you might take a course or study something new and useful. Likewise, opportunities in publishing, the media, the law and medicine will also arise. Use this influence to expand your experience of the world. Do something different! Talk to new people. Learn new things. Shake up your routine!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In the next four weeks, the placement of the Sun will increase your focus on sex, money, wealth and shared assets. In fact, this specific placement, will heighten your emotions and make you feel more intensely and more passionately about everything in life. (Don’t leave home without a rose between your teeth.) This means you will enjoy expressing your physical passions, but you will also just as passionately defend your best interests in the ownership of something. Or you might defend your best interests in what you think is your fair share of an inheritance or a settlement. This same influence will also help you heal (physically and emotionally). An interesting time, indeed!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun will be opposite your sign, which is the only time all year this occurs. Because the Sun represents energy in your chart, and it is now as far away from your sign as it gets all year, this means your energy will be diminished. You will need more sleep. (Respect your need for more rest.) In addition, this polarized position of the Sun will increase your focus on your closest friendships and partnerships; and you will see the role that they play in your life and vice versa. You will see how these relationships benefit you – or not. Likewise, you will see how you can benefit them – or not. Obviously, in the best relationship, you are as good for your partner as he or she is for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In the next four weeks, the Sun will be “useful” to you because it will highlight everything related to work, employment, your health and even your relationship with your pets. It will spur you to be as efficient, effective and productive as possible, particularly in your work – but also in whatever you do every day. You will make To-Do lists and think of ways to catch up so that you feel you’re on top of your game. You might also seek out ways to benefit others because this will be rewarding and satisfying to you. You will want to improve your health in any way you can through exercise and diet. So many possibilities! Good luck with your makeover!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the next four weeks, life will be easier and more stimulating because the Sun will be in your fellow Air sign, and this is supportive to you. You will feel upbeat and freer to be yourself! You will choose to do exactly what you want to do. Obviously, this window of time is perfect for taking a vacation. It’s also an excellent time to explore the arts and enjoy playful activities with kids. Grab every opportunity to party and have fun! Many of you will enjoy sports more than usual and be involved with the theatre, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. The main thing is to relax and enjoy fun times with others. Lucky you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next four weeks, the Sun will travel along the bottom of your chart. This happens only once a year and when it occurs, it draws your attention to your most personal life including your home and family. Many of you will cocoon at home more than usual because it will feel good to relax among familiar surroundings. You might be more involved with a parent. Likewise, you will be more involved with family members and important family discussions. You might entertain at home, especially with family and children. You will certainly be aware of the role that family plays in your life and the role that you want to play in your family now and in the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Get ready! The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because the Sun will stimulate your world and everything to do with your daily activity. Expect to take short trips during this window of time. You will also be busy talking to many people, keeping up with a busy agenda of appointments and meetings, all the while doing more reading, writing and studying as well! However, you will love this busy pace because you will be learning something new and your energy will be pumped by seeing new places, meeting new faces and discovering new ideas! (You eat this stuff up with a spoon.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have an interesting four weeks ahead because the Sun will be sitting in your House of Money and Possessions. This will stimulate everything you do with financial matters and cash flow. Naturally, many of you will think about moneymaking ideas. You might consider a major purchase. You will also think about what you own and how to best take care of your belongings. But at a deeper level, you will survey your assets and wealth and think about what is useful to you? What you own should help you, not hinder you. Do you own your stuff or does it own you? In turn, this can lead to deeper questions and speculation about life and what you own. Ultimately, you might ask yourself, what really is important in life? What is most valuable? (Heady stuff.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks – something that occurs only once a year. Because the Sun is your source of energy, this is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year! This is the perfect window of time to replenish and restore yourself. The Sun will also attract people to you – all kinds of people – and likewise, it will attract favourable situations to you. This is definitely a fortunate time! Obviously, because of these “apparently random” opportunities that present themselves to you (people and circumstances), you will have a chance to make headway and to move forward in the direction that you want. Make the most of this!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because your birthday is a month away, this means that in the next four weeks, the Sun is “hiding”, waiting in the wings before it sails out centre stage in full Pisces regalia! Therefore, the next four weeks are a time of rest, introspection and contemplation for you. Think about what you want for your new year ahead? Take time to make goals because this will benefit you. When you define some goals, this helps you to make decisions in the future. It keeps you on track with where you want to go. Goals give you a sense of purpose and confidence. You feel reassured because you have a plan. They give you a sense of resolve and reduce feelings of being nebulous about what you’re doing. “We’re off to see the wizard!”

www.georgianicols.com