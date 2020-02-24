SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 23

All Signs: Here’s the lay of the land for this week. (Actually, it’s a picture of the skies, but we are down here on terra firma, aren’t we?) The Sun is in Pisces, Mercury Retrograde is also in Pisces, Venus is in Aries and Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are in Capricorn. I will touch lightly on each of these planets, with a special notice about Mercury Retrograde being in the dreamy sign of Pisces! This placement of Mercury Retrograde can trigger a situation where you are in error and you don’t even know it. This reminds of the time a Leo friend bemoaned, “I’m supposed to pick up my Mom up at the casino but she didn’t say which one and she doesn’t have a cell phone!”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With Venus in your sign this week, it’s easy to be diplomatic and charming with everyone you meet. (This is also an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself because you will like what you see in the mirror.) Admittedly, there are some conflicting energies at play for your sign because the Sun and Mercury Retrograde are hiding in your chart, which means you want to be low-key. This also promotes your ability to do research and study the past. However, your ruler Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition! So, this is something you have to juggle. Fortunately, Venus will pave the way in all your dealings with others. Kiss, kiss; hug, hug.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re popular this week! Many of you are in a leadership role in groups and organizations. You are in touch with old friends from the past, which could be fun – or not. Secret love affairs are taking place for some of you. (You are such a sensuous, passionate sign!) Meanwhile, this gaggle of planets in your fellow Earth Sign is supportive to you! Saturn helps you to work hard. Whatever you do will come out well. Jupiter increases your enthusiasm and optimism for future plans; and Mars makes you want to travel. Mars and Jupiter together will also attract opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Great time to go to school or sign up for a course. So many possibilities for your future!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This continues to be a powerful time for you because the Sun is at the top of your chart, which makes others admire you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Obviously, you can use this to advance your own agenda. Mercury Retrograde is also at the top of your chart, which is tricky! Mercury is your ruler. This means old issues with bosses and parents are back on your plate again but there is confusion about something. Meanwhile, Mars indicates you might have disputes about shared property, inheritances and the resources of others. Are these two influences related? Perhaps. Fortunately, fair Venus in your House of Friendship, creates smooth relations with others, especially creative, artistic people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In some ways, this is a challenging time because the Sun is urging you to travel and explore new horizons and do something new to give your life some thrills and chills! Many of you are thinking about taking a course or going back to school. Issues related to medicine and the law interest you. However, in the midst of this, sits Mercury Retrograde! It’s like taking two steps forward then one step backwards. Your efforts to accomplish something will be delayed or frustrated. In addition, Mars opposite your sign makes you impatient with others. (Hmmm.) Your saving grace is that fair Venus is at the top of your chart smoothing your relations with bosses and parents. This is a good thing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Currently, the placement of the Sun and Mercury Retrograde make you feel confused about financial matters, especially wills, estates, shared property, taxes and debt. This means you must do what you can to get back in control. Face these issues and get a handle on them. Sit up and be a person. As long as things are fuzzy in these areas, it will drag you down psychologically. When it comes to financial matters, information is power. Therefore, know what is going on with your finances! Fortunately, Mars will energize you to work hard and be efficient. (This is a pleasure.) Meanwhile, Venus wants you to travel and “get away from all this.” Yes!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The Sun and Mercury Retrograde continue to be opposite your sign, which magnifies your focus on your closest relationships, friendships and partnerships. Obviously, Mercury Retrograde will attract ex-partners from the past back into your world. For some of you, this could be financially beneficial because this week you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others. People will give you things or do favours for you. You might even get a loan or finally wrap up the details about a mortgage. Meanwhile, back in the boudoir, this is a hot sexy week for you! Your gonads are in overdrive and you want to play! “More champagne?”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are still in work mode because of the placement of the Sun and Mercury Retrograde. Of course, these two influences are often contrary to each other! The Sun will urge you to work hard and be as efficient as possible; whereas Mercury Retrograde will create delays, mistakes and confusion in your job and work. (Is there no justice?) On top of this, Mars triggers increased activity and chaos on the home front, which might bother you because you like your home to be harmonious and psychologically supportive. One blessing: Your ruler, fair Venus sits opposite your sign, which is the best position for all relationships. (Even with your enemies.) Whew!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Ta da! This is a playful week! It’s a lovely time for romance, sports, socializing with others, enjoying playful activities with kids and escaping on a vacation. All the fun stuff! Nevertheless, these same areas are also under the influence of Mercury Retrograde. This means old flames are back in your life. Old issues with kids are also back on the table. Vacations might suffer from confusion with reservations and travel delays. Aagghh! Fortunately, issues related to your work are excellent! Coworkers are supportive. Expect praise from bosses. You might improve your work space. In addition, Mars now boosts your energy, accelerating your daily pace; but it also makes you opinionated and persuasive!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your focus on home, family, parents and your private life continues to be strong this week. At times, Mercury Retrograde can really trip anyone up. But for you, right now, Mercury Retrograde will help you finish and wrap up lots of old details related to your home or family issues. It can help you delve into old stuff and get rid of what you no longer need. It will also help you tackle home repairs. This is good! You will definitely get time off for good behaviour because Venus encourages romance and fun socializing. Accept all invitations to party! Meanwhile, Mars inspires you to earn money (and admittedly, spend it). Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re running around with an outboard motor on your butt but you’re getting a lot done! Unfortunately, even though the Sun and fiery Mars now energize your communications with others and give you the stimulus to get things done – Mercury Retrograde is also in the picture! Mercury Retrograde will cause transportation delays, car problems, missed buses, confusion with communications (cell phones and computers) and missed appointments. This can be maddening! Fortunately, Venus brings opportunities to entertain at home and redecorate your digs. Venus also promotes loving relations with family members. That’s nice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Money and cash flow continue to be a strong focus for you. At a deeper level, you are pondering your values in life. In other words, what really matters? You don’t want to be 90 years old, looking back and thinking to yourself, “You blew it!” Fortunately, Venus will ameliorate any problems in your life because it gives you rose-coloured glasses to look at your daily world. You will appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings. You will also see how much love there is in your life. (Venus is your friend.) Meanwhile, Mars is stirring up problems behind the scenes. This means if you think someone out there might not have your best interests at heart – you’re right. Keep your eyes open!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Well, this continues to be an interesting time for you because you are empowered and energizes with the Sun in your sign! This is a good thing. It will attract people and favourable situations to you. (We like!) However, Mercury Retrograde is also in your sign! This is like a magnet for goofy situations. Misplaced items, forgotten appointments, delays, little frustrations, confused communications, and a general sense of feeling disorganized will create obstacles for you. Because Mars is in your House of Friendships, be careful you don’t take your frustrations out on a friend. Chill out. Meanwhile, the good news is that Venus will attract money to you. It will also encourage you to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. It might even attract new ways to earn money? Yes!

