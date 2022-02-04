SUNscopes for the week of February 6, 2022

All Signs: This week sparks feelings of confidence and fearless energy! Each and every one of us will have more courage to go after what means most to us. This powerful vibe starts right away on Monday with an electrifying conjunction of the Moon lined up with Uranus in Taurus, which further lines up with Mars and Venus in Capricorn. (Wow!) This will be like a clarion call to everyone to stand up to oppression. Not only will we stand up to oppression, we will rebel against stagnation and the paralysis of the negative. (Relax: You can still wear your sweat pants.) This new energy will engender self-respect and independence, which means many people will have the courage to break away to do their own thing. It’s so important to have the freedom to leave. I think this right up there with comfortable shoes.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week, you will have the energy and ambition to make your goals a reality, especially in terms of financial support, earnings and your personal assets and possessions. Suddenly, it all comes together! Of course, you are giving things a nudge. In fact, by Friday, you will be very vocal with authority figures about your demands. Fortunately, you look good in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and the powers that be, which is why they will step aside when they see you coming. This is the beginning of a positive new drive of energy that will be over-the-top by May, because that’s when you really start to wield your power. Look out world!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Zowie! You are right in the middle of this vortex of energy. On Monday, the Moon will be in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, then bouncing off Venus and Mars in your fellow Earth sign. This is extremely favourable for you! Suddenly, you will demand the freedom to explore new ideas, travel to new places and change laws that are oppressive. Oh yes, this energy will manifest in many ways including its impact on legal and medical matters. Meanwhile, with the Sun and Saturn at the top of your chart, people will listen to you. Basically, your hour has come! Everything around you will support your goals. The rest is up to you. Get dressed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a dynamic week for you, even though much of this electric energy is taking place behind the scenes. Others might not be aware of it – but you are! However, in turn, it will trigger a burst of energy that spurs help from others, especially partners and close friends, so that they will support you in all ways possible. And believe me, this help is timely. It’s just what the doctor ordered. By Friday, your determination to improve yourself, or become a better person, or be the best that you can be, will be noticeable. You will relish the opportunity to expand your world, along with fact that meanwhile, Jupiter makes you look so good to others. (Your adoring peanut gallery is impressed.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This week begins with an electrifying energy on Monday, which for you, might come through a friend or a group. It might be someone unusual that you meet; or it might be a friend who suddenly triggers changes in your life, especially with partners and close friends. These changes might even manifest in your dealings with the general public. For some of you, it could mean freedom from a relationship that has been over for a long time. (Let’s face it, you stay in the wrong relationships too long.) Or maybe somebody new and exciting will enter your world? Be prepared to move with the changes in your closest relationships because they’re inevitable. “Ready or not you must be caught!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s curious because this sudden burst of energy that begins on Monday will be obvious to others in your case. People will see what you’re dealing with. It could involve rebellion against authority, or a drive for greater freedom in your personal life. Because the conjunction of the Moon with Uranus is at the top of your Leo chart, people will know what’s going on in your life. The radical changes that you will feel will affect your health and your job; and hopefully, these changes will be liberating! For some of you, it might affect your relationship with a pet, as well. (Curious.) Meanwhile, your focus on partners, spouses and close friends is very strong.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week you might have a sudden opportunity to travel or explore new realms. This exploration could apply to your education. Perhaps you will suddenly go to school or take a course or learn something new? You might also explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Whatever happens will trigger your relations with kids, the world of sports and the entertainment industry. For example, travel or a publishing opportunity could lead to an exciting vacation or ways to entertain others. You will welcome the freedom and independence to do your own thing – that’s for sure. This is no ordinary week.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Sudden and unexpected changes will occur this week, specifically in your responsibility for others. Most likely, this will involve relatives, family members or someone at home. Something revolutionary will occur. Maybe it’s time to turn over a new leaf or begin a new regime? A family member might want greater freedom” Perhaps you will introduce a more liberated arrangement within your family or your home routine? These changes are sudden and will no doubt create some chaos at home. But ultimately, it will be for the better. Fortunately, the placement of the Sun this week encourages fun and good times. You’ve got this!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends will be electrifying and unstable this week. Things are changing. Either you will demand change or someone else will. Very likely, this change involves someone’s desire for greater freedom of action. Whatever happens will affect your daily routine – no question. Be careful because there is a slight accident-prone energy here, so pay attention to everything you say and do especially walking, jogging and driving. Think before you speak. Don’t blurt out something that you will later regret. Your focus on home and family, and perhaps with a parent, continues to be strong. Note: Reward yourself with some downtime.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Unexpected changes to your job and your work might have a boomerang effect on your earnings, your assets and your cash flow. Whatever happens will feel liberating and exciting. This could mean you suddenly begin something new or that you suddenly leave what you’re doing. (It could be either way.) Most likely, it will be a boon and a benefit for you. A welcome windfall! Meanwhile, this is a fast-paced week because you’re busy with errands, appointments, short trips as well as reading, writing and studying. All of these changes will ultimately help you to improve where you live and feel happier about your home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your sign is definitely part of this exciting formula of explosive energy that begins on Monday and continues for the week. Something unexpected will be triggered by your relationship with your kids, or sports events, perhaps the creative arts or the entertainment world, or a passionate love affair! Some kind of change will definitely take place that ultimately, gives you greater freedom. You will feel released. You will have more options and more choices available to you. This will be exciting, but possibly scary. (We get used to our chains. They’re comforting and familiar.) By Friday, you might do a makeover or completely regenerate yourself in some way. Looking good!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s interesting that the explosive phenomenon happening this week that energizes everyone is taking place because of your ruler Uranus. Oh yes, you are no stranger to rebellion against oppressive forces, and a desire for greater freedom. You wrote the playbook! Quite likely, what drives the sudden changes in your life begins at home or within the family. The result of this might be low key. Other people don’t know what they don’t notice. Of course, you do! (And you’re no fool.) Fear not because the Sun is in your sign now, which definitely gives you leverage. And Jupiter has moved into your Money House, make you richer this year! You will handle all this change and excitement with skill and a little relish on the side.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Something unexpected will trigger changes right away this week. Be careful because these changes are also accident-prone. In other words, something unexpected will affect your daily routine, which could definitely be an accident or a brash comment that has unexpected consequences. Whatever surprises you will be related to a friend or a group to which you might belong. It will definitely be a liberating effect, possibly because you quit a group that you no longer want to be part of – or a friendship that is over because it has outlived its usefulness. The flipside might occur and you might suddenly encounter a new friend who is exciting? Stay mindful and aware so that you know what’s happening because it involves other people. And these other people will affect you. “My name is Jose Jimenez.”

